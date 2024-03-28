Ref # ComSec/PSX/027/2024 March 28, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock ExchangeLimited Stock ExchangeBuilding

Stock ExchangeRoad Karachi

Certified Copy of Resolutions Passed and Adopted by the Shareholders of Samba Bank Limited ("SBl") in its 2pt Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Dear Sir,

In compliance with Clause 5.6.9(b) of PSX Regulations, please find enclosed an attested copy of Resolutionspassedin the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of SambaBankLimited ("SBl") held on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 12:00 noon at the Hotel Serena, Islamabad which is duly adopted and become effective.

The above may be noted for your information and record purposes.

Syed Zia-ul-H snain Shamsi

Company Secretary

llPage

Samba Bank Limited

Head Office: Arif Habib Centre Plot No. 23, Ground floor M. T Khan Road Karachi. Tel: +92-21-38136300, Fax: +92-21-35685442

samba bank (U ~

4-oL.u

Certified Copy of Resolutions Passed and Adopted by the Shareholders in 21st Annual

General Meeting ("AGM") of the Bank held on March 28, 2024, at Islamabad

1. To confirm the minutes of the 20th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

"RESOLVEDTHATthe minutes of the 20th (Twentieth) Annual General Meeting ("AGM/I) ofthe Bank, held on March 29, 2023, be and are hereby adopted and approved."

2. To receive, consider and adopt the Annual Audited Accounts of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2023, together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon.

"RESOLVED THATthe Annual Audited Accounts of the Bankfor the year ended December 31,2023, together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon, be and hereby adopted and approved."

3. To appoint Auditors and to fix their remuneration for a term ending at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting. The retiring Auditors, MIs KPMG & Taseer Hadi & Co., Chartered Accountants, being eligible, have offered themselves for reappointment.

"RESOLVED THAT M/s. KPMGTaseer Hadi & Co. be and are hereby appointed as auditors of the Bank and fixed their remuneration with 7.50% (Seven & Half Percent) increase over last fixed remuneration along with one-off assignments."

4. To consider and approve the circulation of the Annual Audited Financial Statements (including balance sheet, profit and loss account, Auditor's report and Directors' report and other reports contained therein) to the Members of the Bank through QR enabled code and weblink, as allowed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan under S.R.O. 389(1)/2023 dated 21 March 2023.

"RESOLVED THAT under and pursuant to S.R.O 389(1)/2023 dated 21 March 2023, issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan the circulation of annual audited financial statements (including annual balance sheet and profit and loss account, auditor's report and directors' report, and other reports contained therein) to members through QR enabled code and weblink, be and is adopted and approved."

samba bank ® ~

40Lw