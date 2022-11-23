Salzgitter : Offshore wind energy from EnBW for the Salzgitter Group

Third long-term purchase agreement for EnBW offshore wind farm He Dreiht / 50 megawatts of green electricity for the steel production of the future / Reducing carbon emissions is the common aim

The Salzgitter Group works closely with customers and partners to achieve its climate targets - in keeping with the strategic mission "Partnering for Transformation." The energy supplier EnBW and Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH have now signed a long-term electricity supply contract. The electricity is set to come from the planned "He Dreiht" offshore wind farm in the North Sea.



With this power purchase agreement (PPA), Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH has secured the supply of 50 megawatts (MW) of green electricity for 15 years from the new 900 MW wind farm located around 90 kilometers north of the island of Borkum, which is scheduled to be commissioned at the end of 2025. This will further safeguard the transformation project known as SALCOS® - SAlzgitter Low CO 2 Steelmaking. Producing green hydrogen using sustainably generated energy is a core element in the production of virtually carbon-free steel.



"This cooperation with EnBW is a further building block in our energy strategy to secure the demand for regeneratively generated electricity for Salzgitter AG and in particular for the SALCOS® transformation program. Here, too, we are working with strong partners - true to our mission of 'Partnering for Transformation'," says Gunnar Groebler, CEO of Salzgitter AG. "Like us, our supplier and customer industries are facing the important tasks of establishing sustainable production and process chains. With the conclusion of this PPA, we are taking the path to climate-neutral production one step further."