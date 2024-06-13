THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (the "United States") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT (SEE "OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS" BELOW).
13 June 2024
SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF EXCHANGE OFFERS
Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (the "Offeror") announces today its invitations to holders of the outstanding securities set out in the table below, to offer to exchange such securities (together, the "Existing Securities" and each series of the Existing Securities being a "Series") for (i) the relevant series of the New Securities (as defined below) to be issued by Sveafastigheter AB (publ) (the "New Issuer") and
- if applicable, a Cash Component, on the terms set out in the exchange offer memorandum dated 13 June 2024 (the "Exchange Offer Memorandum") prepared by the Offeror and subject to the Transaction Conditions (as defined below) and the other conditions described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum (each an "Offer" and together, the "Offers"). Each Series has, unless otherwise specified below, been issued by the Offeror. The Offers are subject to the offer and distribution restrictions set out below and as more fully described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.
Copies of the Exchange Offer Memorandum are (subject to offer and distribution restrictions) available from the Exchange Agent as set out below. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.
Summary of the Offers
A summary of certain terms of the Offers appears below:
First
Maximum
Optional
Acceptance
Date for
Amount and
Outstanding
Redemption
Series
Existing
Current
Principal
/ First Par
Maturity
Exchange
Exchange Consideration**
Acceptance
Securities
ISIN
Coupon
Amount
Call Date
Date
Price
Amount
EUR
(a)
(b)
The Offeror
500,000,000
To be
Principal
Cash
expects to
Subordinated
determined
accept
Amount of
Component
Fixed to
in
(following the
2.624
New
20% ×
Reset Rate
accordance
application of
per cent.
EUR
30 January
Securities per
Undated
XS2010032618
N/A
with the
the relevant
any scaling)
per
359,941,000
2025
Holder
Capital
Unmodified
an aggregate
annum
80% ×
Holder's
Securities (the
Dutch
principal
Total
"January
auction
amount of the
the relevant
Calculated
2025 Hybrid
procedures.
Existing
Holder's Total
Offer,
Securities")
Securities for
Calculated
subject to
First
Maximum
Optional
Acceptance
Date for
Amount and
Outstanding
Redemption
Series
Existing
Current
Principal
/ First Par
Maturity
Exchange
Exchange Consideration**
Acceptance
Securities
ISIN
Coupon
Amount
Call Date
Date
Price
Amount
EUR
Offer, rounded
adjustment
exchange
down to the
arising from
pursuant to
500,000,000
To be
nearest EUR
the
the Offers
Subordinated
determined
100,000 or
rounding
such that the
Fixed to
in
2.625
SEK
and scaling
total principal
Reset Rate
14
accordance
per cent.
EUR
1,250,000 (as
of a
amount of the
Undated
XS2272358024
December
N/A
with the
per
382,473,000
applicable)
Holder's
New
Capital
2025
Unmodified
annum
allocation of
Securities to
Securities (the
Dutch
and, in the
New
be issued
"December
auction
case where: (i)
Securities.
pursuant to
2025 Hybrid
procedures.
the relevant
the Offers
Securities")
Holder offers
Specifically,
does not
at least the
the Cash
EUR
exceed SEK
Minimum
Component
2,500,000,000
500,000,000
To be
Submission
will be an
(or
Subordinated
determined
Amount of
amount in
equivalent)
Fixed to
2.875
in
Existing
cash equal
(the
Reset Rate
accordance
Securities for
to: (i) the
per cent.
EUR
30 October
"Maximum
Undated
XS2010028186
N/A
with the
exchange but,
relevant
per
373,082,000
2026
Acceptance
Capital
Unmodified
(ii) the
Holder's
annum
Amount").
Securities (the
Dutch
calculation of
Total
"October
auction
the principal
Calculated
The Offeror
2026 Hybrid
procedures.
amount of
Offer minus
may decide,
Securities")
New
(ii) the
in its sole and
Securities to
principal
absolute
SEK
be delivered to
amount of
discretion, to
1,500,000,000
3.500
To be
such Holder
New
accept
Subordinated
determined
would not
Securities to
significantly
per cent.
