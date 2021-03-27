Salzgitter : German steelworkers reach pay deal with union

BERLIN, March 27 (Reuters) - Germany's largest trade union,
IG Metall, agreed a wage deal on Saturday for the roughly 70,000
workers in the iron and steel industry in north-west Germany.
Under the agreement, which runs for 15 months and was struck
after seven hours of talks, workers will receive lump-sum
payments of 250 euros ($295) each on December 28 this year and
February 28, 2022, according to IG Metall.
From February 28, 2023, the steelworkers will then receive
an additional payment of 600 euros a year. The parties also
agreed on a one-off coronavirus allowance of 500 euros, which is
to be paid out as early as the end of June.
The union had originally demanded a 4% pay rise for the
steelworkers of companies like Thyssenkrupp and
Salzgitter.
"In the biggest economic crisis of the post-war period, the
collective bargaining partners in the steel industry have found
a responsible and fair compromise," said Knut Giesler, head of
IG Metall in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
The parties also agreed to come up with a collective
agreement framework for the transition to CO2-neutral steel
production.
($1 = 0.8477 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Caroline Copley;
Editing by Jan Harvey)