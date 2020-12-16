Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Samba Financial Group    1090   SA0007879097

SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP

(1090)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aramco may have to sell assets, borrow more to maintain Saudi dividend

12/16/2020 | 12:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, speaks during a news conference in Dhahran

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oil giant Aramco, whose dividend remains vital to helping Saudi Arabia contain a huge deficit, may have to sell assets and borrow more to fulfil its fiscal role amid uncertainty in oil prices, market specialists said.

While Saudi Arabia has increased non-oil revenues this year, Aramco still accounted for more than half its total income, and will be key to containing a budget shortfall this year forecast at 298 billion riyals ($79.4 billion), or 12% of GDP.

Aramco, the world's largest oil producer, listed in 2019 in a record $29.4 billion share sale, but the government still owns 98.2% of the group.

Though its profits plummeted this year as oil prices tumbled during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is sticking to a promised $75 billion annual dividend that will go almost entirely to the government.

While it is not obliged to maintain such a high payout, economists expect the firm to continue to offer the same support to state coffers next year.

"They can adjust the dividend to government lower, but they are more likely to maintain or increase the $75 billion and borrow if needs be," said James Reeve, chief economist at banking firm Samba Financial Group.

Aramco declined to comment.

With oil prices at $50 per barrel or above, Aramco should be able to fund the $75 billion dividend and capex from operating cash flows, said Dmitry Marinchenko, senior director at Fitch.

"However if oil prices are lower the committed dividend level becomes unsustainable, and Aramco would need to attract additional external debt or sell assets to fund it."

For Yousef Husseini, equity analyst at EFG Hermes, it would make sense for Aramco to do some sale and leaseback-type agreements to improve liquidity.

Aramco is working with Moelis & Co on such a strategy, two sources said. Moelis also declined to comment.

The company is already weighing up a more than $10 billion sale of a stake in its pipeline assets to global investors, and could sell more assets to raise cash, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Aramco also issued international bonds for the second time this year, raising $8 billion.

"If oil prices range around $50 per barrel, Aramco will probably need to tap the market again even if they manage to sell some of their assets," said Alberto Bigolin, head of MENA fixed income at StoneX Group.

"But I think it will be able to do so quite nimbly given how tight the credit markets are."

In its 2021 budget, published this week, the government has not disclosed the projected share of oil revenue for next year. Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said as Aramco has become a public company, discussing projections would be very sensitive.

Basing its estimates on a Brent price of $48 per barrel, Al Rajhi Capital said it expects government oil revenues to range from 400 to 500 billion riyals ($106.6 billion-$133.3 billion) next year, depending on Aramco's dividends.

($1 = 3.7513 riyals)

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Hadeel Al Sayegh, Saba Yousef and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Saeed Azhar and Hadeel Al Sayegh


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.47% 50.96 Delayed Quote.-23.76%
MOELIS & COMPANY -1.24% 45.24 Delayed Quote.43.48%
SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP 0.50% 29.95 End-of-day quote.-7.70%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.14% 35.4 End-of-day quote.0.43%
WTI 0.24% 47.72 Delayed Quote.-23.49%
All news about SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP
12:23pAramco may have to sell assets, borrow more to maintain Saudi dividend
RE
12/07Goldman Sachs banker who built Middle East business to retire
RE
10/11SAMBA FINANCIAL : Saudi's National Commercial Bank buys Samba in $14.8B deal
AQ
10/11NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK : Saudi's National Commercial Bank buys Samba in $14.8B..
AQ
10/11NCB-Samba to merge into Saudi banking heavyweight
RE
06/30Coronavirus strikes down global M&A as companies keep their distance
RE
06/26Saudi NCB to takeover Samba Financial for $15.6bn
AQ
06/23SAMBA BANK : VIS Reaffirms Entity Ratings of Samba Bank Limited - Press Release ..
AQ
06/04Saudi banks face tough few quarters but are well capitalised, say CEOs
RE
03/19EXCLUSIVE : Dubai signs up banks for $9 billion DP World debt deal - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 488 M 2 529 M 2 529 M
Net income 2020 4 391 M 1 171 M 1 171 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Yield 2020 2,47%
Capitalization 59 900 M 15 967 M 15 968 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,31x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
Samba Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 30,94 SAR
Last Close Price 29,95 SAR
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ranya Mahmoud Nashar Chief Executive Officer
Ammar bin Abdulwahed Faleh Al-Khudairy Chairman
Abdul Haleem Sheikh Chief Financial Officer
Ali Hussein Alireza Non-Executive Director
Fahad Ibrahim Al-Mufarraj Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP-7.70%15 887
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.14%366 760
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%259 520
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.88%247 759
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.56%187 456
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.17.24%168 423
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