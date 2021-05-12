|
Salzgitter : First quarter of 2021
Salzgitter AG - encouraging start to the year
Pre-tax profit of € 117.3 million in the first quarter
Steady increase in the monthly results across almost all segments
Earnings forecast revised upward: profit before taxes of between € 300 million and € 400 million
SALCOS®: consistently forging ahead as a pioneer of low CO2 steel production
|Sales 2021
8 951 M
10 859 M
10 859 M
|Net income 2021
221 M
268 M
268 M
|Net Debt 2021
605 M
734 M
734 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|6,96x
|Yield 2021
|0,67%
|Capitalization
1 500 M
1 826 M
1 820 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,24x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,24x
|Nbr of Employees
|23 455
|Free-Float
|58,4%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends SALZGITTER AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|14
|Average target price
27,76 €
|Last Close Price
27,74 €
|Spread / Highest target
26,2%
|Spread / Average Target
0,09%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-38,7%