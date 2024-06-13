THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (the "United States") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT (SEE "OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS" BELOW). 13 June 2024 SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL) ANNOUNCEMENT OF EXCHANGE OFFERS Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (the "Offeror") announces today its invitations to holders of the outstanding securities set out in the table below, to offer to exchange such securities (together, the "Existing Securities" and each series of the Existing Securities being a "Series") for (i) the relevant series of the New Securities (as defined below) to be issued by Sveafastigheter AB (publ) (the "New Issuer") and if applicable, a Cash Component, on the terms set out in the exchange offer memorandum dated 13 June 2024 (the " Exchange Offer Memorandum ") prepared by the Offeror and subject to the Transaction Conditions (as defined below) and the other conditions described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum (each an " Offer " and together, the " Offers "). Each Series has, unless otherwise specified below, been issued by the Offeror. The Offers are subject to the offer and distribution restrictions set out below and as more fully described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum. Copies of the Exchange Offer Memorandum are (subject to offer and distribution restrictions) available from the Exchange Agent as set out below. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Exchange Offer Memorandum. Summary of the Offers A summary of certain terms of the Offers appears below: First Maximum Optional Acceptance Date for Amount and Outstanding Redemption Series Existing Current Principal / First Par Maturity Exchange Exchange Consideration** Acceptance Securities ISIN Coupon Amount Call Date Date Price Amount EUR (a) (b) The Offeror 500,000,000 To be Principal Cash expects to Subordinated determined accept Amount of Component Fixed to in (following the 2.624 New 20% × Reset Rate accordance application of per cent. EUR 30 January Securities per Undated XS2010032618 N/A with the the relevant any scaling) per 359,941,000 2025 Holder Capital Unmodified an aggregate annum 80% × Holder's Securities (the Dutch principal Total "January auction amount of the the relevant Calculated 2025 Hybrid procedures. Existing Holder's Total Offer, Securities") Securities for Calculated subject to

First Maximum Optional Acceptance Date for Amount and Outstanding Redemption Series Existing Current Principal / First Par Maturity Exchange Exchange Consideration** Acceptance Securities ISIN Coupon Amount Call Date Date Price Amount EUR Offer, rounded adjustment exchange down to the arising from pursuant to 500,000,000 To be nearest EUR the the Offers Subordinated determined 100,000 or rounding such that the Fixed to in 2.625 SEK and scaling total principal Reset Rate 14 accordance per cent. EUR 1,250,000 (as of a amount of the Undated XS2272358024 December N/A with the per 382,473,000 applicable) Holder's New Capital 2025 Unmodified annum allocation of Securities to Securities (the Dutch and, in the New be issued "December auction case where: (i) Securities. pursuant to 2025 Hybrid procedures. the relevant the Offers Securities") Holder offers Specifically, does not at least the the Cash EUR exceed SEK Minimum Component 2,500,000,000 500,000,000 To be Submission will be an (or Subordinated determined Amount of amount in equivalent) Fixed to 2.875 in Existing cash equal (the Reset Rate accordance Securities for to: (i) the per cent. EUR 30 October "Maximum Undated XS2010028186 N/A with the exchange but, relevant per 373,082,000 2026 Acceptance Capital Unmodified (ii) the Holder's annum Amount"). Securities (the Dutch calculation of Total "October auction the principal Calculated The Offeror 2026 Hybrid procedures. amount of Offer minus may decide, Securities") New (ii) the in its sole and Securities to principal absolute SEK be delivered to amount of discretion, to 1,500,000,000 3.500 To be such Holder New accept Subordinated determined would not Securities to significantly per cent. Perpetual in allow such be received more or + 3- Floating Rate accordance Holder to by such significantly month SEK 28 January Callable SE0013359148 N/A with the receive New Holder. less than the STIBOR 1,500,000,000 2025 Capital Notes