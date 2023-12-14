SALZGITTER/BREMEN (dpa-AFX) - In the wage dispute in the north-west German steel industry, IG Metall is calling for all-day warning strikes in Bremen and Lower Saxony on Thursday. At ArcelorMittal in Bremen, work stoppages are to begin at 06:00, while at Salzgitter AG the early, late and night shifts are to go on strike from 9:30, IG Metall announced. One day before the start of the fifth round of negotiations, the warning strikes are to be extended once again, according to the union.

On Tuesday morning, the fourth round of negotiations in the north-west German steel industry for Lower Saxony, Bremen and North Rhine-Westphalia ended without a result. In North Rhine-Westphalia, this was followed by all-day warning strikes on Tuesday. The next round of negotiations is scheduled for Friday in Düsseldorf.

The employers' association Stahl recently described IG Metall's demands as "completely excessive". Among other things, the union is demanding a wage increase of 8.5 percent over a period of twelve months as well as a 32-hour week with full wage compensation. According to IG Metall, the employers have offered a one-off payment of 1,000 euros for January 2024 and a pay rise of 3.5 percent from July 2024 for a total term of 19 months.

Around 68,000 people are employed in the steel and iron industry in North Rhine-Westphalia, Bremen and Lower Saxony./fjo/DP/zb