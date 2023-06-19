Advanced search
    CAP   MT0001770107

SAMARA ASSET GROUP PLC

(CAP)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:10:50 2023-06-19 am EDT
2.200 EUR   -5.98%
Samara Asset Group p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7 million and intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share
EQ
09:35aSamara Asset Gro : p p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7 million and intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share
PU
06/12Cms : Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
Samara Asset Group p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7 million and intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share

06/19/2023 | 09:57am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Key word(s): Dividend
Samara Asset Group p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7 million and intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share

19-Jun-2023 / 15:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public Disclosure under MAR Article 17

 

 

Samara Asset Group p.l.c. sells its Block.one stake for approx. EUR 109.7 million and intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share

 

Malta, 19 June 2023. Samara Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) (“Samara”) announces that today it has sold its entire stake in crypto company Block.one for a cash consideration of USD 118.9 million, or roughly EUR 109.7 million. Considering the book value of the Block.one stake on Samara’s balance sheet, the transaction is expected to result in a profit on sale of approx. USD 52 million, or EUR 48 million. 

Against this background, Samara’s management intends to propose a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share for a total amount of approx. EUR 74 million, to be resolved at an extraordinary shareholder meeting. 

About Samara Asset Group p.l.c.

Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is a deep-tech powered alternative asset manager with a hyperfocus on alpha-generating strategies and Bitcoin. We leverage our robust balance sheet to seed and invest in funds of emerging asset managers, primarily on the Samara Alpha platform, and back the world’s best builders in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

 

Media Contact:

Samara Asset Group p.l.c.

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema, SLM 1707, Malta

https://samara-ag.com/

E-mail: info@samara-ag.com



End of Inside Information

19-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1660563

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1660563  19-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1660563&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