Unmodified Securities of Maximum per cent. (the Dutch at least the Acceptance per "January auction relevant New Amount (or annum 2025 Capital procedures. Securities none) of the Securities") Minimum Existing Denomination, Securities for NOK To be the principal exchange 1,000,000,000 amount of the pursuant to determined 3.12 per cent. New the Offers. in Fixed Rate 4.370 Securities to 28 accordance In respect of Notes due 28 per cent. NOK Not be received by XS2085870728 November with the each Series, November per 474,000,000 Applicable such Holder 2024 Unmodified the Offeror 2024 (the annum * will be scaled Dutch will "November up to auction determine the 2024 €100,000 or procedures. aggregate Securities") SEK principal 1,250,000 (as EUR amount of applicable). Existing 550,000,000 To be Securities of 1.750 per determined the relevant cent. Fixed 3.000 in Series which Rate Notes 14 accordance per cent. EUR 14 October it elects to due 14 XS1993969515 January with the per 407,291,000 2024 exchange January 2025 2025 Unmodified annum * pursuant to (the Dutch the relevant "January auction Offer (each a 2025 EUR procedures. "Series Securities") Acceptance SEK Amount") in its sole and 1,100,000,000 To be absolute Floating Rate 3.15 per Interest determined discretion. Notes due payment in cent. + January 2025 date accordance 3-month SEK Not (the XS1997252975 falling in with the STIBOR 851,000,000 Applicable "January or nearest Unmodified per 2025 to January Dutch annum Floating 2025 auction Rate procedures. Securities") EUR To be determined 5,000,000 in 4.500 per 4.500 EUR accordance cent. Notes per cent. Not 10 March XS2597112155 with the due 10 March per 5,000,000 Applicable 2025 Unmodified 2025 (the annum Dutch "March 2025 auction Securities") procedures. SEK 260,000,000 To be Senior 2.850 Interest determined Unsecured per cent. payment in Floating Rate + 3- SEK date accordance Social Notes Not XS2461738770 month falling in with the due April 260,000,000 Applicable STIBOR or nearest Unmodified 2025 (the per to April Dutch "April 2025 annum * 2025 auction Floating procedures. Rate Securities") 2

First Maximum Optional Acceptance Date for Amount and Outstanding Redemption Series Existing Current Principal / First Par Maturity Exchange Exchange Consideration** Acceptance Securities ISIN Coupon Amount Call Date Date Price Amount NOK To be 800,000,000 1.990 Interest determined Floating Rate per cent. payment in Bonds due + 3- date accordance June 2025 NOK 26 March XS2194790429 month falling in with the (the "June 241,000,000 2025 NIBOR or nearest Unmodified 2025 per to June Dutch Floating annum 2025 auction Rate procedures. Securities") NOK To be 700,000,000 1.650 determined Floating Rate per cent. in Bonds due + 3- accordance August 2025 NOK 27 May 27 August XS2223676201 month with the (the "August 400,000,000 2025 2025 NIBOR Unmodified 2025 per Dutch Floating annum auction Rate procedures. Securities") SEK 200,000,000 Senior To be Unsecured Interest 1.170 determined Floating Rate payment per cent. in Social Bonds date + 3- 18 accordance due SEK falling in XS2275409824 month September with the December 145,000,000 or nearest STIBOR 2025 Unmodified 2025 (the to per Dutch "December December annum auction 2025 2025 procedures. Floating Rate Securities") EUR To be 500,000,000 determined 1.125 per 2.375 in cent. Notes 4 accordance per cent. EUR due 4 XS2049823680 4 June 2026 September with the per 500,000,000 September 2026 Unmodified annum * 2026 (the Dutch "2026 auction Securities") procedures. SEK 600,000,000 To be Floating Rate 2.750 Interest determined Green Bonds per cent. payment in due Jan 2027 + 3- SEK Not date accordance (the XS2111589219 month falling in with the 600,000,000 Applicable "January STIBOR or nearest Unmodified 2027 per to January Dutch Floating annum 2027 auction Rate procedures. Securities") EUR To be determined 750,000,000 in 1.000 per 2.250 accordance cent. Notes per cent. EUR 12 May 12 August XS2114871945 with the due 12 per 736,550,000 2027 2027 Unmodified August 2027 annum * Dutch (the "2027 auction Securities") procedures. EUR 700,000,000 0.750 per cent. Social To be Bonds due 14 determined December in 2028 issued 0.750 14 14 accordance by SBB per cent. EUR XS2271332285 September December with the Treasury Oyj per 694,781,000 2028 2028 Unmodified ("SBB annum Dutch Treasury") auction and procedures. guaranteed by the Offeror (the "2028 Securities") EUR To be 950,000,000 1.125 determined 1.125 per 26 in cent. Social per cent. EUR 26 August XS2346224806 November accordance Bonds due 26 per 795,488,000 2029 2029 with the November annum Unmodified 2029 issued Dutch by SBB 3

