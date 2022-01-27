Log in
Samart Digital Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)

01/27/2022 | 12:59am EST
Date/Time
27 Jan 2022 12:30:33
Headline
Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)
Symbol
SDC
Source
SDC
Full Detailed News 
                Report on the result of exercise of other convertible securities (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation     : 27-Jan-2022

Exercised securities



Convertible debentures

   Common shares
      Name of Convertible debentures     : Samart Digital Public Company 
Limited's long-term convertible debentures No. 19 Due 2025
      Number of conversed convertible    : 20,000
debentures (shares)
      Number of non conversed            : 0
convertible debentures (shares)
      Ratio (Convertible debentures :    : 1 : 2,096.44
shares)
      Conversion Price (baht/share)      : 0.477
      Exercise Date                      : From 27-Jan-2022
      Number of shares derived from      : 41,928,720
conversion (shares)
      Number of remaining shares         : 2,082,758,904
reserved (shares)



Remark                                   :
Name of the Debenture holders who exercise the rights: Advance Opportunities 
Fund and Advance Opportunities Fund 1
Conversion ratio: Principle amount of the Convertible Debentures divided by the 
conversion price
Conversion price: Baht 0.477 per share. The weighted average price of the 
Company's shares trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand for not less than 7
consecutive business days but not exceeding 15 consecutive business days prior
to the date that the Debenture holders exercised their conversion rights during
January 12-26, 2022 is Baht 0.53 per share. The conversion price is not less
than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet
the criteria to prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of
receiving the convertible securities (Silent Period). In  this  regard,  the
weighted  average  price  is  calculated  from  the  closing weighted average
price traded in each consecutive business day (Floating Conversion Price).
The Company offered and issued the Convertible Debentures No. 19 on January 27, 
2022 at the amount of Baht 20 million (20,000 units). The Debenture holders
exercised their conversion rights on January 27, 2022 amounting to Baht 20
million (20,000 units). Total Number of Convertible Debentures No. 19 of Baht 20
 million (20,000 units) has been fully exercised.
Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Miss Boonrut  Mongkolratanakorn
company
Position                                 : Director


______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Samart Digital pcl published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 05:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
