  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  5. Samara Asset Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRAG   MT0001770107

SAMARA ASSET GROUP PLC

(SRAG)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF  -  2023-02-16
3.900 EUR   +21.50%
11:31aCms : Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/17Cms : Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/12Assemble Stream Inc. announced that it has received $5 million in funding from a group of investors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

04/24/2023 | 11:31am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

24.04.2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Samara Asset Group plc:

Publication of capital market information

Samara Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Dissemination of a Post-Admission Notification transmitted by EQS News- a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Acquisition of treasury shares - 40. Interim report

In the period from 17. April 2023 up to and including 21. April 2023 were 13,650 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 14 July 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 17 April 2023 up to and including 21 April 2023, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:

 

Date Total number of shares bought back (number)   Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)  
17.04.23                                                             499   3.62 1,806.38  
18.04.23 3,701   3.67 13,501.64  
19.04.23 -   -                        -  
20.04.23 4,800   3.64          17,472.00  
21.04.23 4,650   3.48 16,182.00  
           

 

The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 21 April 2023 amounts to 166,950 shares.

The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:

https://www.samara-ag.com 

Sliema/Malta, 24 April 2023

Samara Asset Group plc – Board of Directors
 


24.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
Internet: cryptology-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1615383  24.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1615383&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2020 2,55 M - -
Net income 2020 10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 223 M 244 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 93,7x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart SAMARA ASSET GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Samara Asset Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,90 €
Average target price 7,12 €
Spread / Average Target 82,6%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMARA ASSET GROUP PLC48.85%244
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.91%102 076
UBS GROUP AG4.94%62 844
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.39%36 259
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.23%34 761
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.0.88%33 027
