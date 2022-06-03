Salzgitter : and LKAB forge technical cooperation agreement

"With our already best-in-industry climate performance and strategy to provide the steel industry with the raw materials to enable decarbonization, first as pellets and then successively as carbon-free DRI/HBI, we want to make this transformation possible together with our customers and suppliers. For such a change to materialize you need not only the incentives and level playing field on the market, but also an industrial value chain approach. The Salzgitter Group and LKAB can continue to build on their long-term relationship for realizing the decarbonization of the steel industry and deliver the cuts to emissions that are so urgently needed," says Jan Moström, Chief Executive Officer of LKAB.



As Gunnar Groebler, Chairman of the Executive Board of Salzgitter AG, commented: "LKAB and Salzgitter Group are connected by more than 60 years of customer and supplier relations. This success story will now be continued and expanded to include the chapter of decarbonization of the steel industry. Together with strong partners, we are implementing our "Salzgitter AG 2030" Group strategy."



Both companies are also committed to these issues and topics as low-carbon steel production and the respective raw materials lay the foundation for achieving their sustainability targets as well as those of their customers.