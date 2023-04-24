Advanced search
    SZG   DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:20:03 2023-04-24 am EDT
36.70 EUR   -0.54%
Salzgitter earns more than expected at the start of the year - forecast confirmed
DP
01:32aSalzgitter Aktiengesellschaft : Salzgitter AG off to a promising start into the financial year 2023
EQ
04/21SALZGITTER AG : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
Salzgitter earns more than expected at the start of the year - forecast confirmed

04/24/2023 | 01:47am EDT
SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Steel producer Salzgitter has started the current year better than expected. Pre-tax profit had fallen by just over 60 percent from the exceptionally high year-earlier figure of 465 million euros to 183 million euros. However, experts had still expected a much sharper decline, as the company surprisingly announced on Monday when presenting key data for the first quarter in Salzgitter. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had previously forecast a pre-tax profit of just over 100 million euros on average. Salzgitter also confirmed its targets for the current year. "Notwithstanding the strong start to the year, we are sticking to our sales and earnings forecast of March 27 due to the politically and economically volatile environment." The SDax-listed company plans to present its detailed figures for the first quarter on May 10./zb/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SALZGITTER AG 0.60% 36.9 Delayed Quote.29.38%
SDAX 0.06% 13518.34 Delayed Quote.13.35%
Salzgitter earns more than expected at the start of the year - forecast confirmed
Financials
Sales 2023 11 580 M 12 713 M 12 713 M
Net income 2023 341 M 374 M 374 M
Net Debt 2023 528 M 580 M 580 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,77x
Yield 2023 2,51%
Capitalization 1 996 M 2 191 M 2 191 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 23 566
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart SALZGITTER AG
Duration : Period :
Salzgitter AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALZGITTER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 36,90 €
Average target price 36,46 €
Spread / Average Target -1,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gunnar Groebler Chief Executive Officer
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kruse Chief Information Officer & Head-Strategy
Birgit Spanner-Ulmer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALZGITTER AG29.38%2 191
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.23.08%22 109
JSW STEEL LIMITED-7.36%20 811
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION1.17%15 160
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-4.55%11 994
TERNIUM S.A.35.60%8 135