First Maximum Optional Acceptance Date for Amount and Outstanding Redemption Series Existing Current Principal / First Par Maturity Exchange Exchange Consideration** Acceptance Securities ISIN Coupon Amount Call Date Date Price Amount Treasury and auction guaranteed by procedures. the Offeror (the "2029 Securities") EUR To be determined 50,000,000 in 2.750 per 4.250 accordance cent. Notes per cent. EUR 3 January 3 April XS2151934978 with the due 3 April per 50,000,000 2040 2040 Unmodified 2040 (the annum * Dutch "2040 auction Securities") procedures. Inclusive of 125 bps coupon step-up.

step-up. In order to participate in the relevant Offer and receive the relevant Exchange Consideration, the Holder's Total Calculated Offer must be at least equal to the New Securities Minimum Denomination of the series of the New Securities it is to receive as a part of the relevant Offer. Should a Holder's Total Calculated Offer not be at least equal to the New Securities Minimum Denomination, then such Exchange Instruction will not be accepted by the Offeror.

In the event that a Holder's Total Calculated Offer is an amount equal to the relevant New Securities Minimum Denomination, the Exchange Consideration to be delivered by the Offeror on the Settlement Date to such Holder will comprise of New Securities only (there will not be a Cash Component to the Exchange Consideration). Rationale for the Offers In December 2023, the Offeror announced that it had gathered residential stock and residential development into its subsidiary Sveafastigheter AB (now known as Sveafastigheter AB (publ)), the New Issuer, in anticipation of a proposed expansion of the shareholder base. Sveafastigheter AB (publ) currently intends: (i) prior to the Settlement Date of the Offers, to organise the Sveafastigheter Group (being Sveafastigheter AB (publ) and its subsidiaries), in all material respects, in accordance with the structure chart made available on the Offeror's website at https://corporate.sbbnorden.se/sv/section/investerare/andra-prospekt/andhttps://corporate.sbbnorden.se/en/section/investors/other-prospectus/(the "Proposed Sveafastigheter Structure") and (ii) on the Settlement Date, to deliver to Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (in its role as agent in respect of the New Securities) a certificate executed by an authorised signatory of the New Issuer confirming, to the best of the New Issuer's knowledge, that (a) there are no material write-downsof assets under consideration or under discussion with the auditors with respect to the New Issuer, (b) the value of the properties within the Sveafastigheter Group exceeds SEK 26,500,000,000, and (c) the Sveafastigheter Group's senior debt (excluding the New Securities) does not exceed SEK 10,418,000,000 (the "Financing Commitment", and together with the implementation of the Proposed Sveafastigheter Structure, the "Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps"). The Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps are being taken in order to optimise the structure of the Sveafastigheter Group and aim to ensure that the Sveafastigheter Group is sufficiently capitalised prior to a potential sale of shares in the New Issuer in the future. The Offeror is undertaking the Offers to enable holders of Existing Securities to maintain their exposure to the Offeror group's residential property assets subject to the transaction whilst benefiting from a structural enhancement by virtue of lending directly to the New Issuer (rather than its ultimate holding company). The acceptance of Existing Securities for exchange pursuant to the Offers and the settlement of the Offers is conditional on: (i) the completion of the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps, (ii) satisfaction of the Minimum New Issue Condition (as defined below) and (iii) the satisfaction (or waiver by the Offeror) of the other Transaction Conditions, all as further described in "Transaction Conditions" below and in the Exchange Offer Memorandum. If the Offeror determines that the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps have not been completed by 12 July 2024 (the "Long Stop Date"), the Offers will be terminated and notwithstanding the irrevocability of 4

