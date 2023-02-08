Salzgitter : wins multiple German Design Awards

At this year's German Design Awards presentation ceremony in Frankfurt, Salzgitter AG and the PierraaGroup followed on seamlessly from previous successes. After winning two international Red Dot Awards last year for the brand as a whole and for the relaunch, the two companies have now garnered seven more German Design Awards presented by the "Rat für Formgebung" - the German Design Council. In the "Excellent Communications Design" category, they were singled out for the brand relaunch, the incisive corporate identity and the brand identity. In addition, the jury also bestowed an award for the company's internal OUR Brandworld program which has enabled the employees of the group as a whole to experience and utilize the Salzgitter AG brand in a whole new way.

The design of the rotunda in the Group's visitor center was also recognized with two German Design Awards. Already as visitors enter the room, they find themselves immersed both thematically and spatially in the Group strategy and become part of it. Each individual is symbolically positioned at the center of all that is happening, surrounded by explanations of the strategic issues of circularity and the Group's vision and mission. The result is to create a direct connection with the transformed image mark. And to round off the overall success, there was one more award for the digital event entitled "Strategy Day".



The international jury emphasized in particular the high quality of the works submitted "The brand relaunch makes the comprehensive transformation of the Salzgitter Group into a circular brand that is active on the international stage both transparent and tangible, not only externally, but also internally for the Group's employees. The implementation is both high in quality and overarching - from the clean, clear and modern design of the image mark which transparently and recognizably embodies the Group's new orientation and mission via a circular display in the visitor center that is as exciting as it is informative, through to the emotionally stirring Strategy Event, which takes viewers around the world on a journey through the new Group, its transformation, reorientation and visionary strategy. The digital style guide is an extremely useful tool in implementing all of these measures, which supports and promotes a uniform approach to the brand thanks to detailed media management."