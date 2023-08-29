2023 MID-YEAR RESULTS

Strong growth in sales: +27%

Strong growth in net profit: +63%

Confirmation of 2023 sales target of €5.9m

Lisbon (Portugal) - 29 August 2023 - 6 p.m: Samba Digital (ISIN PTDGL0AM0003, ticker symbol MLSMB), a global player in sports marketing, announces sustained growth in their mid-year sales report and a strong increase in profitability.

The mid-year accounts for 2023 approved by the Board of Directors of Samba Digital SGPS (Portugal) are as follows:

Non-audited figures in K€ 30/06/2023 30/06/2022 Variation Variation at constant exchange rate Turnover 2 514 1 973 27% 32% Operating profit 659 421 57% 62% Operating margin 26.2% 21.3% +4.9 % Net profit 519 318 63% 69% Net margin 20.6% 16.1% +4.5 pts

Very good business trends

Samba Digital posted sales of €2.51M in the first half of 2023, up a strong 27% on the same period last year. Organic growth at constant exchange rates was even higher at 32%, due to the appreciation of the euro against the US dollar.

Revenue growth was driven in particular by the renewal, without exception, of all customer contracts, in most cases accompanied by a significant increase in said contracts. It also benefited from the contribution of new contracts in targeted geographical areas, such as the American and French-speaking territories.

Increased operating profitability

The recurring nature of this business on within the customer base is helping to improve the operating margin. It stood at 26.2% at end-June 2023, compared with 23.1% for the same period last year. Operating profit for H1 2023 came to €659k, up 57% on H1 2022, and even up 62% at constant exchange rates.

After taking into account the financial results and taxes, net profit came to €519K, up 63%, giving a net margin of over 20% for H1 2023.

Outlook for 2023: A €5.9M sales target confirmed

Thanks to the performances already achieved in the first half of the year, and to a good level of contracts in hand, Samba Digital reaffirms its confidence in achieving 2023 sales of €5.9M, representing growth of more than 50%, and in achieving operating profit of €1.4M, representing growth of 57% already confirmed in the first half of the year.

Next publication: Q3 2023 sales Tuesday 17 October 2023 after close of trading

ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL

Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital supports clubs and players in the sport and eGaming industry in their internationalization strategy, developing their digital audiences around the world.

The company is present on four continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa and Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest clubs and actors of English football (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea...), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco...), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Naples...), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht, Bayern de Munich...) and, since 2022, with the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The company develops its expertise in many other sports, such as basketball (Orlando Magic in NBA and FIBA), rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, US Open, etc.), etc.

Based in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms for the sports industry, with over 300 translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate translates and adapts content into 50 languages and dialects and offers subtitling and video dubbing services.

Samba Digital is the first sports marketing company in the world to offer these various services with an economic model based on flexibility, without any bank debt and a comfortable treasury allowing it to self-finance its investments.

Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon PTDGL0AM0003 MLSMB

Contacts :

Company Frédéric FAUSSER frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com Agency Gilles BROQUELET gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

samba-digital-cp-rs-2023-290823uk.pdf