all Exchange Instructions, all Exchange Instructions in respect of the Offers will be deemed to be revoked automatically. The Offers in respect of the Hybrid Securities do not constitute a Deferred Interest Payment Event (as defined in the terms and conditions of such Existing Securities). Existing Securities which have not been validly offered for exchange and accepted by the Offeror pursuant to the Offers will remain outstanding after the Settlement Date. The Offeror does not currently intend to cancel any Existing Securities acquired by it pursuant to the Offers. New Securities The New Issuer intends to issue two series of new securities to Holders participating in the Offers and whose Existing Securities are accepted for exchange by the Offeror pursuant to the Offers: (i) the EUR denominated 4.75 per cent. senior unsecured bonds due 2027 (the "New Euro Securities") and (ii) the SEK denominated 4.75 per cent. senior unsecured bonds due 2027 (the "New SEK Securities", and together with the New Euro Securities, the "New Securities"). The New Securities will be issued at an issue price (the "New Securities Issue Price") equal to 100.00 per cent. of the principal amount of the relevant series of New Securities. The New Securities will be issued in the minimum denominations (each a "New Securities Minimum Denomination") and integral multiples specified below: New Securities Minimum Denomination Integral Multiples New Euro Securities EUR 100,000 EUR 100,000 New SEK Securities SEK 1,250,000 SEK 1,250,000 The Offers are conditional on the aggregate principal amount of the relevant series of New Securities being at least the applicable Minimum New Series Size and the total aggregate principal amount of all New Securities to be issued pursuant to the Offers being at least the Minimum Total New Issue Amount. See "Minimum New Issue Condition" below and in the Exchange Offer Memorandum. Pursuant to the Offers, Holders of the Existing EUR Securities are being invited to offer to exchange their Existing EUR Securities for either the New Euro Securities or for the New SEK Securities, at the relevant Holder's election. Pursuant to the Offers, Holders of the Existing SEK Securities and the Existing NOK Securities are being invited to offer to exchange their Existing Securities for New SEK Securities. The investor presentation titled "Investor Presentation Sveafastigheter Sr. Unsecured Bond offering and SBB Exchange Offer June 2024" and dated June 2024 (the "Investor Presentation") available on the Offeror's website at https://corporate.sbbnorden.se/sv/section/investerare/andra-prospekt/and https://corporate.sbbnorden.se/en/section/investors/other-prospectus/contains further information in relation to the New Issuer and the New Securities (the "Investor Presentation"). Before making a decision whether to participate in the Offers, Holders should carefully consider all of the information in the Investor Presentation, the Exchange Offer Memorandum and this announcement. Neither the content of the Offeror's website nor any other website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Offeror's website nor any other website is incorporated into, or forms part of, the Exchange Offer Memorandum or this announcement. There are a number of significant differences between the terms and conditions of each Series of the Existing Securities and the terms and conditions of the New Securities ("New Securities Conditions"), including in relation to the respective coupons, maturity dates and interest payment dates. The New 5

Securities Conditions in respect of each series of New Securities are set out in Annex 1 - "Terms and Conditions of the New Securities" of the Exchange Offer Memorandum. Holders should note that the New Issuer intends to make applications: (i) for listing of the New Securities on the Nasdaq Transfer Market (operated by Nasdaq Stockholm, and which is not a regulated market for the purposes of Directive 2014/65/EU as amended) which is intended to be effective within 60 days following the issue date of the New Securities and (ii) in due course thereafter, for listing on the corporate bond list (regulated market) of Nasdaq Stockholm which will be effective within 12 months from the issue date of the New Securities. The New Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The New Securities are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Transaction Conditions The acceptance by the Offeror of Existing Securities for exchange will be subject to: (A) the successful completion of the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps; (B) the