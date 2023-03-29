Advanced search
    SBL   PK0079401011

SAMBA BANK LIMITED

(SBL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
7.000 PKR   -7.89%
Samba Bank : SBL | Samba Bank Limited - Certified copy of the Resolutions of the 20th AGM of the Bank
PU
Samba Bank : Notice of the annual general meeting - newspaper cuttings
PU
Samba Bank : Transmission of annual report for the year ended December 31, 2022
PU
Samba Bank : SBL | Samba Bank Limited - Certified copy of the Resolutions of the 20th AGM of the Bank

03/29/2023 | 05:06am EDT
Ref # ComSec/PSX/026/2023 March 29, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

Subject:Certified Copy of Resolutions Passed and Adopted by the Shareholders of Samba Bank Limited ("SBl") in 20th Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Dear Sir,

In compliance with Clause 5.6.9(b) of PSX Regulations, please find enclosed attested copy of Resolutions passed in Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Samba Bank Limited ("SBL") held on Wednesday March 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hotel Serena, Islamabad, which is duly adopted and become effective.

The above may be noted for your information and record purposes.

Samba Bank Limited

Head Office: Arif Habib Centre Plot No. 23, Ground floor M. T Khan Road Karachi. Tel: +92-21-38136300, Fax: +92-21-35685442

Certified Copy of Resolutions Passed and Adopted by the

Shareholders in the 20th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the

Samba bank Limited held on March 29, 2023, at Islamabad

1.

To confirm the minutes of the 19th Annual General Meeting held on February 28, 2022.

"RESOLVED THATthe minutes of the 19th (Nineteenth) Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Bank, held on February 28, 2022, be and are hereby approved."

2.

To receive, consider and adopt the Annual Audited Accounts of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2022, together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon.

"RESOLVED THAT the Audited Annual Accounts together with the Director's and Auditor's Report for the year ended 3pt December, 2022, be and are hereby approved."

3. To appoint Auditors and to fix their remuneration for a term ending at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting. The retiring Auditors, MIs KPMG & Taseer Hadi & Co., Chartered Accountants, being eligible, have offered themselves for reappointment.

"RESOLVED THAT Messer KPMGTaseer Hadi & Co., Chartered Accountants be and are hereby appointed as Auditors of the Company from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting at a remuneration to be fixed with mutual agreement."

Certified to e true Copy

Syed t?w-~us[.Shamsi

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Samba Bank Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 09:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 131 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net income 2022 -428 M -1,51 M -1,51 M
Net Debt 2022 47 466 M 167 M 167 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 562 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 22,2x
EV / Sales 2022 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 679
Free-Float 9,34%
