Salzgitter AG is now inviting tenders for the hydrogen requirements for the initial stage of the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO 2 Steelmaking transformation program. According to a structured process, companies can now register to take part in the tender and submit their bids in the subsequent process. Further information on the tender is available here: https://salcos.salzgitter-ag.com/en/h2tender



Within the context of the first SALCOS® expansion stage, Salzgitter AG will be able to utilize up to 150,000 tons of hydrogen annually at the Salzgitter location. Part of this volume will be generated in the company's own 100 MW electrolysis plant at the Salzgitter site as from 2026. This facility is currently being built on the factory premises and will account for a production volume of around 9,000 tons per year.



The external supply of hydrogen is scheduled to commence as from 2027, provided that the connection to the hydrogen core network has been established or other supply routes can be realized in individual cases. Possible deliveries setting in at a later date will also be accepted.



Gunnar Groebler, Chairman of the Executive Board Salzgitter AG commented as follows: "In order to fully exploit the CO 2 savings potential of SALCOS®, we need a prompt connection of the Salzgitter site to the hydrogen core network.



We are counting on FNB Gas (1) submitting an application for the core network to the Federal Network Agency as soon as the state aid approval is available and expect a reliable timetable for the construction of the hydrogen core network, which must be tackled with determination." (1 = FNB Gas is the association of supra-regional gas transmission companies in Germany)



Concrete hydrogen deliveries have already planned in connection with the first partners. The public was informed of this accordingly at the end of April.