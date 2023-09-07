Samba Bank Limited is a Pakistan-based banking company. The Bank is engaged in commercial banking and related services. The Bank's business segments include Corporate Banking, which includes project finance, real estate, export finance and trade finance, lending, guarantees, bills of exchange and deposits; Global Markets, which includes fixed income on debt securities, equity, foreign exchanges, commodities, credit, funding, own position securities, lending and repos, brokerage debt and prime brokerage; Retail banking, which includes retail/consumer lending and deposits, banking services, trust and estates, private lending and deposits, banking service, trust and estates investment advice, merchant/commercial/corporate cards and private labels and retail; Commercial banking, which includes lending, export finance, trade finance, bills of exchange and deposits, and Senoff, which includes certain corporate assets and liabilities, which are not allocated to business segments.

Sector Banks