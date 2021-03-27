Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Salzgitter AG    SZG   DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salzgitter : German steelworkers reach pay deal with union

03/27/2021 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, March 27 (Reuters) - Germany's largest trade union, IG Metall, agreed a wage deal on Saturday for the roughly 70,000 workers in the iron and steel industry in north-west Germany.

Under the agreement, which runs for 15 months and was struck after seven hours of talks, workers will receive lump-sum payments of 250 euros ($295) each on December 28 this year and February 28, 2022, according to IG Metall.

From February 28, 2023, the steelworkers will then receive an additional payment of 600 euros a year. The parties also agreed on a one-off coronavirus allowance of 500 euros, which is to be paid out as early as the end of June.

The union had originally demanded a 4% pay rise for the steelworkers of companies like Thyssenkrupp and Salzgitter.

"In the biggest economic crisis of the post-war period, the collective bargaining partners in the steel industry have found a responsible and fair compromise," said Knut Giesler, head of IG Metall in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The parties also agreed to come up with a collective agreement framework for the transition to CO2-neutral steel production.

($1 = 0.8477 euros) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SALZGITTER AG 6.59% 24.74 Delayed Quote.14.01%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 4.40% 10.92 Delayed Quote.34.42%
All news about SALZGITTER AG
03:33aSALZGITTER  : German steelworkers reach pay deal with union
RE
03/26SALZGITTER  : ArcelorMittal looking for partners, subsidies for cleaner steelmak..
RE
03/23SALZGITTER AG  : Kepler Cheuvreux Upgrades to Neutral
MD
03/17SALZGITTER AG  : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
03/17SALZGITTER AG  : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/16SALZGITTER AG  : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
03/16SALZGITTER AG  : Independant Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
03/15Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
RE
03/15Volkswagen to Invest in Six EV Battery Gigafactories in Europe by 2030 -- Upd..
DJ
03/15VOLKSWAGEN  : Signs $14 Billion Order With Northvolt
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 497 M 10 020 M 10 020 M
Net income 2021 174 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2021 641 M 755 M 755 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,87x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 1 338 M 1 578 M 1 578 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 23 455
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart SALZGITTER AG
Duration : Period :
Salzgitter AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALZGITTER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 23,14 €
Last Close Price 24,74 €
Spread / Highest target 41,5%
Spread / Average Target -6,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kruse Chief Information Officer
Roland Flach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALZGITTER AG14.01%1 610
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.36.81%31 276
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.16.61%20 978
JSW STEEL LIMITED14.89%14 227
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION1.21%13 990
EVRAZ PLC18.07%11 221
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