Perpetual
in
allow such
be received
more or
+ 3-
Floating Rate
accordance
Holder to
by such
significantly
month
SEK
28 January
Callable
SE0013359148
N/A
with the
receive New
Holder.
less than the
STIBOR
1,500,000,000
2025
Capital Notes
Unmodified
Securities of
Maximum
per cent.
(the
Dutch
at least the
Acceptance
per
"January
auction
relevant New
Amount (or
annum
2025 Capital
procedures.
Securities
none) of the
Securities")
Minimum
Existing
Denomination,
Securities for
NOK
To be
the principal
exchange
1,000,000,000
amount of the
pursuant to
determined
3.12 per cent.
New
the Offers.
in
Fixed Rate
4.370
Securities to
28
accordance
In respect of
Notes due 28
per cent.
NOK
Not
be received by
XS2085870728
November
with the
each Series,
November
per
474,000,000
Applicable
such Holder
2024
Unmodified
the Offeror
2024 (the
annum *
will be scaled
Dutch
will
"November
up to
auction
determine the
2024
€100,000 or
procedures.
aggregate
Securities")
SEK
principal
1,250,000 (as
EUR
amount of
applicable).
Existing
550,000,000
To be
Securities of
1.750 per
determined
the relevant
cent. Fixed
3.000
in
Series which
Rate Notes
14
accordance
per cent.
EUR
14 October
it elects to
due 14
XS1993969515
January
with the
per
407,291,000
2024
exchange
January 2025
2025
Unmodified
annum *
pursuant to
(the
Dutch
the relevant
"January
auction
Offer (each a
2025 EUR
procedures.
"Series
Securities")
Acceptance
SEK
Amount") in
its sole and
1,100,000,000
To be
absolute
Floating Rate
3.15 per
Interest
determined
discretion.
Notes due
payment
in
cent. +
January 2025
date
accordance
3-month
SEK
Not
(the
XS1997252975
falling in
with the
STIBOR
851,000,000
Applicable
"January
or nearest
Unmodified
per
2025
to January
Dutch
annum
Floating
2025
auction
Rate
procedures.
Securities")
EUR
To be
determined
5,000,000
in
4.500 per
4.500
EUR
accordance
cent. Notes
per cent.
Not
10 March
XS2597112155
with the
due 10 March
per
5,000,000
Applicable
2025
Unmodified
2025 (the
annum
Dutch
"March 2025
auction
Securities")
procedures.
SEK
260,000,000
To be
Senior
2.850
Interest
determined
Unsecured
per cent.
payment
in
Floating Rate
+ 3-
SEK
date
accordance
Social Notes
Not
XS2461738770
month
falling in
with the
due April
260,000,000
Applicable
STIBOR
or nearest
Unmodified
2025 (the
per
to April
Dutch
"April 2025
annum *
2025
auction
Floating
procedures.
Rate
Securities")
2
First
Maximum
Optional
Acceptance
Date for
Amount and
Outstanding
Redemption
Series
Existing
Current
Principal
/ First Par
Maturity
Exchange
Exchange Consideration**
Acceptance
Securities
ISIN
Coupon
Amount
Call Date
Date
Price
Amount
NOK
To be
800,000,000
1.990
Interest
determined
Floating Rate
per cent.
payment
in
Bonds due
+ 3-
date
accordance
June 2025
NOK
26 March
XS2194790429
month
falling in
with the
(the "June
241,000,000
2025
NIBOR
or nearest
Unmodified
2025
per
to June
Dutch
Floating
annum
2025
auction
Rate
procedures.
Securities")
NOK
To be
700,000,000
1.650
determined
Floating Rate
per cent.
in
Bonds due
+ 3-
accordance
August 2025
NOK
27 May
27 August
XS2223676201
month
with the
(the "August
400,000,000
2025
2025
NIBOR
Unmodified
2025
per
Dutch
Floating
annum
auction
Rate
procedures.
