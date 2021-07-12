Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SAMCO Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6387   JP3322950001

SAMCO INC.

(6387)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Technical Report : Next-generation GaAs VCSEL Plasma Etch Process Technology

07/12/2021 | 12:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The market for Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSEL), which were invented in 1977 by Professor Iga of Tokyo Institute of Technology, has been expanding in recent years for optical communication and sensor applications. The production process of VCSELs requires plasma etching and plasma enhanced CVD equipment, and our products are used by many users worldwide from research and development to mass production. This paper introduces the latest plasma etching process examples of VCSEL on our ICP etching system RIE-400iP.

To continue, please submit the form.

Disclaimer

Samco Inc. published this content on 11 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 04:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAMCO INC.
12:38aTECHNICAL REPORT  : GaN Trench Etching and Sidewall Angle Control for Vertical P..
PU
12:34aTECHNICAL REPORT  : Next-generation GaAs VCSEL Plasma Etch Process Technology
PU
12:24aSAMCO  : Equipment Advances for the Bosch Process
PU
12:20aSAMCO  : Loading effect and microloading effect in Si deep RIE
PU
06/18Mystery behind slump in India's Adani Group company shares
RE
05/03Indian shares weighed down by Reliance, virus worries
RE
04/23Indian shares book weekly losses as virus surge forces restrictions
RE
03/12SAMCO  : Profit Drops Over 44% in Fiscal Second Quarter
MT
03/11SAMCO  : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2021
PU
03/11SAMCO Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending July 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 967 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
Net income 2021 711 M 6,46 M 6,46 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,8x
Yield 2021 0,82%
Capitalization 26 150 M 237 M 237 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 171
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart SAMCO INC.
Duration : Period :
SAMCO Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMCO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 3 255,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Osamu Tsuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tsukasa Kawabe President, COO & Representative Director
Shozo Miyamoto Director & Senior Manager-Administration
Masanori Murakami Independent Outside Director
Hiroaki Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMCO INC.-13.55%249
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.56.32%124 475
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.82.03%20 302
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.54.88%15 489
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA12.98%13 432
DISCO CORPORATION-6.04%11 313