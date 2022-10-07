Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Salzgitter AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SZG   DE0006202005

SALZGITTER AG

(SZG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:13 2022-10-07 am EDT
20.10 EUR   +0.70%
Salzgitter : showcases automotive competence in Wolfsburg
PU
10/06EU Commission declares the funding for Salzgitter AG's low CO2 steel production permissible
AQ
10/05SALZGITTER AG - EU Commission declares permissibility of the application for public funding for Salzgitter AG's transformation
AQ
Salzgitter : showcases automotive competence in Wolfsburg

10/07/2022 | 06:12am EDT
Salzgitter AG's Initiative Automotive will be presenting to automotive experts at the Internationale Zuliefererbörse (IZB) in Wolfsburg from October 10-13, 2022. With more than 800 exhibitors and around 50,000 visitors expected, the IZB ranks among the largest trade fairs of its kind in Europe - this year as well.
The topics of circular solutions and sustainability form the cornerstones of the "Salzgitter AG 2030" corporate strategy. Consequently, the Initiative Automotive will be showcasing the already facilitated closed loop of steel products, demonstrated by way of a hydroformed steel tube exhibit.

The exhibit was manufactured in house from low carbon steel. This low carbon steel was produced by Salzgitter Flachstahl, cut by Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlservice, piped by Mannesmann Precision Tubes and manufactured by Salzgitter Hydroforming via hydroforming. After the components in customer vehicles have subsequently been put to use over many years, DEUMU, another subsidiary of Salzgitter AG, would have the capability of taking over recycling and ultimately closing the loop back at Salzgitter Flachstahl's steel production operations.

Another key component of the corporate strategy will be showcased in connection with SALCOS® - SAlzgitter Low CO2Steelmaking. A body-in-white will be used to demonstrate the components made of low carbon steel that are already deployed in car manufacturing today.

Salzgitter Group at IZB: Hall 6, Stand 6217.

Disclaimer

Salzgitter AG published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 10:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 990 M 11 784 M 11 784 M
Net income 2022 968 M 952 M 952 M
Net Debt 2022 513 M 505 M 505 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,14x
Yield 2022 4,54%
Capitalization 1 080 M 1 061 M 1 061 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 23 916
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart SALZGITTER AG
Salzgitter AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SALZGITTER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 19,96 €
Average target price 29,90 €
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gunnar Groebler Chief Executive Officer
Burkhard Becker Chief Financial Officer
Heinz-Gerhard Wente Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kruse Chief Information Officer & Head-Strategy
Roland Flach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALZGITTER AG-36.47%1 061
JSW STEEL LIMITED2.90%19 734
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-26.54%16 382
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-21.36%13 573
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-13.96%12 501
AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY CO., LTD.-16.93%6 200