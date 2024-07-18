EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information



18.07.2024 / 20:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Samara Asset Group plc:

Publication of capital market information

Samara Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



Dissemination of a Post-Admission Notification transmitted by EQS News- a service of EQS Group AG,



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



Acquisition of treasury shares - 52. Interim report

In the period from 15 July 2024 up to and including 17 July 2024 were 3,250 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 14 July 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 15. July 2024 up to and including 17. July 2024, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) 15.07.24 2.750 2,22 6.110,00 16.07.24 500 2,40 1.200,00 17.07.24 - - -

The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 17 July 2023 up to and including 17. July 2024 amounts to 434,500 shares.

The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:

https://www.samara-ag.com

Sliema/Malta, 18. July 2024

Samara Asset Group plc – Board of Directors

