May 25, 2024 at 09:06 am EDT

Sambandam Spinning Mills Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 2,180.77 million compared to INR 2,632.51 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,243.57 million compared to INR 2,674.51 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 78.53 million compared to INR 117.3 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 18.41 compared to INR 27.51 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 18.41 compared to INR 27.51 a year ago.