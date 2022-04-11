Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Samart Corporation Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAMART   TH0374010Z09

SAMART CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SAMART)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-07
5.950 THB   +0.85%
03/22SAMART PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Notice of the 2022 AGM on the Company's website
PU
02/25SAMART PUBLIC : Schedule of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Omission of Dividend Payment and the Reduction of the Companys Registered Capital
PU
02/25Samart Corporation Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Samart Public : Notification of the Precautionary Measures and Guidelines for attending the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, under the pandemic of the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19)

04/11/2022 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
11 Apr 2022 17:06:32
Headline
Notification of the Precautionary Measures and Guidelines for attending the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, under the pandemic of the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19)
Symbol
SAMART
Source
SAMART
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Samart Corporation pcl published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAMART CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
03/22SAMART PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Notice of the 2022 AGM on the Company's website
PU
02/25SAMART PUBLIC : Schedule of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Omission ..
PU
02/25Samart Corporation Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
02/21SAMART PUBLIC : Notification on Changing the Company's holidays for the year 2022
PU
01/28SAMART PUBLIC : Notification of the Information on the Issuance of the Debentures
PU
2021SAMART PUBLIC : Receiving letter of award with EGAT for Supply and Construction of 230/115..
PU
2021SAMART PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of SAMART-W3 (F53-5) the 1st Exercis..
PU
2021SAMART PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of SAMART-W3 (F53-5) the 1st Exercis..
PU
2021SAMART PUBLIC : Company's holidays for the year 2022
PU
2021Samart Corporation Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarte..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 078 M 211 M 211 M
Net income 2021 -389 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net Debt 2021 8 339 M 248 M 248 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,0x
Yield 2021 0,81%
Capitalization 5 989 M 178 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart SAMART CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Samart Corporation Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMART CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charoenrath Vilailuck Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Watchai Vilailuck President, Director & Head-Call Center
Wongkrit Jiamsripong Vice President-Finance
Thongchat Hongladaromp Co-Chairman
Seri Suksathaporn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMART CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.03%178
ACCENTURE PLC-18.24%214 672
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.41%177 554
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.44%114 869
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.88%100 156
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.60%99 849