satisfaction of the Minimum New Issue Condition; and (C) there not having been threatened, instituted or pending any action or proceeding before any court or governmental, regulatory or administrative body that: (1) makes or seeks to make illegal the delivery of New Securities and/or any payment for, or acceptance of payment for, any of the Existing Securities pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in the Exchange Offer Memorandum; (2) would or might result in a delay in, or restrict, the ability of the Offeror to exchange any of the Existing Securities; or (3) imposes or seeks to impose limitations on the ability of the Offeror to exchange the Existing Securities (together, the "Transaction Conditions"). The Transaction Conditions are for the sole benefit of the Offeror and may (except in the case of the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps and the Minimum New Issue Condition) be waived by the Offeror, in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time, in its sole and absolute discretion. Any determination by the Offeror concerning the conditions set forth above and in the Exchange Offer Memorandum (including whether or not such condition has been satisfied or waived) will be final and binding upon all parties. Notwithstanding the satisfaction of the above Transaction Conditions, the Offeror expressly reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to delay acceptance of offers to exchange Existing Securities pursuant to the Offers and/or the payment of any applicable Cash Component and/or Accrued Interest Payment for the Existing Securities pursuant to the Offers in order to comply with applicable laws. If the Offeror determines that the Transaction Conditions have not been satisfied (or, except in the case of the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps and the Minimum New Issue Condition, waived) by the Long Stop Date, the Offers will be terminated and notwithstanding the irrevocability of all Exchange Instructions, all Exchange Instructions in respect of the Offers will be deemed to be revoked automatically. Details of the Offers - Exchange Prices, Exchange Ratios and Applicable Foreign Exchange Rates The Offeror will exchange the Existing Securities validly offered for exchange and accepted by it for exchange pursuant to the relevant Offer at an exchange price determined pursuant to an unmodified Dutch auction procedure, as more fully described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum (the "Unmodified Dutch Auction Procedure"). Under the Unmodified Dutch Auction Procedure, the exchange price (specific to each Holder of Existing Securities) in respect of each Series of Existing Securities validly offered by a Holder and which will be accepted for exchange by the Offeror pursuant to the relevant Offer (each such price, expressed as a percentage of the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Securities of the relevant Series which will be accepted for exchange by the Offeror from such Holder, an "Exchange Price") shall be equal to the particular exchange price specified by the relevant Holder of Existing Securities in the relevant Exchange Instruction. 6

As the Exchange Price applicable to each relevant Holder of Existing Securities is the price in respect of the relevant Existing Securities specified by such Holder in its Exchange Instruction, the Exchange Price applicable and payable to each Holder of Existing Securities of the same Series will not necessarily be the same. In respect of any Existing Securities accepted for exchange by the Offeror pursuant to the Offers, the exchange ratio for such Existing Securities (each an "Exchange Ratio") will be calculated by dividing the relevant Exchange Price (expressed as a percentage) by 100 per cent. (being the New Securities Issue Price), rounded to the nearest six decimal points. "Applicable Foreign Exchange Rate" shall mean the exchange rate, as reported on the Bloomberg Screen BFIX page as of the Expiration Deadline, between the currency of the relevant Existing Securities and the currency of the relevant series of New Securities. The Applicable Foreign Exchange Rates will be announced by the Offeror together with the announcement of the results of the Offers. Holder's Total Calculated Offer The relevant Exchange Consideration to be delivered by the Offeror on the Settlement Date to each Holder whose Existing Securities have been validly offered for exchange and accepted by the Offeror will be