Sambandam Spinning Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
For the nine months, sales was INR 1,561.76 million compared to INR 2,132.72 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,579.67 million compared to INR 2,141.42 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 65.24 million compared to INR 111.23 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 15.3 compared to INR 26.08 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 15.3 compared to INR 26.08 a year ago.