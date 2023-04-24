Salzgitter earns more than expected at the start of the year - forecast confirmed

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Steel producer Salzgitter has started the current year better than expected. Pre-tax profit had fallen by just over 60 percent from the exceptionally high year-earlier figure of 465 million euros to 183 million euros. However, experts had still expected a much sharper decline, as the company surprisingly announced on Monday when presenting key data for the first quarter in Salzgitter. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had previously forecast a pre-tax profit of just over 100 million euros on average. Salzgitter also confirmed its targets for the current year. "Notwithstanding the strong start to the year, we are sticking to our sales and earnings forecast of March 27 due to the politically and economically volatile environment." The SDax-listed company plans to present its detailed figures for the first quarter on May 10./zb/mis