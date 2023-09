(Reuters) - Swedish property group SBB on Sunday divested 1.16% of its education subsidiary EduCo to Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners for around 242 million Swedish crowns ($21.73 million) and become a minority owner.

SBB added that EduCo will repay part of its inter-company loan from SBB, resulting in the Stockholm-based company receiving approximately 7.8 billion Swedish crowns ($700.46 million) in cash.

($1 = 11.1356 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)