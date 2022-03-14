Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Samart Telcoms Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAMTEL   TH0594010Z02

SAMART TELCOMS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SAMTEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Samart Telcoms Public : No Right Adjustment of SAMTEL-W1

03/14/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
14 Mar 2022 12:45:48
Headline
No Right Adjustment of SAMTEL-W1
Symbol
SAMTEL
Source
SAMTEL
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment / No right adjustment

Subject                                  : No Right Adjustment
Symbol                                   : SAMTEL-W1
The full name of warrant                 : Warrant of SAMART TELCOMS PUBLIC 
COMPANY LIMITED No. 1
Adjustment
The reason for no adjustment             : The Company shall not adjust the 
exercise price and exercise ratio because the event does not comply with
adjustment conditions as follows;
 - dividend payment rate is higher than the rate which is specified in Term and 
Condition
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr. Somchai  Bunsupaporn
Information
Position                                 : Company Secretary

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Samart Telcoms pcl published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 06:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAMART TELCOMS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:14aSAMART TELCOMS PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of SAMTEL-W1
PU
03/07SAMART TELCOMS PUBLIC : Receiving the letter from PEA agreeing to hire for the Project reg..
PU
02/24SAMART TELCOMS PUBLIC : Schedule of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Dividend ..
PU
02/24SAMART TELCOMS PUBLIC : Notification of the connected transactions
PU
02/24Samart Telcoms Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for Fiscal Year 2021, Payable o..
CI
02/24Samart Telcoms Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
2021Samart Telcoms Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter an..
CI
2021Samart Telcoms Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter E..
CI
2021Samart Telcoms PLC Provides Information on its Contract
CI
2021Samart Telcoms Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter En..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 581 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2021 61,4 M 1,84 M 1,84 M
Net Debt 2021 1 410 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 60,4x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 5 099 M 153 M 153 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart SAMART TELCOMS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Samart Telcoms Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Watchai Vilailuck Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jong Diloksombat President & Executive Director
Dhilokpat Nisamaneevong Chief Financial Officer
Sumpun Boonyanun Chairman
Rapeepan Luangaramrut Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMART TELCOMS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED37.50%153
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.2.08%222 653
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.15%140 694
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.63%103 477
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-14.22%96 612
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.50%87 398