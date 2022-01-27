Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Samart Digital Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDC   TH0756010Y08

SAMART DIGITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SDC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Samart Digital Public : Issuance and offering of the Convertible Debentures No. 19

01/27/2022 | 12:59am EST
Date/Time
27 Jan 2022 12:30:05
Headline
Issuance and offering of the Convertible Debentures No. 19
Symbol
SDC
Source
SDC
Full Detailed News
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only.

Financials
Sales 2020 655 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
Net income 2020 -343 M -10,3 M -10,3 M
Net Debt 2020 3 200 M 96,5 M 96,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 581 M 199 M 199 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,52x
EV / Sales 2020 10,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,1%
Chart SAMART DIGITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Samart Digital Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Watchai Vilailuck Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hiran Phanbanlaem Senior Manager-Finance
Piyapan Champasut Chairman
Thawee Udomkitchote Head-Digital Content
Chotivid Chayavadhanangkur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMART DIGITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%199
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-19.42%5 659
COM7 PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-5.50%2 845
TELLING TELECOMMUNICATION HOLDING CO.,LTD-23.64%2 312
T-GAIA CORPORATION0.60%816
PT ERAJAYA SWASEMBADA TBK-8.33%582