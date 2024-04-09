LDN/CA/PAI 9th April 2024

Public announcement of intention to acquire approximately 84.51% shares and control of Samba Bank Limited (the "Target Company")

In accordance with Sections 96 & 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited ("PSX"), we would like to inform that M/s Arif Habib Limited,

Manager to the Offer, has submitted the public announcement of intention to acquire up to 84.51% shares of the Target Company, held by Saudi National Bank, on behalf of the Acquirer, in accordance with the said provisions of the Securities Act, 2015 and the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017.

The public announcement of intention will be published in English and Urdu newspapers accordingly.

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTENTION TO ACQUIRE

APPROXIMATELY 84.51% SHARES AND CONTROL OF SAMBA BANK

LIMITED (THE "TARGET COMPANY")

BY

BANK ALFALAH LIMITED (THE "ACQUIRER")

UNDER SECURITIES ACT, 2015

Admonishment: Please note that the public announcement of intention to acquire voting shares/control of Samba Bank Limited is subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals. The public announcement of intention may be withdrawn, if the requisite approvals are not granted by the concerned regulatory authority (ies).

Part A

Brief description of the intended acquisition -

The Acquirer intends to acquire approximately 84.51% shareholding and control in the Target Company. Public Offer shall be made for at least fifty (50) percent of the remaining voting shares in accordance with Regulation 14 of the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017 ("Regulations"), which, if applicable, shall be pursuant to a competitive bid under Regulation 17 of the Regulations if, at the time, there is an earlier public announcement of offer by another interested acquirer.

Intended acquisition through

Number of shares

Percentage

Share Purchase Agreement

852,040,531

Approximately 84.51%

Public offer

At least 78,099,059

At least approximately

7.75%

Part-B

  1. Information about the acquirer
    1. Name(s) and address(es) of acquirer along with persons acting in concert, if any.
      Name: Bank Alfalah Limited
      Address: B.A. Building, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi The acquirer will not be acting in concert with any person.
    2. Name(s) of the ultimate acquirer or the ultimate controlling shareholder. Not Applicable
  1. Name(s) and address(s) of manager to the offer of the acquirer.
    Name: Arif Habib Ltd.
    Address: Arif Habib Centre, 23, M.T. Khan Road Karachi 74000
  2. Principal areas of business of the acquirer and relevant experience
    The acquirer is one of the largest banks in Pakistan, with a network of over 1,024 branches across more than 200 cities in the country, and international presence in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain and the UAE.
  3. In case the acquirer is a fund/ company(s):
    1. Names of the chief executive and directors of the company(s);

Name

Designation

H.H. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan

Chairman

Mr. Abdulla Nasser Hawaileel Al Mansoori

Director

Mr. Abdulla Khalil Al Mutawa

Director

Mr. Khalid Mana Saeed Al Otaiba

Director

Dr. Gyorgy Tamas Ladics

Director

Mr. Khalid Qurashi

Director

Dr. Ayesha Khan

Director

Mr. Atif Aslam Bajwa

President/CEO and Director

  1. Names of substantial shareholders of the company.

Name

Shareholding Percentage

H.H. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al

21.46%

Nahayan

  1. Date of incorporation 21st June 1992
  2. Jurisdiction of incorporation Islamic Republic of Pakistan
  3. Authorized and paid up capital.

Authorized Capital: PKR 23,000,000,000/- divided into 2,300,000,000/= shares of Rs. 10/= each

Paid up Capital: PKR 15,771,651,190/- divided into 1,577,165,119/= shares of PKR 10/= each

  1. Detail of companies, where the intended acquirer(s) hold more than thirty percent voting shares:

Name of

Registration No.

Nature

Nature of

Jurisdiction of

Description held

Company

(listed/unlisted/

business

incorporation

control/more

Private

than thirty %

shares or

both

Alfalah Currency

0245553

Unlisted

Currency

Pakistan

100.00%

Exchange

Private Limited

Exchange

(Private) Limited

Company

Alfalah CLSA

0046071

Unlisted

Brokerage

Pakistan

62.50%

Securities

Private Limited

House

(Private) Limited

Company

Alfalah Asset

0048669

Unlisted

Asset

Pakistan

40.22%

Management

Public Limited

Manageme

Limited

Company

nt

Company

Alfalah Insurance

0053372

Unlisted Public

Insurance

Pakistan

30.00%

Limited

Limited Company

Company

Sapphire Wind

0058992

Unlisted

Wind

Pakistan

30.00%

Power Company

Public Limited

Power

Limited

Company

Producer

  1. Information about ultimate beneficial owner of the intended acquirer(s):-
    1. Name(s) of the natural person(s), CNIC/Passport Number, nationality and address of each person.

