Oddo BHF is maintaining its "underperform" rating on Salzgitter shares, while raising its target price for them from €19 to €20, after increasing its 2025 EBITDA expectations by 11% (in the middle of guidance) for the German steelmaker.



However, at this stage, the broker is reluctant to raise its 2026 expectations significantly and considers the stock's valuation to be relatively high, with a 2026 EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.6x compared with an average of 4.1x for the rest of the European sector.



While it recognizes Salzgitter's significant potential linked to the German recovery plan and the tightening of protectionist measures in Europe, Oddo BHF prefers Voestalpine and SSAB for their better track record and their sector positioning, which is more focused on infrastructure.