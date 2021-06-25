Log in
    SZG   DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
  
Salzgitter : Thyssenkrupp open to idea of German steel merger - CEO Steel Europe

06/25/2021 | 04:03am EDT
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp has not dismissed the idea of merging its steel business, Europe's second largest, with a rival, said Bernhard Osburg, chief executive of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, citing pressure to rein in costs and creating lean structures.

"Consolidation certainly remains a key topic," he told reporters at a briefing.

As the wider Thyssenkrupp group is studying whether to split off the steel section, merge it, or take it private separately, Osburg said he saw many reasons in favour of an alliance and only several against it.

Smaller peer Salzgitter had cold-shouldered Thyssenkrupp in the matter but is undergoing a change at its helm. A joint focus on developing green hydrogen for steelmaking could become a unifying factor.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, writing by Vera Eckert, editing by Madeline Chambers)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SALZGITTER AG 1.68% 25.44 Delayed Quote.15.30%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 2.95% 8.852 Delayed Quote.5.83%
Financials
Sales 2021 8 939 M 10 677 M 10 677 M
Net income 2021 298 M 356 M 356 M
Net Debt 2021 680 M 812 M 812 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,67x
Yield 2021 0,79%
Capitalization 1 353 M 1 614 M 1 616 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 23 867
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart SALZGITTER AG
Duration : Period :
Salzgitter AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALZGITTER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 25,02 €
Average target price 28,57 €
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kruse Chief Information Officer
Roland Flach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALZGITTER AG15.30%1 614
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.28.40%26 291
JSW STEEL LIMITED75.37%22 001
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION44.65%19 705
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.0.78%17 127
EVRAZ PLC26.80%12 126