May 25, 2024 at 09:06 am EDT

Sambandam Spinning Mills Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 619.01 million compared to INR 499.79 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 663.91 million compared to INR 533.1 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 13.28 million compared to INR 6.07 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 3.11 compared to INR 1.42 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 3.11 compared to INR 1.42 a year ago.