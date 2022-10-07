Salzgitter : showcases automotive competence in Wolfsburg

Salzgitter AG's Initiative Automotive will be presenting to automotive experts at the Internationale Zuliefererbörse (IZB) in Wolfsburg from October 10-13, 2022. With more than 800 exhibitors and around 50,000 visitors expected, the IZB ranks among the largest trade fairs of its kind in Europe - this year as well.

The topics of circular solutions and sustainability form the cornerstones of the "Salzgitter AG 2030" corporate strategy. Consequently, the Initiative Automotive will be showcasing the already facilitated closed loop of steel products, demonstrated by way of a hydroformed steel tube exhibit.



The exhibit was manufactured in house from low carbon steel. This low carbon steel was produced by Salzgitter Flachstahl, cut by Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlservice, piped by Mannesmann Precision Tubes and manufactured by Salzgitter Hydroforming via hydroforming. After the components in customer vehicles have subsequently been put to use over many years, DEUMU, another subsidiary of Salzgitter AG, would have the capability of taking over recycling and ultimately closing the loop back at Salzgitter Flachstahl's steel production operations.



Another key component of the corporate strategy will be showcased in connection with SALCOS® - SAlzgitter Low CO 2 Steelmaking. A body-in-white will be used to demonstrate the components made of low carbon steel that are already deployed in car manufacturing today.



Salzgitter Group at IZB: Hall 6, Stand 6217.