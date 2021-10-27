No Right Adjustment of SDC-W1

Right adjustment / No right adjustment Subject : No Right Adjustment Symbol : SDC-W1 The full name of warrant : Warrant of SAMART DIGITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 1 Adjustment The reason for no adjustment : The issuance of Convertible Debentures this time is not affect the Company to adjust the exercise price or the exercise ratio of the warrants to purchase the Company's ordinary shares ("SDC-W1") as specified in the right adjustment conditions of SDC-W1. Authorized Persons to Disclose : Miss Boonrut Mongkolratanakorn Information Position : Director ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.