Securities")
SEK
200,000,000
Senior
To be
Unsecured
Interest
1.170
determined
Floating Rate
payment
per cent.
in
Social Bonds
date
+ 3-
18
accordance
due
SEK
falling in
XS2275409824
month
September
with the
December
145,000,000
or nearest
STIBOR
2025
Unmodified
2025 (the
to
per
Dutch
"December
December
annum
auction
2025
2025
procedures.
Floating
Rate
Securities")
EUR
To be
500,000,000
determined
1.125 per
2.375
in
cent. Notes
4
accordance
per cent.
EUR
due 4
XS2049823680
4 June 2026
September
with the
per
500,000,000
September
2026
Unmodified
annum *
2026 (the
Dutch
"2026
auction
Securities")
procedures.
SEK
600,000,000
To be
Floating Rate
2.750
Interest
determined
Green Bonds
per cent.
payment
in
due Jan 2027
+ 3-
SEK
Not
date
accordance
(the
XS2111589219
month
falling in
with the
600,000,000
Applicable
"January
STIBOR
or nearest
Unmodified
2027
per
to January
Dutch
Floating
annum
2027
auction
Rate
procedures.
Securities")
EUR
To be
determined
750,000,000
in
1.000 per
2.250
accordance
cent. Notes
per cent.
EUR
12 May
12 August
XS2114871945
with the
due 12
per
736,550,000
2027
2027
Unmodified
August 2027
annum *
Dutch
(the "2027
auction
Securities")
procedures.
EUR
700,000,000
0.750 per
cent. Social
To be
Bonds due 14
determined
December
in
2028 issued
0.750
14
14
accordance
by SBB
per cent.
EUR
XS2271332285
September
December
with the
Treasury Oyj
per
694,781,000
2028
2028
Unmodified
("SBB
annum
Dutch
Treasury")
auction
and
procedures.
guaranteed by
the Offeror
(the "2028
Securities")
EUR
To be
950,000,000
1.125
determined
1.125 per
26
in
cent. Social
per cent.
EUR
26 August
XS2346224806
November
accordance
Bonds due 26
per
795,488,000
2029
2029
with the
November
annum
Unmodified
2029 issued
Dutch
by SBB
3
First
Maximum
Optional
Acceptance
Date for
Amount and
Outstanding
Redemption
Series
Existing
Current
Principal
/ First Par
Maturity
Exchange
Exchange Consideration**
Acceptance
Securities
ISIN
Coupon
Amount
Call Date
Date
Price
Amount
Treasury and
auction
guaranteed by
procedures.
the Offeror
(the "2029
Securities")
EUR
To be
determined
50,000,000
in
2.750 per
4.250
accordance
cent. Notes
per cent.
EUR
3 January
3 April
XS2151934978
with the
due 3 April
per
50,000,000
2040
2040
Unmodified
2040 (the
annum *
Dutch
"2040
auction
Securities")
procedures.
- Inclusive of 125 bps coupon step-up.
- In order to participate in the relevant Offer and receive the relevant Exchange Consideration, the Holder's Total Calculated Offer must be at least equal to the New Securities Minimum Denomination of the series of the New Securities it is to receive as a part of the relevant Offer. Should a Holder's Total Calculated Offer not be at least equal to the New Securities Minimum Denomination, then such Exchange Instruction will not be accepted by the Offeror.
In the event that a Holder's Total Calculated Offer is an amount equal to the relevant New Securities Minimum Denomination, the Exchange Consideration to be delivered by the Offeror on the Settlement Date to such Holder will comprise of New Securities only (there will not be a Cash Component to the Exchange Consideration).
Rationale for the Offers
In December 2023, the Offeror announced that it had gathered residential stock and residential development into its subsidiary Sveafastigheter AB (now known as Sveafastigheter AB (publ)), the New Issuer, in anticipation of a proposed expansion of the shareholder base.
Sveafastigheter AB (publ) currently intends: (i) prior to the Settlement Date of the Offers, to organise the Sveafastigheter Group (being Sveafastigheter AB (publ) and its subsidiaries), in all material respects, in
accordance with the structure chart made available on the Offeror's website at
https://corporate.sbbnorden.se/sv/section/investerare/andra-prospekt/andhttps://corporate.sbbnorden.se/en/section/investors/other-prospectus/(the "Proposed Sveafastigheter Structure") and (ii) on the Settlement Date, to deliver to Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (in its role as agent in respect of the New Securities) a certificate executed by an authorised signatory of the New Issuer confirming, to the best of the New Issuer's knowledge, that (a) there are no material write-downsof assets under consideration or under discussion with the auditors with respect to the New Issuer, (b) the value of the properties within the Sveafastigheter Group exceeds SEK 26,500,000,000, and (c) the Sveafastigheter Group's senior debt (excluding the New Securities) does not exceed SEK 10,418,000,000 (the "Financing Commitment", and together with the implementation of the Proposed Sveafastigheter Structure, the "Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps").
The Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps are being taken in order to optimise the structure of the Sveafastigheter Group and aim to ensure that the Sveafastigheter Group is sufficiently capitalised prior to a potential sale of shares in the New Issuer in the future.
The Offeror is undertaking the Offers to enable holders of Existing Securities to maintain their exposure to the Offeror group's residential property assets subject to the transaction whilst benefiting from a structural enhancement by virtue of lending directly to the New Issuer (rather than its ultimate holding company).
The acceptance of Existing Securities for exchange pursuant to the Offers and the settlement of the Offers is conditional on: (i) the completion of the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps, (ii) satisfaction of the Minimum New Issue Condition (as defined below) and (iii) the satisfaction (or waiver by the Offeror) of the other Transaction Conditions, all as further described in "Transaction Conditions" below and in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.
If the Offeror determines that the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps have not been completed by 12 July 2024 (the "Long Stop Date"), the Offers will be terminated and notwithstanding the irrevocability of
4
all Exchange Instructions, all Exchange Instructions in respect of the Offers will be deemed to be revoked automatically.
The Offers in respect of the Hybrid Securities do not constitute a Deferred Interest Payment Event (as defined in the terms and conditions of such Existing Securities).
Existing Securities which have not been validly offered for exchange and accepted by the Offeror pursuant to the Offers will remain outstanding after the Settlement Date. The Offeror does not currently intend to cancel any Existing Securities acquired by it pursuant to the Offers.
New Securities
The New Issuer intends to issue two series of new securities to Holders participating in the Offers and whose Existing Securities are accepted for exchange by the Offeror pursuant to the Offers: (i) the EUR denominated 4.75 per cent. senior unsecured bonds due 2027 (the "New Euro Securities") and (ii) the SEK denominated 4.75 per cent. senior unsecured bonds due 2027 (the "New SEK Securities", and together with the New Euro Securities, the "New Securities").
The New Securities will be issued at an issue price (the "New Securities Issue Price") equal to 100.00 per cent. of the principal amount of the relevant series of New Securities.
The New Securities will be issued in the minimum denominations (each a "New Securities Minimum Denomination") and integral multiples specified below:
New Securities
Minimum Denomination
Integral Multiples
New Euro Securities
EUR 100,000
EUR 100,000
New SEK Securities
SEK 1,250,000
SEK 1,250,000
The Offers are conditional on the aggregate principal amount of the relevant series of New Securities being at least the applicable Minimum New Series Size and the total aggregate principal amount of all New Securities to be issued pursuant to the Offers being at least the Minimum Total New Issue Amount. See "Minimum New Issue Condition" below and in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.
Pursuant to the Offers, Holders of the Existing EUR Securities are being invited to offer to exchange their Existing EUR Securities for either the New Euro Securities or for the New SEK Securities, at the relevant Holder's election.
Pursuant to the Offers, Holders of the Existing SEK Securities and the Existing NOK Securities are being invited to offer to exchange their Existing Securities for New SEK Securities.
The investor presentation titled "Investor Presentation Sveafastigheter Sr. Unsecured Bond offering and SBB Exchange Offer June 2024" and dated June 2024 (the "Investor Presentation") available on the Offeror's website at https://corporate.sbbnorden.se/sv/section/investerare/andra-prospekt/and https://corporate.sbbnorden.se/en/section/investors/other-prospectus/contains further information in relation to the New Issuer and the New Securities (the "Investor Presentation").
Before making a decision whether to participate in the Offers, Holders should carefully consider all of the information in the Investor Presentation, the Exchange Offer Memorandum and this announcement. Neither the content of the Offeror's website nor any other website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Offeror's website nor any other website is incorporated into, or forms part of, the Exchange Offer Memorandum or this announcement.
There are a number of significant differences between the terms and conditions of each Series of the Existing Securities and the terms and conditions of the New Securities ("New Securities Conditions"), including in relation to the respective coupons, maturity dates and interest payment dates. The New
5
Securities Conditions in respect of each series of New Securities are set out in Annex 1 - "Terms and Conditions of the New Securities" of the Exchange Offer Memorandum.
Holders should note that the New Issuer intends to make applications: (i) for listing of the New Securities on the Nasdaq Transfer Market (operated by Nasdaq Stockholm, and which is not a regulated market for the purposes of Directive 2014/65/EU as amended) which is intended to be effective within 60 days following the issue date of the New Securities and (ii) in due course thereafter, for listing on the corporate bond list (regulated market) of Nasdaq Stockholm which will be effective within 12 months from the issue date of the New Securities.
The New Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The New Securities are subject to U.S. tax law requirements.
Transaction Conditions
The acceptance by the Offeror of Existing Securities for exchange will be subject to: (A) the successful completion of the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps; (B) the satisfaction of the Minimum New Issue Condition; and (C) there not having been threatened, instituted or pending any action or proceeding before any court or governmental, regulatory or administrative body that: (1) makes or seeks to make illegal the delivery of New Securities and/or any payment for, or acceptance of payment for, any of the Existing Securities pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in the Exchange Offer Memorandum; (2) would or might result in a delay in, or restrict, the ability of the Offeror to exchange any of the Existing Securities; or (3) imposes or seeks to impose limitations on the ability of the Offeror to exchange the Existing Securities (together, the "Transaction Conditions").
The Transaction Conditions are for the sole benefit of the Offeror and may (except in the case of the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps and the Minimum New Issue Condition) be waived by the Offeror, in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time, in its sole and absolute discretion. Any determination by the Offeror concerning the conditions set forth above and in the Exchange Offer Memorandum (including whether or not such condition has been satisfied or waived) will be final and binding upon all parties.
Notwithstanding the satisfaction of the above Transaction Conditions, the Offeror expressly reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to delay acceptance of offers to exchange Existing Securities pursuant to the Offers and/or the payment of any applicable Cash Component and/or Accrued Interest Payment for the Existing Securities pursuant to the Offers in order to comply with applicable laws.
If the Offeror determines that the Transaction Conditions have not been satisfied (or, except in the case of the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps and the Minimum New Issue Condition, waived) by the Long Stop Date, the Offers will be terminated and notwithstanding the irrevocability of all Exchange Instructions, all Exchange Instructions in respect of the Offers will be deemed to be revoked automatically.
Details of the Offers - Exchange Prices, Exchange Ratios and Applicable Foreign Exchange Rates
The Offeror will exchange the Existing Securities validly offered for exchange and accepted by it for exchange pursuant to the relevant Offer at an exchange price determined pursuant to an unmodified Dutch auction procedure, as more fully described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum (the "Unmodified Dutch Auction Procedure").
Under the Unmodified Dutch Auction Procedure, the exchange price (specific to each Holder of Existing Securities) in respect of each Series of Existing Securities validly offered by a Holder and which will be accepted for exchange by the Offeror pursuant to the relevant Offer (each such price, expressed as a percentage of the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Securities of the relevant Series which will be accepted for exchange by the Offeror from such Holder, an "Exchange Price") shall be equal to the particular exchange price specified by the relevant Holder of Existing Securities in the relevant Exchange Instruction.
