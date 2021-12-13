Samart Digital Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)

Report on the result of exercise of other convertible securities (F53-5) Report date of securities allocation : 13-Dec-2021 Exercised securities Convertible debentures Common shares Name of Convertible debentures : Samart Digital Public Company Limited's long-term convertible debentures No. 11-12/2021 Due 2024 Number of conversed convertible : 50,000 debentures (shares) Number of non conversed : 0 convertible debentures (shares) Ratio (Convertible debentures : : 1 : 1,984.13 shares) Conversion Price (baht/share) : 0.504 Exercise Date : From 13-Dec-2021 Number of shares derived from : 99,206,348 conversion (shares) Number of remaining shares : 2,708,250,478 reserved (shares) Remark : Name of the Debenture holders who exercise the rights: Advance Opportunities Fund and Advance Opportunities Fund 1 Conversion ratio: Principle amount of the Convertible Debentures divided by the conversion price Conversion price: Baht 0.504 per share. The weighted average price of the Company's shares trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand for not less than 7 consecutive business days but not exceeding 15 consecutive business days prior to the date that the Debenture holders exercised their conversion rights during November 30 - December 9, 2021 is Baht 0.56 per share. The conversion price is not less than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the criteria to prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities (Silent Period). In this regard, the weighted average price is calculated from the closing weighted average price traded in each consecutive business day (Floating Conversion Price). The Company offered and issued the Convertible Debentures No. 11-12 on November 25-29, 2021 at the amount of Baht 80 million (80,000 units). The Debenture holders exercised their conversion rights on December 2, 2021 amounting to Baht 30 million (30,000 units) and December 13, 2021 amounting to Baht 50 million (50,000 units). Total Number of Convertible Debentures No. 11-12 of Baht 80 million (80,000 units) has been fully exercised. Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Miss Boonrut Mongkolratanakorn company Position : Director ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.