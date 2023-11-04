Sambandam Spinning Mills Limited is an India-based company engaged in the business of manufacture of yarn (cotton, synthetic, and others) and fabric. The Company's products include 100% Cotton, Sustainable Yarns, Cellulosic Yarns, Melange, R-Elan and Core Spun Yarns. It spins 100% cotton yarns, combed or carded, basic, compact, and melange or fancy. It spins using the varieties of cotton, such as United States Cotton, Egyptian GIZA, Australian Cotton, Indian Cotton, SUPIMA, SUVIN, and West African. It produces linen yarn for knitting, weaving, and other industrial purposes. It manufactures fine bamboo yarns that come in a variety of colors, weights, strands and thicknesses. It offers Melange Shade-Card and Melange Blended Melange Shade-Card. It has about five spinning mill units, selling products in the country and also exports more than 50% of it to Eastern European and far Eastern countries, including Italy, Germany, Indonesia, China, Japan and Columbia.