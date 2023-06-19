Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Samara Asset Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAP   MT0001770107

SAMARA ASSET GROUP PLC

(CAP)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:10:50 2023-06-19 am EDT
2.200 EUR   -5.98%
11:46aCms : Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09:57aSamara Asset Group p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7 million and intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share
EQ
09:35aSamara Asset Gro : p p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7 million and intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

06/19/2023 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Samara Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

19.06.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Samara Asset Group plc:

Publication of capital market information

Samara Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Dissemination of a Post-Admission Notification transmitted by EQS News- a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Acquisition of treasury shares - 48. Interim report

In the period from 12. June 2023 up to and including 16. June 2023 were 1,219 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 14 July 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 12 June 2023 up to and including 16 June 2023, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:

 

Date Total number of shares bought back (number)   Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)  
12.06.23                                                             350   3.20 1,120.00  
13.06.23 180   3.23               578.40  
14.06.23 215   3.16               672.00  
15.06.23 35   2.90              101.50  
16.06.23 439   2.99            1,272.90  
           

 

The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 16 June 2023 amounts to 210,219 shares.

The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:

https://www.samara-ag.com 

Sliema/Malta, 19 June 2023

Samara Asset Group plc – Board of Directors
 


19.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
Internet: cryptology-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1660639  19.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1660639&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about SAMARA ASSET GROUP PLC
11:46aCms : Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09:57aSamara Asset Group p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7 million and i..
EQ
09:35aSamara Asset Gro : p p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7 million and in..
PU
06/12Cms : Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/05Cms : Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/30Cms : Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/22Cms : Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/15Cms : Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/08Cms : Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/02Cms : Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,55 M - -
Net income 2020 10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 134 M 146 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 93,2x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart SAMARA ASSET GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Samara Asset Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMARA ASSET GROUP PLC-6.77%146
BLACKROCK, INC.-0.83%105 250
UBS GROUP AG6.07%61 076
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.3.99%54 943
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.20.83%43 735
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.91%35 235
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer