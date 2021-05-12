Log in
    SZG   DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 05/12 03:18:20 am
28.27 EUR   +1.91%
03:10aSALZGITTER  : First quarter of 2021
PU
01:34aSALZGITTER  : Quarterly Statement 3 Months 2021
PU
01:34aSALZGITTER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Encouraging start to the year
EQ
Salzgitter : First quarter of 2021

05/12/2021 | 03:10am EDT
Salzgitter AG - encouraging start to the year
  • Pre-tax profit of € 117.3 million in the first quarter
  • Steady increase in the monthly results across almost all segments
  • Earnings forecast revised upward: profit before taxes of between € 300 million and € 400 million
  • SALCOS®: consistently forging ahead as a pioneer of low CO2 steel production

Disclaimer

Salzgitter AG published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 07:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 951 M 10 859 M 10 859 M
Net income 2021 221 M 268 M 268 M
Net Debt 2021 605 M 734 M 734 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,96x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 1 500 M 1 826 M 1 820 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 23 455
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart SALZGITTER AG
Salzgitter AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SALZGITTER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,76 €
Last Close Price 27,74 €
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kruse Chief Information Officer
Roland Flach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALZGITTER AG27.83%1 826
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.51.76%30 412
JSW STEEL LIMITED95.48%24 030
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION66.46%23 164
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.18.77%18 943
EVRAZ PLC44.74%14 076