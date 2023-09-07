The information contained in this document and any other information presented or discussed in connection therewith (together, the "Information") is being provided on basis concerning Samba Bank Limited (Company). Please refer to slide no. 12 for important disclaimers and related information.

  • Overview
  • Key Themes
  • Balance Sheet
  • Income Statement
  • Business Segments
  • Appendix: Balance Sheet & Income Statement

Overview

  • Samba Bank Limited ("Samba" or the "Bank") is a subsidiary of Saudi National Bank, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (ex Samba Financial Group).
  • A well diversified franchise which operates through following segments and led by an experienced and cohesive management team:

(i) Wholesale Banking, (ii) Retail Banking and (iii) Global Markets (Treasury)

Samba is offering its clients base a product bouquet that meets our client's banking needs.

  • A strong corporate governance structure is in place in line with global standards, which oversees the operations of the bank. Strong capital base; further strengthened by issuance of PKR 5bn 10Yr TFC in March 2021.

AA

A-1

Medium / Long Term

Short Term

June 30, 2023

PKR

PKR

PKR

167.7 B

69.6 B

118.5 B

Assets

Loans

Deposits

Shareholding - 2022

10.24%4.72%

0.10%

84.51%

SNB Directors General Public Others

PKR

PKR

63.1 B

14.7 B

Investments

Equity

Profit before Provisions

2,352

2,022

1,602

919

2019

2020

2021

2022

47 50 994

BranchesATMsEmployees

Profit / (Loss) After Tax

PKR mln

PKR mln

1,012

686

789

706

1,747

(428)

H1'23

2019

2020

2021

2022

H1'23

SBL Transformation- Balance Sheet

Total AssetsAmount in PKR bln

201.1

179.0

159.0

167.7

118.2

122.8

129.6

103.1

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Jun-23

Total Deposits

Amount in PKR bln

118.5

105.2

71.9

78.4

79.2

65.2

50.3

54.9

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Jun-23

Total Loans & Advances- netAmount in PKR bln

81.1

74.4

69.6

65.6

61.4

53.6

40.2

28.8

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Jun-23

Total Investments- net

Amount in PKR bln

93.9

76.9

62.9

67.9

63.1

57.2

48.0 51.3

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Jun-23