Not Applicable

  1. Detail of companies located in and outside Pakistan, where the ultimate acquirer or the ultimate controlling shareholder held control and or more than thirty percent voting shares: -

Not Applicable

  1. details of any existing holding of voting rights in the target company;
    1. which the acquirer owns or over which it has control or direction;
      NIL
    2. which is owned or controlled or directed by any person acting in concert with the of acquirer;
      NIL
    3. in respect of which the acquirer or any person acting in concert with him has received an irrevocable commitment to accept the takeover offer; and in respect of which the acquirer or any person acting in

concert with him holds an option to purchase or warrants or other convertible securities.

NIL

  1. all conditions (including normal conditions relating to acceptance, listing and increase of capital) to which the public offer or the posting of it is subject.

None

Part-C

  1. Information about the target company
    1. Name of the target company, its directors and major shareholders along with number of shares and percentage of paid-up capital.
    1. Name: Samba Bank Limited
    2. Directors

S No.

Name of Directors

Position

1

Mr. Mustafa Ilyas

Chairman/Non-Executive Director

2

Mr.

Nasser Sulaiman

Al-

Non-Executive Director

Fraih

3

Mr. Hussein Eid

Non-Executive Director

4

Mr. Timour Pasha

Non-Executive Director

5

Ms.

Kholood

Khalid

Al-

Non-Executive Director

Khelaiwi

6

Mr.

Hafiz

Mohammad

Non-Executive Director

Yousaf

7

Mr. Javed Kureishi

Non-Executive Director

8

Ms. Zeeba Ansar

Non-Executive Director

9

Mr. Ahmad Tariq Azam

President & CEO / Executive

Director

(iii) Major shareholders

S

Shareholder Name

Shares

Shareholding Percentage

No.

1

The Saudi National Bank

852,040,531

84.51%

2

Mr. Shujaat Nadeem

59,832,424

5.93%

  1. Total number of issued shares of the company.
    Total number of issued shares of the Target Company: 1,008,238,648 ordinary shares of PKR 10 each.
  2. Date of listing and offer price at the time of initial public offering

Date of listing:

4th August 2003

Offer price:

Not available

  1. Opening price at securities exchange at time of listing Not available
  2. share price quoted on the securities exchange one day before the public announcement of intention.

  3. The share price of the Target Company at the close of the market hours on April 08, 2024 was PKR 11.00 per share.
  4. the weighted average share price as quoted on the securities exchange during twenty-eight days (28) days preceding the date of public announcement of intention.

    • The weighted average share price of the Target Company during twenty-eight days (28) preceding the date of public announcement of intention was PKR 12.10 ** per share.
    • Volume weighted average share price of Samba Bank Limited for the period from March 12, 2024 to April 08, 2024 (Source: Bloomberg)
  6. financial position/performance of the company for the last five years, including profit/loss after tax, earning per share, payouts.

Amounts in PKR Mn

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

178,734

179,074

201,139

158,996

129,577

Total Liabilities

162,371

164,421

185,239

143,679

115,398

Customer Deposits

114,732

105,244

79,267

78,426

71,882

Shareholders' Equity

16,363

14,653

15,900

15,317

14,179

Profit & Loss

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

Net interest income

8,101

4,734

4,306

3,699

3,519

Non-markup income

1,208

244

1,471

1,341

846

Profit /(Loss) after tax

1,235

(428)

789

1,012

686

EPS/(LPS) (PKR)

1.23

(0.42)

0.78

1.00

0.68

Dividend per share

-

-

0.60

0.75

-

(PKR)

Source: Financial Statements of Samba Bank Limited

Any questions in regard to this announcement can be directed to:

Manager to the Offer:

Name

Arif Habib Limited

Address

2/F, Arif Habib Centre, 23, M.T. Khan Road, Karachi

Tel

+92-21-111 245 111

Yours Sincerely,

For and on Behalf of Bank Alfalah Limited

Muhammad Akram Sawleh

Company Secretary

