Sambandam Spinning Mills Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 508.2 million compared to INR 745.45 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 508.95 million compared to INR 751.03 million a year ago. Net income was INR 3.28 million compared to net loss of INR 51.61 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.77 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 12.1 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.77 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 12.1 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 1,032.54 million compared to INR 1,567.55 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,037.62 million compared to INR 1,575.9 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 27.86 million compared to INR 38.46 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 6.53 compared to INR 9.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 6.53 compared to INR 9.02 a year ago.
Sambandam Spinning Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 04, 2023 at 08:36 am EDT
