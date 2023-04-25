Salzgitter : The SPAETER Group and Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH enter into a partnering agreement

The SPAETER Group and Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH have entered into a partnering agreement on the delivery of green steel. Established back in 1875, the SPAETER Group has now secured low carbon steel that will be produced and delivered within the framework of SALCOS® as from the end of 2025.



Under the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO 2 Steelmaking program, the Salzgitter Group will incrementally switch its production of steel to hydrogen-based processes, with the aim of achieving production that is virtually carbon neutral as from 2033. The Salzgitter Group is already producing low carbon steel products via the scrap-based electric steel route.



Eike Brünger, Managing Director Sales and Logistics, Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH: "The Salzgitter Group is always on the lookout for new partners to ensure that the climate targets are achieved - true to our "Partnering for Transformation" strategic mission. The collaboration with the SPAETER Group based in Duisburg is yet further evidence that the customers are following us on our path toward producing green steel. The large number of our partnering agreements show that the markets for "green" steel" are gaining traction in the various customer sectors."



"The German economy's transformation toward an economy that is as carbon neutral as possible is close to our hearts and firmly anchored in our Spaeter 2030 strategy," states Thorsten Zips, Chairman of the Management Board, SPAETER Group. "We are therefore delighted to reinforce our long-standing partnership based on trust with Salzgitter Flachstahl and, as a reliable supplier, to be able to offer our customers a wide range of green steel products at the earliest possible date."



Going forward, SPAETER Group customers will be able to procure SALCOS® green steel from all locations across the world. The steel trader is therefore supporting its customers in optimizing the product carbon footprint (PCF) of the steel products they source.