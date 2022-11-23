Salzgitter : Offshore wind energy from EnBW for the Salzgitter Group
11/23/2022 | 06:05am EST
Third long-term purchase agreement for EnBW offshore wind farm He Dreiht / 50 megawatts of green electricity for the steel production of the future / Reducing carbon emissions is the common aim
The Salzgitter Group works closely with customers and partners to achieve its climate targets - in keeping with the strategic mission "Partnering for Transformation." The energy supplier EnBW and Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH have now signed a long-term electricity supply contract. The electricity is set to come from the planned "He Dreiht" offshore wind farm in the North Sea.
With this power purchase agreement (PPA), Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH has secured the supply of 50 megawatts (MW) of green electricity for 15 years from the new 900 MW wind farm located around 90 kilometers north of the island of Borkum, which is scheduled to be commissioned at the end of 2025. This will further safeguard the transformation project known as SALCOS®-SAlzgitterLowCO2Steelmaking. Producing green hydrogen using sustainably generated energy is a core element in the production of virtually carbon-free steel.
"This cooperation with EnBW is a further building block in our energy strategy to secure the demand for regeneratively generated electricity for Salzgitter AG and in particular for the SALCOS® transformation program. Here, too, we are working with strong partners - true to our mission of 'Partnering for Transformation'," says Gunnar Groebler, CEO of Salzgitter AG. "Like us, our supplier and customer industries are facing the important tasks of establishing sustainable production and process chains. With the conclusion of this PPA, we are taking the path to climate-neutral production one step further."
"Salzgitter represents the third strong partner we have now secured for our 'He Dreiht' offshore wind farm, which is being built without state funding," says EnBW board member Georg Stamatelopoulos. "PPAs are a key element of the energy transition and can make a significant contribution to the rapid expansion of renewable energies. The long-term power purchase agreements secure the necessary investment while also enabling energy-intensive companies to achieve ambitious climate targets," he explains. Almost one year ago, EnBW signed the first PPA for "He Dreiht" with Fraport, followed more recently by another with Evonik. In the meantime, the supplier selection process for the main components of the project has largely been completed. The company will make the final investment decision concerning the construction of the offshore wind farm next year.
With many of its business units, the Salzgitter Group is already a partner for the generation of renewable energies. As a full-line supplier, for example, Ilsenburger Grobblech GmbH (ILG), has been supplying heavy plate for the wind energy industry's onshore market since 1996 and increasingly for the offshore market since 2010. Other products manufactured by the group for wind turbines include HFI longitudinally welded steel pipes, precision steel pipes for nacelles and large-diameter pipes for the substructures of offshore wind farms.
