Table of Contents
Overview
Key Themes
Balance Sheet
Income Statement
Business Segments
Appendix: Balance Sheet & Income Statement
Overview
Samba Bank Limited ("Samba" or the "Bank") is a subsidiary of Saudi National Bank, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (ex Samba Financial Group).
A well diversified franchise which operates through following segments and led by an experienced and cohesive management team:
(i) Wholesale Banking, (ii) Retail Banking and (iii) Global Markets (Treasury)
Samba is offering its clients base a product bouquet that meets our client's banking needs.
A strong corporate governance structure is in place in line with global standards, which oversees the operations of the bank. Strong capital base; further strengthened by issuance of PKR 5bn 10Yr TFC in March 2021.
AA
A-1
Medium / Long Term
Short Term
June 30, 2023
PKR
PKR
PKR
167.7 B
69.6 B
118.5 B
Assets
Loans
Deposits
Shareholding - 2022
10.24%4.72%
0.10%
84.51%
SNB Directors General Public Others
PKR
PKR
63.1 B
14.7 B
Investments
Equity
Profit before Provisions
2,352
2,022
1,602
919
2019
2020
2021
2022
47 50 994
BranchesATMsEmployees
Profit / (Loss) After Tax
PKR mln
PKR mln
1,012
686
789
706
1,747
(428)
H1'23
2019
2020
2021
2022
H1'23
SBL Transformation- Balance Sheet
Total AssetsAmount in PKR bln
201.1
179.0
159.0
167.7
118.2
122.8
129.6
103.1
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Jun-23
Total Deposits
Amount in PKR bln
118.5
105.2
71.9
78.4
79.2
65.2
50.3
54.9
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Jun-23
Total Loans & Advances- netAmount in PKR bln
81.1
74.4
69.6
65.6
61.4
53.6
40.2
28.8
2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Jun-23
Total Investments- net
Amount in PKR bln
93.9
76.9
62.9
67.9
63.1
57.2
48.0 51.3
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Jun-23
Samba Bank Limited is a Pakistan-based banking company. The Bank is engaged in commercial banking and related services. The Bank's business segments include Corporate Banking, which includes project finance, real estate, export finance and trade finance, lending, guarantees, bills of exchange and deposits; Global Markets, which includes fixed income on debt securities, equity, foreign exchanges, commodities, credit, funding, own position securities, lending and repos, brokerage debt and prime brokerage; Retail banking, which includes retail/consumer lending and deposits, banking services, trust and estates, private lending and deposits, banking service, trust and estates investment advice, merchant/commercial/corporate cards and private labels and retail; Commercial banking, which includes lending, export finance, trade finance, bills of exchange and deposits, and Senoff, which includes certain corporate assets and liabilities, which are not allocated to business segments.