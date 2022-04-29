Log in
    SDC   TH0756010Y08

SAMART DIGITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SDC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-27
0.4200 THB   +5.00%
04/20SAMART DIGITAL PUBLIC : Additional Notification of the Precautionary Measures and Guidelines for attending the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, under the pandemic of the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19)
PU
03/24SAMART DIGITAL PUBLIC : Notification on the Registration of the Change of the Company's Registered Capital
PU
03/22SAMART DIGITAL PUBLIC : Publication of the Notice convening the 2022 AGM on the Company's website
PU
Samart Digital Public : Publication of the minutes of the 2022 AGM on the Company's website

04/29/2022 | 02:02am EDT
Date/Time
29 Apr 2022 12:35:25
Headline
Publication of the minutes of the 2022 AGM on the Company's website
Symbol
SDC
Source
SDC
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Samart Digital pcl published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 407 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net income 2021 -332 M -9,64 M -9,64 M
Net Debt 2021 2 947 M 85,5 M 85,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 547 M 161 M 161 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales 2021 22,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Watchai Vilailuck Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hiran Phanbanlaem Senior Manager-Finance
Piyapan Champasut Chairman
Thawee Udomkitchote Head-Digital Content
Chotivid Chayavadhanangkur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMART DIGITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-17.65%161
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-15.25%5 275
COM7 PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.75%2 914
TELLING TELECOMMUNICATION HOLDING CO., LTD.-54.12%1 366
SHENZHEN AISIDI CO.,LTD.-36.64%1 362
T-GAIA CORPORATION-2.66%700