determined by reference to the relevant Holder's Total Calculated Offer. In respect of each Offer, the Holder's Total Calculated Offer is the product of: the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Securities validly offered for exchange by such Holder and accepted for exchange by the Offeror (following the application of any Scaling Factor); the Applicable Foreign Exchange Rate (if any); and the Exchange Ratio for such Existing Securities, rounded down, if applicable, to the nearest EUR 0.01 or SEK 1.00 (as applicable). In order to participate in the relevant Offer and receive the relevant Exchange Consideration, a Holder's Total Calculated Offer must be at least equal to the New Securities Minimum Denomination of the series of New Securities it is to receive as a part of the relevant Offer. Should the Holder's Total Calculated Offer not be at least equal to the New Securities Minimum Denomination, then such Exchange Instruction will not be accepted by the Offeror. Exchange Consideration Subject to the conditions contained in the Exchange Offer Memorandum (subject to the satisfaction or (except in the case of the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps and the Minimum New Issue Condition) waiver of the Transaction Conditions on or prior to the Settlement Date), the exchange consideration to be delivered by the Offeror on the Settlement Date to each Holder whose Existing Securities have been validly offered for exchange and accepted by the Offeror will consist of: (a) New Securities and (b) if applicable, the Cash Component (the "Exchange Consideration"). Aggregate principal amount of New Securities The aggregate principal amount of New Securities per Holder will be calculated as follows: Aggregate principal amount of New Securities per Holder = 80% × the relevant Holder's Total Calculated Offer, rounded down to the nearest EUR 100,000 or SEK 1,250,000 (as applicable), 7

and, in the case where: (i) the relevant Holder offers at least the Minimum Submission Amount of Existing Securities for exchange but, (ii) the calculation of the principal amount of New Securities to be delivered to such Holder would not allow such Holder to receive New Securities of at least the relevant New Securities Minimum Denomination, the principal amount of the New Securities to be received by such Holder will be scaled up to €100,000 or SEK 1,250,000 (as applicable). Cash Component (if applicable) 20% × the relevant Holder's Total Calculated Offer, subject to adjustment arising from the rounding and scaling of a Holder's allocation of New Securities. Specifically, the Cash Component (if applicable) per Holder will be calculated as follows: Cash Component (in €/SEK, as applicable) per Holder = An amount in cash equal to: (i) the relevant Holder's Total Calculated Offer minus (ii) the principal amount of New Securities to be received by such Holder. Different proportion of New Securities and Cash Component When determining the Exchange Consideration, where the relevant Holder's Total Calculated Offer is at least equal to the relevant New Securities Minimum Denomination, but the calculation of the principal amount of New Securities per Holder would not allow such Holder to receive New Securities of at least the New Securities Minimum Denomination (being €100,000 and SEK 1,250,000, as applicable), the principal amount of New Securities per Holder will be scaled up to the nearest €100,000 or SEK 1,250,000, as applicable. As a result of such scaling, the proportion of New Securities and Cash Component constituting the Exchange Consideration will vary between Holders and certain Holders may receive New Securities totalling more than 80 per cent. of their respective Holder's Total Calculated Offer (and correspondingly a lower proportionate Cash Component than certain other Holders). In the event that a Holder's Total Calculated Offer is an amount equal to the relevant New Securities Minimum Denomination, the Exchange Consideration to be delivered by the Offeror on the Settlement Date to such Holder will comprise of New Securities only (there will not be a Cash Component to the Exchange Consideration). Maximum Acceptance Amount and Series Acceptance Amounts The Offeror expects to accept (following the application of any scaling) an aggregate principal amount of the Existing Securities for exchange pursuant to the Offers such that the total principal amount of the New Securities to be issued pursuant to the Offers does not exceed SEK 2,500,000,000 (or equivalent) (the "Maximum Acceptance Amount"). The Offeror may decide, in its sole and absolute discretion, to accept significantly more or significantly less than the Maximum Acceptance Amount (or none) of the Existing Securities for exchange pursuant to the Offers. In respect of each Series, the Offeror will determine the aggregate principal amount of Existing Securities of the relevant Series which it elects to exchange pursuant to the relevant Offer (each a "Series Acceptance Amount") in its sole and absolute discretion. The Offeror reserves the right to accept for exchange significantly more or significantly less (or none) of the Existing Securities of any Series as compared to the other Series of Existing Securities. Maximum New Issue Amount The Offeror expects that the aggregate principal amount of all New Securities to be issued will not exceed SEK 2,500,000,000 (or equivalent) (the "Maximum New Issue Amount"). 8

Minimum New Issue Condition Depending on which Offers to exchange of Existing Securities pursuant to the Offers are accepted by the Offeror and the relevant currency of the New Securities which are consequently to be delivered to the relevant Holders, the settlement of the relevant Offers is conditional on: the aggregate principal amount of the New Euro Securities, if any, equalling a minimum of EUR 30,000,000; or the aggregate principal amount of the New SEK Securities, if any, equalling a minimum of SEK 300,000,000; and the total aggregate principal amount of the New Securities to be issued pursuant to the Offers (the " Minimum Total New Issue Amount ") equalling a minimum of SEK 1,000,000,000 (or equivalent), as applicable (each of (i) and (ii) above, a "Minimum New Series Size" and, together with the Minimum Total New Issue Amount, the "Minimum New Issue Condition"). The Offeror reserves the right only to issue New Euro Securities, or only to issue New SEK Securities, provided that the relevant Minimum New Series Size is satisfied, in addition to the Minimum Total New Issue Amount. The Offeror will not reduce either Minimum New Issue Size or reduce the Minimum Total New Issue Amount without giving Holders the limited revocation rights described in "Amendment and Termination" in the Exchange Offer Memorandum. Accrued Interest Payment The Offeror will pay, on the Settlement Date (subject to satisfaction or (except in the case of the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps and the Minimum New Issue Condition) waiver of the Transaction Conditions on or prior to the Settlement Date), an Accrued Interest Payment in respect of Existing Securities (other than the Hybrid Securities) accepted for exchange by the Offeror pursuant to the Offers. In respect of any Hybrid Securities accepted for exchange by the Offeror pursuant to the Offers, the Offeror will not make any Accrued Interest Payment in respect of such Existing Securities or any payment of any Deferred Interest (as defined in the terms and conditions of such Existing Securities). Exchange Instructions In order to participate in, and be eligible to receive the relevant New Securities and if applicable, Cash Component (and any relevant Accrued Interest Payment) pursuant to, the relevant Offer, Holders must validly offer their Existing Securities for exchange by delivering, or arranging to have delivered on their behalf, a valid Exchange Instruction that is received by the Exchange Agent by 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 25 June 2024 (the "Expiration Deadline"). Such Exchange Instruction submitted by a Holder must be in respect of at least the Minimum Submission Amount of the Existing Securities. In the event any Exchange Instructions submitted are not in respect of at least the Minimum Submission Amount of the Existing Securities, the Offeror will reject such Exchange Instructions. "Minimum Submission Amount" means an amount of Existing Securities validly submitted by a Holder to the Offeror for exchange, in respect of which such Holder's Total Calculated Offer (and following the effects of any pro rata scaling and application of any Applicable Foreign Exchange Rate) is determined to be at least equal to the New Securities Minimum Denomination of the New Securities such Holder would receive as a part of the relevant Offer. When participating in the Offers, Holders of the Existing EUR Securities must also indicate in their respective Exchange Instruction whether they wish to receive New Euro Securities or New SEK Securities 9