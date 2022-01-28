Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Samart Corporation Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAMART   TH0374010Z09

SAMART CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SAMART)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Samart Public : Notification of the Information on the Issuance of the Debentures

01/28/2022 | 05:38am EST
Date/Time
28 Jan 2022 17:27:36
Headline
Notification of the Information on the Issuance of the Debentures
Symbol
SAMART
Source
SAMART
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Samart Corporation pcl published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 9 253 M 278 M 278 M
Net income 2020 -309 M -9,28 M -9,28 M
Net Debt 2020 8 129 M 244 M 244 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 291 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart SAMART CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Samart Corporation Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMART CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 6,25 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Charoenrath Vilailuck Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Watchai Vilailuck President, Director & Head-Call Center
Wongkrit Jiamsripong Vice President-Finance
Thongchat Hongladaromp Co-Chairman
Seri Suksathaporn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMART CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.81%189
ACCENTURE PLC-19.59%210 684
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.38%179 445
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.85%118 844
INFOSYS LIMITED-11.08%93 523
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-20.34%82 768