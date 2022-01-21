Samart Digital Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)
01/21/2022 | 05:22am EST
21 Jan 2022 17:04:21
Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)
SDC
SDC
Report on the result of exercise of other convertible securities (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 21-Jan-2022
Exercised securities
Convertible debentures
Common shares
Name of Convertible debentures : Samart Digital Public Company
Limited's long-term convertible debentures No. 18 Due 2025
Number of conversed convertible : 60,000
debentures (shares)
Number of non conversed : 0
convertible debentures (shares)
Ratio (Convertible debentures : : 1 : 2,136.75
shares)
Conversion Price (baht/share) : 0.468
Exercise Date : From 21-Jan-2022
Number of shares derived from : 128,205,128
conversion (shares)
Number of remaining shares : 2,124,687,624
reserved (shares)
Remark :
Name of the Debenture holders who exercise the rights: Advance Opportunities
Fund and Advance Opportunities Fund 1
Conversion ratio: Principle amount of the Convertible Debentures divided by the
conversion price
Conversion price: Baht 0.468 per share. The weighted average price of the
Company's shares trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand for not less than 7
consecutive business days but not exceeding 15 consecutive business days prior
to the date that the Debenture holders exercised their conversion rights during
January 12-20, 2022 is Baht 0.52 per share. The conversion price is not less
than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet
the criteria to prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of
receiving the convertible securities (Silent Period). In this regard, the
weighted average price is calculated from the closing weighted average
price traded in each consecutive business day (Floating Conversion Price).
The Company offered and issued the Convertible Debentures No. 18 on January 17,
2022 at the amount of Baht 60 million (60,000 units). The Debenture holders
exercised their conversion rights on January 21, 2022 amounting to Baht 60
million (60,000 units). Total Number of Convertible Debentures No. 18 of Baht 60
million (60,000 units) has been fully exercised.
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Miss Boonrut Mongkolratanakorn
company
Position : Director
