Salzgitter : wins multiple German Design Awards

Strategic brand relaunch convinces international jury
Seven awards presented by the German Design Council
Successful cooperation with the PierraaGroup as lead agency
At this year's German Design Awards presentation ceremony in Frankfurt, Salzgitter AG and the PierraaGroup followed on seamlessly from previous successes. After winning two international Red Dot Awards last year for the brand as a whole and for the relaunch, the two companies have now garnered seven more German Design Awards presented by the "Rat für Formgebung" - the German Design Council.
In the "Excellent Communications Design" category, they were singled out for the brand relaunch, the incisive corporate identity and the brand identity. In addition, the jury also bestowed an award for the company's internal OUR Brandworld program which has enabled the employees of the group as a whole to experience and utilize the Salzgitter AG brand in a whole new way.
The design of the rotunda in the Group's visitor center was also recognized with two German Design Awards. Already as visitors enter the room, they find themselves immersed both thematically and spatially in the Group strategy and become part of it. Each individual is symbolically positioned at the center of all that is happening, surrounded by explanations of the strategic issues of circularity and the Group's vision and mission. The result is to create a direct connection with the transformed image mark. And to round off the overall success, there was one more award for the digital event entitled "Strategy Day".
The international jury emphasized in particular the high quality of the works submitted "The brand relaunch makes the comprehensive transformation of the Salzgitter Group into a circular brand that is active on the international stage both transparent and tangible, not only externally, but also internally for the Group's employees. The implementation is both high in quality and overarching - from the clean, clear and modern design of the image mark which transparently and recognizably embodies the Group's new orientation and mission via a circular display in the visitor center that is as exciting as it is informative, through to the emotionally stirring Strategy Event, which takes viewers around the world on a journey through the new Group, its transformation, reorientation and visionary strategy. The digital style guide is an extremely useful tool in implementing all of these measures, which supports and promotes a uniform approach to the brand thanks to detailed media management."
[Link] f.l.t.r.: Frank Seinsche, Leiter Corporate Marketing Communications und Saskia Pierschek, CEO der PierraaGroup
Frank Seinsche, Head of Corporate Marketing Communications:
"The adaptation of our brand identity in line with the new Strategy Salzgitter AG 2030 is more of an evolution than a revolution. It was important to us to build on existing strengths and develop these coherently. Together with the PierraaGroup and all of our employees we have been outstandingly successful in achieving this by way of all communication channels. Both the positive external perception and the high level of internal acceptance show that we have set the right tone with the new brand mark."
Saskia Pierschek, CEO of the PierraaGroup:
"Winning seven German Design Awards represents an outstanding appreciation of our work and serves as an incentive to continue as lead agency to develop the brand world of Salzgitter AG in future at a top international level across all channels."
With their worldwide spectrum and international charisma, the German Design Awards feature among the most prestigious awards across all industries and sectors. The Awards are presented by the "Rat für Formgebung", Germany's brand and design council which was established on the initiative of the German parliament as a not-for-profit organization in 1953.
Salzgitter AG contacts:
Thorsten Moellmann
Head of Communications and Branding
Tel.: +49 (0)5341 21-2300
moellmann.t@salzgitter-ag.de
Olaf Reinecke
Press Spokesperson
Tel.: +49 (0)5341 21-5350
reinecke.o@salzgitter-ag.de
Salzgitter AG published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 09:03:08 UTC.