6
As the Exchange Price applicable to each relevant Holder of Existing Securities is the price in respect of the relevant Existing Securities specified by such Holder in its Exchange Instruction, the Exchange Price applicable and payable to each Holder of Existing Securities of the same Series will not necessarily be the same.
In respect of any Existing Securities accepted for exchange by the Offeror pursuant to the Offers, the exchange ratio for such Existing Securities (each an "Exchange Ratio") will be calculated by dividing the relevant Exchange Price (expressed as a percentage) by 100 per cent. (being the New Securities Issue Price), rounded to the nearest six decimal points.
"Applicable Foreign Exchange Rate" shall mean the exchange rate, as reported on the Bloomberg Screen BFIX page as of the Expiration Deadline, between the currency of the relevant Existing Securities and the currency of the relevant series of New Securities.
The Applicable Foreign Exchange Rates will be announced by the Offeror together with the announcement of the results of the Offers.
Holder's Total Calculated Offer
The relevant Exchange Consideration to be delivered by the Offeror on the Settlement Date to each Holder whose Existing Securities have been validly offered for exchange and accepted by the Offeror will be determined by reference to the relevant Holder's Total Calculated Offer.
In respect of each Offer, the Holder's Total Calculated Offer is the product of:
- the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Securities validly offered for exchange by such Holder and accepted for exchange by the Offeror (following the application of any Scaling Factor);
- the Applicable Foreign Exchange Rate (if any); and
- the Exchange Ratio for such Existing Securities,
rounded down, if applicable, to the nearest EUR 0.01 or SEK 1.00 (as applicable).
In order to participate in the relevant Offer and receive the relevant Exchange Consideration, a Holder's Total Calculated Offer must be at least equal to the New Securities Minimum Denomination of the series of New Securities it is to receive as a part of the relevant Offer. Should the Holder's Total Calculated Offer not be at least equal to the New Securities Minimum Denomination, then such Exchange Instruction will not be accepted by the Offeror.
Exchange Consideration
Subject to the conditions contained in the Exchange Offer Memorandum (subject to the satisfaction or (except in the case of the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps and the Minimum New Issue Condition) waiver of the Transaction Conditions on or prior to the Settlement Date), the exchange consideration to be delivered by the Offeror on the Settlement Date to each Holder whose Existing Securities have been validly offered for exchange and accepted by the Offeror will consist of: (a) New Securities and (b) if applicable, the Cash Component (the "Exchange Consideration").
Aggregate principal amount of New Securities
The aggregate principal amount of New Securities per Holder will be calculated as follows:
Aggregate principal amount of New Securities per Holder =
80% × the relevant Holder's Total Calculated Offer,
rounded down to the nearest EUR 100,000 or SEK 1,250,000 (as applicable),
7
and, in the case where: (i) the relevant Holder offers at least the Minimum Submission Amount of Existing Securities for exchange but, (ii) the calculation of the principal amount of New Securities to be delivered to such Holder would not allow such Holder to receive New Securities of at least the relevant New Securities Minimum Denomination, the principal amount of the New Securities to be received by such Holder will be scaled up to €100,000 or SEK 1,250,000 (as applicable).
Cash Component (if applicable)
20% × the relevant Holder's Total Calculated Offer, subject to adjustment arising from the rounding and scaling of a Holder's allocation of New Securities.
Specifically, the Cash Component (if applicable) per Holder will be calculated as follows:
Cash Component (in €/SEK, as applicable) per Holder =
An amount in cash equal to: (i) the relevant Holder's Total Calculated Offer minus (ii) the principal amount of New Securities to be received by such Holder.
Different proportion of New Securities and Cash Component
When determining the Exchange Consideration, where the relevant Holder's Total Calculated Offer is at least equal to the relevant New Securities Minimum Denomination, but the calculation of the principal amount of New Securities per Holder would not allow such Holder to receive New Securities of at least the New Securities Minimum Denomination (being €100,000 and SEK 1,250,000, as applicable), the principal amount of New Securities per Holder will be scaled up to the nearest €100,000 or SEK 1,250,000, as applicable.
