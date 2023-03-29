Samba Bank : SBL | Samba Bank Limited - Certified copy of the Resolutions of the 20th AGM of the Bank

Ref # ComSec/PSX/026/2023 March 29, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

Subject:Certified Copy of Resolutions Passed and Adopted by the Shareholders of Samba Bank Limited ("SBl") in 20th Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Dear Sir,

In compliance with Clause 5.6.9(b) of PSX Regulations, please find enclosed attested copy of Resolutions passed in Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Samba Bank Limited ("SBL") held on Wednesday March 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hotel Serena, Islamabad, which is duly adopted and become effective.

The above may be noted for your information and record purposes.

Samba Bank Limited

Certified Copy of Resolutions Passed and Adopted by the

Shareholders in the 20th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the

Samba bank Limited held on March 29, 2023, at Islamabad

1.

To confirm the minutes of the 19th Annual General Meeting held on February 28, 2022.

"RESOLVED THATthe minutes of the 19th (Nineteenth) Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Bank, held on February 28, 2022, be and are hereby approved."

2.

To receive, consider and adopt the Annual Audited Accounts of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2022, together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon.

"RESOLVED THAT the Audited Annual Accounts together with the Director's and Auditor's Report for the year ended 3pt December, 2022, be and are hereby approved."

3. To appoint Auditors and to fix their remuneration for a term ending at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting. The retiring Auditors, MIs KPMG & Taseer Hadi & Co., Chartered Accountants, being eligible, have offered themselves for reappointment.

"RESOLVED THAT Messer KPMGTaseer Hadi & Co., Chartered Accountants be and are hereby appointed as Auditors of the Company from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting at a remuneration to be fixed with mutual agreement."

