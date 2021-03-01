Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sam Woo Construction Group Limited    3822   KYG7785L1023

SAM WOO CONSTRUCTION GROUP LIMITED

(3822)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sam Woo Construction : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for February 2021

03/01/2021 | 02:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedSam Woo Construction Group Limited

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) 1 March 2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 3822

Description :Ordinary sharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 4,000,000,000

  • HK$0.0025 HK$10,000,000

    Increase/(decrease)

    Nil

    Nil

    Balance at close of the month

    4,000,000,000

  • HK$0.0025 HK$10,000,000

2. Preference Shares Stock code :

N/A

Description :N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. ofpreference shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

N/A

Description :N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

HK$10,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,680,000,000

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

Balance at close of

the month

1,680,000,000

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option Scheme

(15 /09/2014 )

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) NIL

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

NIL

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

NIL

NIL

NIL

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class)N/A

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

NILN/ANIL

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

  • issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Total D.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

Type of IssueNo. of new shares ofduring the month pursuant thereto

  • issued may be

  • issuer issuer which

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

(2)Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

NIL N/A N/A N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  • (i) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;

  • (ii) all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;

  • (iii) all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the

securities have been fulfilled;

  • (iv) all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);

  • (v) all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;

  • (vi) all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;

  • (vii) completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and

  • (viii) the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any): N/A

Submitted by: __ Chan Sun Kwong_____________________

Title:

_________ Company Secretary ___________________

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

1.

State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).

2.

Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet

individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return

published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is

required to be made in this return.

3.

"Identical" means in this context:

4.

  • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

  • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

  • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.

If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

Sam Woo Construction Group Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 07:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAM WOO CONSTRUCTION GROUP LIMITED
02:20aSAM WOO CONSTRUCTION : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securitie..
PU
2020SAM WOO CONSTRUCTION : Bags Construction Contract for Kwun Tong District
MT
2020SAM WOO CONSTRUCTION : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securitie..
PU
2020SAM WOO CONSTRUCTION : Connected transaction - renewal of tenancy agreements
PU
2017SAM WOO CONSTRUCTION : Announcement – Poll Results of the Annual General M..
PU
2017SAM WOO CONSTRUCTION : Announcements and Notices –Clarification Announceme..
PU
2017SAM WOO CONSTRUCTION : Announcements and Notices –Discloseable Transaction..
PU
2017SAM WOO CONSTRUCTION : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securitie..
PU
2017SAM WOO CONSTRUCTION : Announcements and Notices – Continuing Connected Tr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 917 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2020 73,0 M 9,41 M 9,41 M
Net cash 2020 87,3 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,30x
Yield 2020 20,0%
Capitalization 175 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 265
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart SAM WOO CONSTRUCTION GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sam Woo Construction Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chun Kwok Lau Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pui Shan Lau Chief Financial Officer
Chun Ming Lau Chairman
Tak Sum Chu Independent Non-Executive Director
Tin Chee Ip Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAM WOO CONSTRUCTION GROUP LIMITED2.97%23
VINCI SA5.75%58 824
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.61%32 739
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.02%27 340
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.35%20 187
FERROVIAL, S.A.-8.67%18 069
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