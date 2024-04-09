LDN/CA/PAI 9th April 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Dear Sir,
Public announcement of intention to acquire approximately 84.51% shares and control of Samba Bank Limited (the "Target Company")
In accordance with Sections 96 & 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited ("PSX"), we would like to inform that M/s Arif Habib Limited,
Manager to the Offer, has submitted the public announcement of intention to acquire up to 84.51% shares of the Target Company, held by Saudi National Bank, on behalf of the Acquirer, in accordance with the said provisions of the Securities Act, 2015 and the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017.
The public announcement of intention will be published in English and Urdu newspapers accordingly.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange.
Yours truly,
Muhammad Akram Sawleh
Company Secretary
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTENTION TO ACQUIRE
APPROXIMATELY 84.51% SHARES AND CONTROL OF SAMBA BANK
LIMITED (THE "TARGET COMPANY")
BY
BANK ALFALAH LIMITED (THE "ACQUIRER")
UNDER SECURITIES ACT, 2015
Admonishment: Please note that the public announcement of intention to acquire voting shares/control of Samba Bank Limited is subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals. The public announcement of intention may be withdrawn, if the requisite approvals are not granted by the concerned regulatory authority (ies).
Part A
Brief description of the intended acquisition -
The Acquirer intends to acquire approximately 84.51% shareholding and control in the Target Company. Public Offer shall be made for at least fifty (50) percent of the remaining voting shares in accordance with Regulation 14 of the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017 ("Regulations"), which, if applicable, shall be pursuant to a competitive bid under Regulation 17 of the Regulations if, at the time, there is an earlier public announcement of offer by another interested acquirer.
Intended acquisition through
Number of shares
Percentage
Share Purchase Agreement
852,040,531
Approximately 84.51%
Public offer
At least 78,099,059
At least approximately
7.75%
Part-B
- Information about the acquirer
-
Name(s) and address(es) of acquirer along with persons acting in concert, if any.
Name: Bank Alfalah Limited
Address: B.A. Building, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi The acquirer will not be acting in concert with any person.
- Name(s) of the ultimate acquirer or the ultimate controlling shareholder. Not Applicable
- Name(s) and address(es) of acquirer along with persons acting in concert, if any.
-
Name(s) and address(s) of manager to the offer of the acquirer.
Name: Arif Habib Ltd.
Address: Arif Habib Centre, 23, M.T. Khan Road Karachi 74000
- Principal areas of business of the acquirer and relevant experience
The acquirer is one of the largest banks in Pakistan, with a network of over 1,024 branches across more than 200 cities in the country, and international presence in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain and the UAE.
- In case the acquirer is a fund/ company(s):
- Names of the chief executive and directors of the company(s);
Name
Designation
H.H. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan
Chairman
Mr. Abdulla Nasser Hawaileel Al Mansoori
Director
Mr. Abdulla Khalil Al Mutawa
Director
Mr. Khalid Mana Saeed Al Otaiba
Director
Dr. Gyorgy Tamas Ladics
Director
Mr. Khalid Qurashi
Director
Dr. Ayesha Khan
Director
Mr. Atif Aslam Bajwa
President/CEO and Director
- Names of substantial shareholders of the company.
Name
Shareholding Percentage
H.H. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al
21.46%
Nahayan
- Date of incorporation 21st June 1992
- Jurisdiction of incorporation Islamic Republic of Pakistan
- Authorized and paid up capital.
Authorized Capital: PKR 23,000,000,000/- divided into 2,300,000,000/= shares of Rs. 10/= each
Paid up Capital: PKR 15,771,651,190/- divided into 1,577,165,119/= shares of PKR 10/= each
- Detail of companies, where the intended acquirer(s) hold more than thirty percent voting shares:
Name of
Registration No.
Nature
Nature of
Jurisdiction of
Description held
Company
(listed/unlisted/
business
incorporation
control/more
Private
than thirty %
shares or
both
Alfalah Currency
0245553
Unlisted
Currency
Pakistan
100.00%
Exchange
Private Limited
Exchange
(Private) Limited
Company
Alfalah CLSA
0046071
Unlisted
Brokerage
Pakistan
62.50%
Securities
Private Limited
House
(Private) Limited
Company
Alfalah Asset
0048669
Unlisted
Asset
Pakistan
40.22%
Management
Public Limited
Manageme
Limited
Company
nt
Company
Alfalah Insurance
0053372
Unlisted Public
Insurance
Pakistan
30.00%
Limited
Limited Company
Company
Sapphire Wind
0058992
Unlisted
Wind
Pakistan
30.00%
Power Company
Public Limited
Power
Limited
Company
Producer
- Information about ultimate beneficial owner of the intended acquirer(s):-
- Name(s) of the natural person(s), CNIC/Passport Number, nationality and address of each person.
