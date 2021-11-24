Log in
    SDC   TH0756010Y08

SAMART DIGITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SDC)
ChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
All News

Samart Digital Public : Notification of conversion price calculation and paid-up capital increase registration

11/24/2021 | 01:00am EST
Date/Time
24 Nov 2021 12:30:09
Headline
Notification of conversion price calculation and paid-up capital increase registration
Symbol
SDC
Source
SDC
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Samart Digital pcl published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 05:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 655 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net income 2020 -343 M -10,3 M -10,3 M
Net Debt 2020 3 200 M 95,9 M 95,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 396 M 223 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,52x
EV / Sales 2020 10,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,3%
Chart SAMART DIGITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Samart Digital Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Watchai Vilailuck Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hiran Phanbanlaem Assistant Vice President-Finance
Piyapan Champasut Chairman
Thawee Udomkitchote Head-Digital Content
Chotivid Chayavadhanangkur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMART DIGITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED96.77%223
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-23.70%7 305
TELLING TELECOMMUNICATION HOLDING CO.,LTD291.06%3 869
COM7 PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED105.13%2 840
T-GAIA CORPORATION-9.25%853
PT ERAJAYA SWASEMBADA TBK48.86%736