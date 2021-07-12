Log in
    6387   JP3322950001

SAMCO INC.

(6387)
  Report
Technical Report : GaN Trench Etching and Sidewall Angle Control for Vertical Power Device

07/12/2021 | 12:38am EDT
Since gallium nitride (GaN) -based semiconductors, which are widely used in short-wavelength optical devices, have excellent physical properties, they are promising as materials for electronic devices such as power devices and RF devices. Some have already been put into practical use and are already on the market. Development aimed at further increasing performance is gaining momentum year by year, and it is expected that it will be widely adopted in the field of high frequency electronic devices.

For example, it is expected that electronic devices (trench MOS, HEMT, etc.) with high withstand voltage, low ON resistance, and high channel mobility will be realized within the next few years. Figure 1 shows an example of a GaN MOSFET structure adopting a trench structure and a gate recess type GaN HEMT structure.

Samco provides ICP-RIE equipment, CVD equipment and process technology for manufacturing GaN-based light emitting devices. We also provide processes that realize trench formation, mesa formation, etc., that are 4H-SiC high-power device manufacturing processes.

In this technical report, we will introduce a process solution that contributes to the formation of trench structures and recess structures when creating GaN devices.

Disclaimer

Samco Inc. published this content on 11 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 04:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 967 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
Net income 2021 711 M 6,46 M 6,46 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,8x
Yield 2021 0,82%
Capitalization 26 150 M 237 M 237 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 171
Free-Float 60,6%
Managers and Directors
Osamu Tsuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tsukasa Kawabe President, COO & Representative Director
Shozo Miyamoto Director & Senior Manager-Administration
Masanori Murakami Independent Outside Director
Hiroaki Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMCO INC.-13.55%249
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.56.32%124 475
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.82.03%20 302
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.54.88%15 489
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA12.98%13 432
DISCO CORPORATION-6.04%11 313