As a result of such scaling, the proportion of New Securities and Cash Component constituting the Exchange Consideration will vary between Holders and certain Holders may receive New Securities totalling more than 80 per cent. of their respective Holder's Total Calculated Offer (and correspondingly a lower proportionate Cash Component than certain other Holders).
In the event that a Holder's Total Calculated Offer is an amount equal to the relevant New Securities Minimum Denomination, the Exchange Consideration to be delivered by the Offeror on the Settlement Date to such Holder will comprise of New Securities only (there will not be a Cash Component to the Exchange Consideration).
Maximum Acceptance Amount and Series Acceptance Amounts
The Offeror expects to accept (following the application of any scaling) an aggregate principal amount of the Existing Securities for exchange pursuant to the Offers such that the total principal amount of the New Securities to be issued pursuant to the Offers does not exceed SEK 2,500,000,000 (or equivalent) (the "Maximum Acceptance Amount"). The Offeror may decide, in its sole and absolute discretion, to accept significantly more or significantly less than the Maximum Acceptance Amount (or none) of the Existing Securities for exchange pursuant to the Offers.
In respect of each Series, the Offeror will determine the aggregate principal amount of Existing Securities of the relevant Series which it elects to exchange pursuant to the relevant Offer (each a "Series Acceptance Amount") in its sole and absolute discretion.
The Offeror reserves the right to accept for exchange significantly more or significantly less (or none) of the Existing Securities of any Series as compared to the other Series of Existing Securities.
Maximum New Issue Amount
The Offeror expects that the aggregate principal amount of all New Securities to be issued will not exceed SEK 2,500,000,000 (or equivalent) (the "Maximum New Issue Amount").
8
Minimum New Issue Condition
Depending on which Offers to exchange of Existing Securities pursuant to the Offers are accepted by the Offeror and the relevant currency of the New Securities which are consequently to be delivered to the relevant Holders, the settlement of the relevant Offers is conditional on:
- the aggregate principal amount of the New Euro Securities, if any, equalling a minimum of EUR 30,000,000; or
- the aggregate principal amount of the New SEK Securities, if any, equalling a minimum of SEK 300,000,000; and
- the total aggregate principal amount of the New Securities to be issued pursuant to the Offers (the "Minimum Total New Issue Amount") equalling a minimum of SEK 1,000,000,000 (or equivalent),
as applicable (each of (i) and (ii) above, a "Minimum New Series Size" and, together with the Minimum Total New Issue Amount, the "Minimum New Issue Condition").
The Offeror reserves the right only to issue New Euro Securities, or only to issue New SEK Securities, provided that the relevant Minimum New Series Size is satisfied, in addition to the Minimum Total New Issue Amount.
The Offeror will not reduce either Minimum New Issue Size or reduce the Minimum Total New Issue Amount without giving Holders the limited revocation rights described in "Amendment and Termination" in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.
Accrued Interest Payment
The Offeror will pay, on the Settlement Date (subject to satisfaction or (except in the case of the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps and the Minimum New Issue Condition) waiver of the Transaction Conditions on or prior to the Settlement Date), an Accrued Interest Payment in respect of Existing Securities (other than the Hybrid Securities) accepted for exchange by the Offeror pursuant to the Offers.
In respect of any Hybrid Securities accepted for exchange by the Offeror pursuant to the Offers, the Offeror will not make any Accrued Interest Payment in respect of such Existing Securities or any payment of any Deferred Interest (as defined in the terms and conditions of such Existing Securities).
Exchange Instructions
In order to participate in, and be eligible to receive the relevant New Securities and if applicable, Cash Component (and any relevant Accrued Interest Payment) pursuant to, the relevant Offer, Holders must validly offer their Existing Securities for exchange by delivering, or arranging to have delivered on their behalf, a valid Exchange Instruction that is received by the Exchange Agent by 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 25 June 2024 (the "Expiration Deadline").
Such Exchange Instruction submitted by a Holder must be in respect of at least the Minimum Submission Amount of the Existing Securities. In the event any Exchange Instructions submitted are not in respect of at least the Minimum Submission Amount of the Existing Securities, the Offeror will reject such Exchange Instructions.
