Samba Digital, Inc: 2023 RESULTS - Significant Increase in Revenue and Profitability

Samba Digital, Inc
PRESS RELEASE
2023 RESULTS
Significant Increase in Revenue and Profitability
Lisbon (Portugal) – February 28, 2024 - 6:00 PM: Samba Digital, a global player in sports marketing, presents its 2023 results in line with its forecasts and showing a significant improvement compared to the 2022 fiscal year.
The 2023 financial results, as approved by the Board of Directors of Samba Digital SGPS (Portugal), listed on Euronext Lisbon (ISIN PTDGL0AM0003, Mnemonic MLSMB), are as follows:
The variation indicates growth in published data and, at constant exchange rates, the progression in dollars excluding currency variation.
Increase in Activity Across All Regions
The 2023 fiscal year was notably driven by significant activity with the National Football League and one of its biggest clubs, which won the Super Bowl for the second time, with prestigious new football clubs, and even diversification outside of the sports world but still linked to it, as part of the Paris Olympics.
A solid financial structure
The company is fully self-financed without having to resort to bank debt. However, given the numerous development projects and their impact on working capital needs, the Company obtained a credit line of €400K from Santander Bank in 2023, which has been utilized up to €273K as of December 31.
Outlook: A revenue target of €10M for 2024
For 2024, Samba Digital will continue its commercial efforts at a sustained pace with particularly dynamic news in the world of sports (Olympic and Paralympic Games in France in the summer of 2024, European Football Championships, etc.). Concurrently, the company will continue its expansion into new regions, particularly in the Middle East and specifically in Saudi Arabia, where it is already involved in projects related to the 2034 Football World Cup.
Thanks to its business model favouring recurring subscription-type revenues and the high renewal rate of its client contracts, Samba Digital starts the year with a high level of backlog. The company thus is aiming for a 2024 revenue of €10M, representing an organic growth of nearly 70% for the upcoming fiscal year.
As previously announced, Samba Digital also confirms its intention to request a transfer to Euronext Growth® Lisbon in the first half of 2024 followed by a dual listing of its shares in Paris.
1based on even exchange of €/$
ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL
Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital supports clubs and players in the sports and eGaming industry in their internationalization strategy, by developing their digital audiences around the world.
The company is active on four continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa and Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest clubs and players in English football (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea...), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco...), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Napoli...), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich...) and, since 2022, with the Portuguese Primeira Liga.
The company is also developing its expertise in many other sports, such as basketball (Orlando Magic in the NBA and FIBA), rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), Formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, the US Open, etc.), etc.
Based in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms aimed at the sports industry, with over 300 translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate provides content translation and adaptation in 50 languages and dialects and offers video subtitling and dubbing services.
Samba Digital is the first sports marketing company in the world to offer these different services with an economic model based on flexibility, without any bank debt and a comfortable cash flow allowing it to self-finance its investments.
Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon PTDGL0AM0003 MLSMB
Contacts:
Regulatory filing PDF file
File: Samba Digital - PR 2023 preliminary results - 28022024 EN
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Samba Digital, Inc
|14 NE 1st Avenue
|33132 Miami
|France
|Internet:
|https://sambadigital.com/
|ISIN:
|PTDGL0AM0003
|AMF Category:
|Inside information / News release on accounts, results
|EQS News ID:
|1847663
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1847663 28-Feb-2024 CET/CEST