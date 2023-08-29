29 Aug 2023 19:00 CEST
SAMBA DIGITAL SGPS, S.A.
Strong growth in sales: +27%
Strong growth in net profit: +63%
Confirmation of 2023 sales target of €5.9m
Lisbon (Portugal) - 29 August 2023 - 6 p.m: Samba Digital (ISIN PTDGL0AM0003, ticker symbol MLSMB), a global player in sports marketing, announces sustained growth in their mid-year sales report and a strong increase in profitability.
The mid-year accounts for 2023 approved by the Board of Directors of Samba Digital SGPS (Portugal) are as follows:
Non-audited figures
in K€
30/06/2023
30/06/2022
Variation
Variation at constant exchange rate
Turnover
2 514
1 973
27%
32%
Operating profit
659
421
57%
62%
Operating margin
26.2%
21.3%
+4.9 %
Net profit
519
318
63%
69%
Net margin
20.6%
16.1%
+4.5 pts
Very good business trends
Samba Digital posted sales of €2.51M in the first half of 2023, up a strong 27% on the same period last year. Organic growth at constant exchange rates was even higher at 32%, due to the appreciation of the euro against the US dollar.
Revenue growth was driven in particular by the renewal, without exception, of all customer contracts, in most cases accompanied by a significant increase in said contracts. It also benefited from the contribution of new contracts in targeted geographical areas, such as the American and French-speaking territories.
Increased operating profitability
The recurring nature of this business on within the customer base is helping to improve the operating margin. It stood at 26.2% at end-June 2023, compared with 23.1% for the same period last year. Operating profit for H1 2023 came to €659k, up 57% on H1 2022, and even up 62% at constant exchange rates.
After taking into account the financial results and taxes, net profit came to €519K, up 63%, giving a net margin of over 20% for H1 2023.
Outlook for 2023: A €5.9M sales target confirmed
Thanks to the performances already achieved in the first half of the year, and to a good level of contracts in hand, Samba Digital reaffirms its confidence in achieving 2023 sales of €5.9M, representing growth of more than 50%, and in achieving operating profit of €1.4M, representing growth of 57% already confirmed in the first half of the year.
Next publication: Q3 2023 sales Tuesday 17 October 2023 after close of trading
ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL
Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital supports clubs and players in the sport and eGaming industry in their internationalization strategy, developing their digital audiences around the world.
The company is present on four continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa and Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest clubs and actors of English football (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea...), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco...), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Naples...), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht, Bayern de Munich...) and, since 2022, with the Portuguese Primeira Liga.
The company develops its expertise in many other sports, such as basketball (Orlando Magic in NBA and FIBA), rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, US Open, etc.), etc.
Based in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms for the sports industry, with over 300 translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate translates and adapts content into 50 languages and dialects and offers subtitling and video dubbing services.
Samba Digital is the first sports marketing company in the world to offer these various services with an economic model based on flexibility, without any bank debt and a comfortable treasury allowing it to self-finance its investments.
Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon PTDGL0AM0003 MLSMB
Contacts :
Company
Frédéric FAUSSER
frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com
Agency
Gilles BROQUELET
gbroquelet@capvalue.fr
samba-digital-cp-rs-2023-290823uk.pdf
SAMBA DIGITAL
Euronext
SAMBA DIGITAL SGPS S.A.
PTDGL0AM0003
MLSMB
Euronext Access
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Samba Digital SGPS SA published this content on 29 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2023 18:10:02 UTC.