27 Oct 2021 12:39:34
No Right Adjustment of SDC-W1
Right adjustment / No right adjustment
Subject : No Right Adjustment
Symbol : SDC-W1
The full name of warrant : Warrant of SAMART DIGITAL PUBLIC
COMPANY LIMITED No. 1
The reason for no adjustment : The issuance of Convertible
Debentures this time is not affect the Company to adjust the exercise price or
the exercise ratio of the warrants to purchase the Company's ordinary shares
("SDC-W1") as specified in the right adjustment conditions of SDC-W1.
Authorized Persons to Disclose : Miss Boonrut Mongkolratanakorn
Position : Director
