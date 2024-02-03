Sambandam Spinning Mills Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 529.22 million compared to INR 565.17 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 542.04 million compared to INR 565.51 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 37.38 million compared to INR 72.77 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 8.77 compared to INR 17.06 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 8.77 compared to INR 17.06 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was INR 1,561.76 million compared to INR 2,132.72 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,579.67 million compared to INR 2,141.42 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 65.24 million compared to INR 111.23 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 15.3 compared to INR 26.08 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 15.3 compared to INR 26.08 a year ago.