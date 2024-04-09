LDN/CA/PAI 9th April 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir,

Public announcement of intention to acquire approximately 84.51% shares and control of Samba Bank Limited (the "Target Company")

In accordance with Sections 96 & 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited ("PSX"), we would like to inform that M/s Arif Habib Limited,

Manager to the Offer, has submitted the public announcement of intention to acquire up to 84.51% shares of the Target Company, held by Saudi National Bank, on behalf of the Acquirer, in accordance with the said provisions of the Securities Act, 2015 and the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017.

The public announcement of intention will be published in English and Urdu newspapers accordingly.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange.

Yours truly,

Muhammad Akram Sawleh

Company Secretary

Muhammad Akram Sawleh
Company Secretary
Bank Alfalah Limited

