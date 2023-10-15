31,500,000 Ordinary Shares of Samaiden Group Berhad are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023.

31,500,000 Ordinary Shares of Samaiden Group Berhad are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 1097 days starting from 13-OCT-2020 to 15-OCT-2023.



Details:

The Moratorium applies to the entire shareholding of 148,845,000 shares held by the promoters Chow Pui Hee and Fong Yeng Foon for a period of six months from the date of Listing.



Upon expiry of the first six month moratorium, at least 45% of the total number of shares issued remain under moratorium for another six months.



Thereafter the promoters may sell transfer or assign up to a maximum of 1/3 per annum of the shares held under moratorium.