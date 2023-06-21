Salzgitter : celebrates twelfth award for Group-wide brand relaunch

Salzgitter AG garners three German Brand Awards for 2023

Recognition in the "Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation" category

Special distinction as a "Winner"

Salzgitter AG to celebrate twelfth award in the space of one year together with the PierraaGroup

At a gala event held at the Verti Music Hall Berlin to mark the prize awarding ceremony for the German Brand Awards, the results of the collaboration between Salzgitter AG and lead agency PierraaGroup garnered three awards presented by the German Design Council.



»The German Brand Award makes successful branding uniquely visible, « explained Lutz Dietzold, CEO of the German Design Council. »Those who succeed in standing out in a hotly-contested market are clearly at an advantage. Winning a German Brand Award is confirmation of superlative branding,« Dietzold concluded.



Claiming the award in the principal "Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation" category brings the total of such awards received during the space of a year to twelve, and adds seamlessly to the series of honors reaped by Salzgitter AG and the PierraaGroup. The two companies have already celebrated winning several Red Dot Awards and German Design Awards for their implementation of the Salzgitter brand relaunch.

Frank Seinsche, Head of Corporate Marketing Communications, commented:

"The big challenge was to refresh the existing brand with the integration of the key aspects of our Salzgitter AG 2030 strategy and modify the branding in such a way that the brand strategy also achieves visual recognition. The positive perception and the level of both internal and external acceptance show that we have set the right tone with the new brand mark. The number of different awards that we have won across numerous prize-winning communication channels together underscore the convincing nature of the brand relaunch that has emerged from our successful collaboration with the PierraaGroup."



Among the features to receive a German Brand Award was the corporate design entitled "A Circular Brand", which unmistakably conveys the Group's strategic reorientation in a manner that is both coherent and content-rich and ensures a unique brand experience.



Awards were also presented in the "Brand Experience of the Year" and "Brand Events" categories for the Strategy Day 2022. This digital event reached a worldwide audience who were invited to experience the strategic reorientation of the steel group in full measure and group-wide.

As Saskia Pierschek, CEO of the PierraaGroup, stated: "The fact that we have now received 12 national and international awards uniquely emphasizes the outstanding collaboration in branding that has taken place over the past months. Working together with the corporate communications department at Salzgitter AG, our PierraaGroup units have succeeded in sustainably underpinning the new brand image and the transformation through to a circular brand with an international presence, both externally and internally - and across all channels."



With around 1,200 submissions from 19 countries, the German Brand Award has achieved huge international resonance and appeal.