  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Samba Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBL   PK0079401011

SAMBA BANK LIMITED

(SBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-01
6.500 PKR   -7.01%
Samba Bank : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - NEWSPAPER CUTTINGS

03/08/2023 | 04:57am EST
March 8, 2023

March 8, 2023

KARACHI

March 8, 2023

PUBLICATION

March 8, 2023

KARACHI

PUBLICATION

Disclaimer

Samba Bank Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 09:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 4 703 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net income 2021 789 M 2,86 M 2,86 M
Net Debt 2021 91 781 M 332 M 332 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 4,82%
Capitalization 6 554 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales 2021 22,2x
Nbr of Employees 670
Free-Float 9,34%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ahmad Tariq Azam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rashid Jahangir Chief Financial Officer
Zeeshan Kayser Chief Technology Officer
Imran Kazim Group Head-Operations
Syed Ghazanfar Agha Group Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMBA BANK LIMITED0.00%24
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%149 462
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.46%67 402
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.35%50 815
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.55%48 479
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-7.78%42 116