Samba Digital, Inc: 2023 RESULTS - Significant Increase in Revenue and Profitability

2023 RESULTS

Significant Increase in Revenue and Profitability

Revenue: +45%

Net Income: +78%

Lisbon (Portugal) – February 28, 2024 - 6:00 PM: Samba Digital, a global player in sports marketing, presents its 2023 results in line with its forecasts and showing a significant improvement compared to the 2022 fiscal year.

The 2023 financial results, as approved by the Board of Directors of Samba Digital SGPS (Portugal), listed on Euronext Lisbon (ISIN PTDGL0AM0003, Mnemonic MLSMB), are as follows:

Figures currently being audited in €M 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Variation Variation at a constant rate of exchange Turnover 5.57 3.84 +45% +47% Operating profit 1.51 .86 +76% +81% Operating margin 27.1% 22.4% +4.7%. Net profit 1.18 .66 +78% +85% Net margin 21.2% 17.3% +3.9%

The variation indicates growth in published data and, at constant exchange rates, the progression in dollars excluding currency variation.



The final and audited accounts will be available by May 20, 2024, at the latest.

Increase in Activity Across All Regions



In 2023, Samba Digital successfully deployed its offerings globally, perfectly meeting the challenges of digital sports marketing in all regions of the world. The geographical distribution remains roughly the same as in 2022, with slight growth in Francophone Europe.



The geographical distribution is as follows:

In €M Francophone Europe United Kingdom and the rest of the world United States CA 2023 35% 47% 18% CA 2022 33% 47% 20%

The 2023 fiscal year was notably driven by significant activity with the National Football League and one of its biggest clubs, which won the Super Bowl for the second time, with prestigious new football clubs, and even diversification outside of the sports world but still linked to it, as part of the Paris Olympics.



It is noteworthy that Samba Digital made a significant investment effort of $1M in Artificial Intelligence for its Força "creative services" online offering, which is already bearing fruit since, as of today, the revenue already billed in 2024 amounts to $321K, thus validating the forecast of $2M included in the budgeted 2024 revenue of $10M. It is important to mention that this offering was developed in partnership with Orange Business' Data Science department.



Operating income stands at €1.51M, up 76% from 2022. Thanks to a 100% subcontracting model and an increase in activity allowing for better absorption of its fixed costs, Samba Digital's operational profitability significantly appreciated in 2023, reaching 27.1% of revenue, an increase of 4.7 points.



After accounting for a tax expense of €328K, net income stands at €1.18M, up 78% from 2022. The net margin remains solid, exceeding 21%.

A solid financial structure

The company is fully self-financed without having to resort to bank debt. However, given the numerous development projects and their impact on working capital needs, the Company obtained a credit line of €400K from Santander Bank in 2023, which has been utilized up to €273K as of December 31.



As of 12/31/2023, the company’s consolidated cash holdings amount to €906K (including $292K on the US subsidiary's books), and its client receivables stand at €1.3M.



Equity has reached €25.18M as of 12/31/2023 after incorporating the 2023 net income.

Outlook: A revenue target of €10M for 2024

For 2024, Samba Digital will continue its commercial efforts at a sustained pace with particularly dynamic news in the world of sports (Olympic and Paralympic Games in France in the summer of 2024, European Football Championships, etc.). Concurrently, the company will continue its expansion into new regions, particularly in the Middle East and specifically in Saudi Arabia, where it is already involved in projects related to the 2034 Football World Cup.

Thanks to its business model favouring recurring subscription-type revenues and the high renewal rate of its client contracts, Samba Digital starts the year with a high level of backlog. The company thus is aiming for a 2024 revenue of €10M, representing an organic growth of nearly 70% for the upcoming fiscal year.

As previously announced, Samba Digital also confirms its intention to request a transfer to Euronext Growth® Lisbon in the first half of 2024 followed by a dual listing of its shares in Paris.

1 based on even exchange of €/$

ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL

Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital supports clubs and players in the sports and eGaming industry in their internationalization strategy, by developing their digital audiences around the world.

The company is active on four continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa and Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest clubs and players in English football (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea...), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco...), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Napoli...), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich...) and, since 2022, with the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The company is also developing its expertise in many other sports, such as basketball (Orlando Magic in the NBA and FIBA), rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), Formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, the US Open, etc.), etc.

Based in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms aimed at the sports industry, with over 300 translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate provides content translation and adaptation in 50 languages and dialects and offers video subtitling and dubbing services.

Samba Digital is the first sports marketing company in the world to offer these different services with an economic model based on flexibility, without any bank debt and a comfortable cash flow allowing it to self-finance its investments.

Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon PTDGL0AM0003 MLSMB

