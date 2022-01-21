Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Samart Digital Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    SDC   TH0756010Y08

SAMART DIGITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SDC)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Samart Digital Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)

01/21/2022 | 05:22am EST
Date/Time
21 Jan 2022 17:04:21
Headline
Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)
Symbol
SDC
Source
SDC
Full Detailed News 
                Report on the result of exercise of other convertible securities (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation     : 21-Jan-2022

Exercised securities



Convertible debentures

   Common shares
      Name of Convertible debentures     : Samart Digital Public Company 
Limited's long-term convertible debentures No. 18 Due 2025
      Number of conversed convertible    : 60,000
debentures (shares)
      Number of non conversed            : 0
convertible debentures (shares)
      Ratio (Convertible debentures :    : 1 : 2,136.75
shares)
      Conversion Price (baht/share)      : 0.468
      Exercise Date                      : From 21-Jan-2022
      Number of shares derived from      : 128,205,128
conversion (shares)
      Number of remaining shares         : 2,124,687,624
reserved (shares)



Remark                                   :
Name of the Debenture holders who exercise the rights: Advance Opportunities 
Fund and Advance Opportunities Fund 1
Conversion ratio: Principle amount of the Convertible Debentures divided by the 
conversion price
Conversion price: Baht 0.468 per share. The weighted average price of the 
Company's shares trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand for not less than 7
consecutive business days but not exceeding 15 consecutive business days prior
to the date that the Debenture holders exercised their conversion rights during
January 12-20, 2022 is Baht 0.52 per share. The conversion price is not less
than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet
the criteria to prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of
receiving the convertible securities (Silent Period). In  this  regard,  the
weighted  average  price  is  calculated  from  the  closing weighted average
price traded in each consecutive business day (Floating Conversion Price).
The Company offered and issued the Convertible Debentures No. 18 on January 17, 
2022 at the amount of Baht 60 million (60,000 units). The Debenture holders
exercised their conversion rights on January 21, 2022 amounting to Baht 60
million (60,000 units). Total Number of Convertible Debentures No. 18 of Baht 60
 million (60,000 units) has been fully exercised.
Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Miss Boonrut  Mongkolratanakorn
company
Position                                 : Director


______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Samart Digital pcl published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
