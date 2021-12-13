Samart Digital Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)
12/13/2021
13 Dec 2021 12:37:49
Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)
SDC
SDC
Report on the result of exercise of other convertible securities (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 13-Dec-2021
Exercised securities
Convertible debentures
Common shares
Name of Convertible debentures : Samart Digital Public Company
Limited's long-term convertible debentures No. 11-12/2021 Due 2024
Number of conversed convertible : 50,000
debentures (shares)
Number of non conversed : 0
convertible debentures (shares)
Ratio (Convertible debentures : : 1 : 1,984.13
shares)
Conversion Price (baht/share) : 0.504
Exercise Date : From 13-Dec-2021
Number of shares derived from : 99,206,348
conversion (shares)
Number of remaining shares : 2,708,250,478
reserved (shares)
Remark :
Name of the Debenture holders who exercise the rights: Advance Opportunities
Fund and Advance Opportunities Fund 1
Conversion ratio: Principle amount of the Convertible Debentures divided by the
conversion price
Conversion price: Baht 0.504 per share. The weighted average price of the
Company's shares trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand for not less than 7
consecutive business days but not exceeding 15 consecutive business days prior
to the date that the Debenture holders exercised their conversion rights during
November 30 - December 9, 2021 is Baht 0.56 per share. The conversion price is
not less than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does
not meet the criteria to prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date
of receiving the convertible securities (Silent Period). In this regard, the
weighted average price is calculated from the closing weighted average
price traded in each consecutive business day (Floating Conversion Price).
The Company offered and issued the Convertible Debentures No. 11-12 on November
25-29, 2021 at the amount of Baht 80 million (80,000 units). The Debenture
holders exercised their conversion rights on December 2, 2021 amounting to Baht
30 million (30,000 units) and December 13, 2021 amounting to Baht 50 million
(50,000 units). Total Number of Convertible Debentures No. 11-12 of Baht 80
million (80,000 units) has been fully exercised.
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Miss Boonrut Mongkolratanakorn
company
Position : Director