Not Applicable
- Detail of companies located in and outside Pakistan, where the ultimate acquirer or the ultimate controlling shareholder held control and or more than thirty percent voting shares: -
Not Applicable
- details of any existing holding of voting rights in the target company;
-
which the acquirer owns or over which it has control or direction;
NIL
- which is owned or controlled or directed by any person acting in concert with the of acquirer;
NIL
- in respect of which the acquirer or any person acting in concert with him has received an irrevocable commitment to accept the takeover offer; and in respect of which the acquirer or any person acting in
- which the acquirer owns or over which it has control or direction;
concert with him holds an option to purchase or warrants or other convertible securities.
NIL
- all conditions (including normal conditions relating to acceptance, listing and increase of capital) to which the public offer or the posting of it is subject.
None
Part-C
- Information about the target company
- Name of the target company, its directors and major shareholders along with number of shares and percentage of paid-up capital.
- Name: Samba Bank Limited
- Directors
S No.
Name of Directors
Position
1
Mr. Mustafa Ilyas
Chairman/Non-Executive Director
2
Mr.
Nasser Sulaiman
Al-
Non-Executive Director
Fraih
3
Mr. Hussein Eid
Non-Executive Director
4
Mr. Timour Pasha
Non-Executive Director
5
Ms.
Kholood
Khalid
Al-
Non-Executive Director
Khelaiwi
6
Mr.
Hafiz
Mohammad
Non-Executive Director
Yousaf
7
Mr. Javed Kureishi
Non-Executive Director
8
Ms. Zeeba Ansar
Non-Executive Director
9
Mr. Ahmad Tariq Azam
President & CEO / Executive
Director
(iii) Major shareholders
S
Shareholder Name
Shares
Shareholding Percentage
No.
1
The Saudi National Bank
852,040,531
84.51%
2
Mr. Shujaat Nadeem
59,832,424
5.93%
- Total number of issued shares of the company.
Total number of issued shares of the Target Company: 1,008,238,648 ordinary shares of PKR 10 each.
- Date of listing and offer price at the time of initial public offering
Date of listing:
4th August 2003
Offer price:
Not available
- Opening price at securities exchange at time of listing Not available
- share price quoted on the securities exchange one day before the public announcement of intention.
The share price of the Target Company at the close of the market hours on April 08, 2024 was PKR 11.00 per share.
- the weighted average share price as quoted on the securities exchange during twenty-eight days (28) days preceding the date of public announcement of intention.
The weighted average share price of the Target Company during twenty-eight days (28) preceding the date of public announcement of intention was PKR 12.10 ** per share.
- Volume weighted average share price of Samba Bank Limited for the period from March 12, 2024 to April 08, 2024 (Source: Bloomberg)
- financial position/performance of the company for the last five years, including profit/loss after tax, earning per share, payouts.
Amounts in PKR Mn
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
Balance Sheet
Total Assets
178,734
179,074
201,139
158,996
129,577
Total Liabilities
162,371
164,421
185,239
143,679
115,398
Customer Deposits
114,732
105,244
79,267
78,426
71,882
Shareholders' Equity
16,363
14,653
15,900
15,317
14,179
Profit & Loss
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
Net interest income
8,101
4,734
4,306
3,699
3,519
Non-markup income
1,208
244
1,471
1,341
846
Profit /(Loss) after tax
1,235
(428)
789
1,012
686
EPS/(LPS) (PKR)
1.23
(0.42)
0.78
1.00
0.68
Dividend per share
-
-
0.60
0.75
-
(PKR)
Source: Financial Statements of Samba Bank Limited
Any questions in regard to this announcement can be directed to:
Manager to the Offer:
Name
Arif Habib Limited
Address
2/F, Arif Habib Centre, 23, M.T. Khan Road, Karachi
Tel
+92-21-111 245 111
Yours Sincerely,
For and on Behalf of Bank Alfalah Limited
Muhammad Akram Sawleh
Company Secretary