"Minimum Submission Amount" means an amount of Existing Securities validly submitted by a Holder to the Offeror for exchange, in respect of which such Holder's Total Calculated Offer (and following the effects of any pro rata scaling and application of any Applicable Foreign Exchange Rate) is determined to be at least equal to the New Securities Minimum Denomination of the New Securities such Holder would receive as a part of the relevant Offer.
When participating in the Offers, Holders of the Existing EUR Securities must also indicate in their respective Exchange Instruction whether they wish to receive New Euro Securities or New SEK Securities
9
(as a part of their respective Exchange Consideration) in accordance with the procedures of the relevant Clearing System.
To offer to exchange Existing Securities pursuant to the Offers, a Holder should deliver, or arrange to have delivered on its behalf:
- in respect of each Series of the Existing Securities (other than the January 2025 Capital Securities), a valid Exchange Instruction that is received by the Exchange Agent by the Expiration Deadline via the relevant Clearing System and in accordance with the requirements of such Clearing System, or
- in respect of the January 2025 Capital Securities, a completed and executed Exchange Instruction in the form of the Exchange Agent Instruction Form (as set out in Annex 2 - "Exchange Agent Instruction Form" to the Exchange Offer Memorandum) that is received by the Exchange Agent by the Expiration Deadline.
See "Procedures for Participating in the Offers" in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.
Exchange Instructions may be submitted on a "competitive" basis only, as follows:
In respect of any Series, a Holder of Existing Securities may submit one or more Exchange Instructions in respect of the Existing Securities prior to the Expiration Deadline, provided that the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the Existing Securities of the relevant Series that are the subject of these Exchange Instructions does not exceed the aggregate principal amount of Existing Securities of the relevant Series that each such Holder of Existing Securities holds. Exchange Instructions must specify:
- the Offer Price (expressed as a percentage and rounded to the nearest 0.10 per cent.) that such Holder of Existing Securities would be willing to accept as the Exchange Price in respect of the Existing Securities of the relevant Series that are the subject of the particular Exchange Instruction. In the event that any Exchange Instruction in respect of Existing Securities specifies an Offer Price that is not an integral amount of 0.10 per cent., the Offer Price so specified shall be rounded up to the nearest increment of 0.10 per cent. and the Exchange Instruction shall be deemed to have specified such figure as the Offer Price; and
- the aggregate principal amount of Existing Securities of the relevant Series that the relevant Holder of Existing Securities is offering at that Offer Price. The aggregate principal amount of Existing Securities of the relevant Series specified in the relevant Exchange Instruction should be an Integral Multiple in respect of the relevant Series, subject to such specified amount being no less than the relevant Minimum Denomination in respect of the relevant Series.
If the aggregate principal amount of Existing Securities of a Series validly offered for exchange that specify an Offer Price that is less than or equal to the highest Exchange Price at which the Offeror is willing to accept Existing Securities of the relevant Series for exchange, is greater than the relevant Series Acceptance Amount, the Offeror intends to accept for exchange: (A) first, all such Existing Securities offered for exchange at Offer Prices below such highest Exchange Price in full, and (B) second, all such Existing Securities offered for exchange at an Offer Price equal to such highest Exchange Price on a pro rata basis, such that the aggregate principal amount of Existing Securities of such Series accepted for exchange is no greater than such Series Acceptance Amount.
Scaling
In the circumstances described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum in which Existing Securities of a Series validly offered for exchange pursuant to an Offer are to be accepted on a pro rata basis, each relevant Exchange Instruction will be scaled by a factor (a "Scaling Factor") equal to (i) the relevant Series Acceptance Amount less the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the Existing Securities of such Series that have been validly offered and accepted for exchange and are not subject to acceptance on a pro rata basis, if applicable, divided by (ii) the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the Existing Securities of such Series that have been validly offered for exchange and are subject to acceptance on a pro rata basis (subject to adjustment to allow for the aggregate principal amount of Existing Securities of such Series accepted for exchange, following the rounding of Exchange Instructions as set out below, to equal
10
