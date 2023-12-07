Supervisory Board of Salzgitter AG extends Gunnar Groebler's contract

EQS-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Salzgitter. At its meeting on December 7, 2023, the Supervisory Board of Salzgitter AG extended the contract of CEO Gunnar Groebler until 2029. Gunnar Groebler has been active as a member of the Executive Board of Salzgitter AG since May 2021 and Chairman of the Executive Board since July 2021.
As Heinz-Gerhard Wente, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: "During his tenure to date, Gunnar Groebler has initiated and driven key decisions for the Salzgitter Group forward. Salient examples include the implementation of the new "Salzgitter AG 2030" Group strategy with its focus on the circular economy, the acceleration of the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmakingtransformation program and active portfolio management. These activities were accompanied and supported by dialog-oriented communication with all of the Group's stakeholders. The task now at hand is to further advance the ongoing transformation of the Group with the energy and resolve that we have shown."
