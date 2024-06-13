THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (the "United States") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT (SEE "OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS" BELOW).

13 June 2024

SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF EXCHANGE OFFERS

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (the "Offeror") announces today its invitations to holders of the outstanding securities set out in the table below, to offer to exchange such securities (together, the "Existing Securities" and each series of the Existing Securities being a "Series") for (i) the relevant series of the New Securities (as defined below) to be issued by Sveafastigheter AB (publ) (the "New Issuer") and

  1. if applicable, a Cash Component, on the terms set out in the exchange offer memorandum dated 13 June 2024 (the "Exchange Offer Memorandum") prepared by the Offeror and subject to the Transaction Conditions (as defined below) and the other conditions described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum (each an "Offer" and together, the "Offers"). Each Series has, unless otherwise specified below, been issued by the Offeror. The Offers are subject to the offer and distribution restrictions set out below and as more fully described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

Copies of the Exchange Offer Memorandum are (subject to offer and distribution restrictions) available from the Exchange Agent as set out below. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

Summary of the Offers

A summary of certain terms of the Offers appears below:

First

Maximum

Optional

Acceptance

Date for

Amount and

Outstanding

Redemption

Series

Existing

Current

Principal

/ First Par

Maturity

Exchange

Exchange Consideration**

Acceptance

Securities

ISIN

Coupon

Amount

Call Date

Date

Price

Amount

EUR

(a)

(b)

The Offeror

500,000,000

To be

Principal

Cash

expects to

Subordinated

determined

accept

Amount of

Component

Fixed to

in

(following the

2.624

New

20% ×

Reset Rate

accordance

application of

per cent.

EUR

30 January

Securities per

Undated

XS2010032618

N/A

with the

the relevant

any scaling)

per

359,941,000

2025

Holder

Capital

Unmodified

an aggregate

annum

80% ×

Holder's

Securities (the

Dutch

principal

Total

"January

auction

amount of the

the relevant

Calculated

2025 Hybrid

procedures.

Existing

Holder's Total

Offer,

Securities")

Securities for

Calculated

subject to

First

Maximum

Optional

Acceptance

Date for

Amount and

Outstanding

Redemption

Series

Existing

Current

Principal

/ First Par

Maturity

Exchange

Exchange Consideration**

Acceptance

Securities

ISIN

Coupon

Amount

Call Date

Date

Price

Amount

EUR

Offer, rounded

adjustment

exchange

down to the

arising from

pursuant to

500,000,000

To be

nearest EUR

the

the Offers

Subordinated

determined

100,000 or

rounding

such that the

Fixed to

in

2.625

SEK

and scaling

total principal

Reset Rate

14

accordance

per cent.

EUR

1,250,000 (as

of a

amount of the

Undated

XS2272358024

December

N/A

with the

per

382,473,000

applicable)

Holder's

New

Capital

2025

Unmodified

annum

allocation of

Securities to

Securities (the

Dutch

and, in the

New

be issued

"December

auction

case where: (i)

Securities.

pursuant to

2025 Hybrid

procedures.

the relevant

the Offers

Securities")

Holder offers

Specifically,

does not

at least the

the Cash

EUR

exceed SEK

Minimum

Component

2,500,000,000

500,000,000

To be

Submission

will be an

(or

Subordinated

determined

Amount of

amount in

equivalent)

Fixed to

2.875

in

Existing

cash equal

(the

Reset Rate

accordance

Securities for

to: (i) the

per cent.

EUR

30 October

"Maximum

Undated

XS2010028186

N/A

with the

exchange but,

relevant

per

373,082,000

2026

Acceptance

Capital

Unmodified

(ii) the

Holder's

annum

Amount").

Securities (the

Dutch

calculation of

Total

"October

auction

the principal

Calculated

The Offeror

2026 Hybrid

procedures.

amount of

Offer minus

may decide,

Securities")

New

(ii) the

in its sole and

Securities to

principal

absolute

SEK

be delivered to

amount of

discretion, to

1,500,000,000

3.500

To be

such Holder

New

accept

Subordinated

determined

would not

Securities to

significantly

per cent.

Perpetual

in

allow such

be received

more or

+ 3-

Floating Rate

accordance

Holder to

by such

significantly

month

SEK

28 January

Callable

SE0013359148

N/A

with the

receive New

Holder.

less than the

STIBOR

1,500,000,000

2025

Capital Notes

Unmodified

Securities of

Maximum

per cent.

(the

Dutch

at least the

Acceptance

per

"January

auction

relevant New

Amount (or

annum

2025 Capital

procedures.

Securities

none) of the

Securities")

Minimum

Existing

Denomination,

Securities for

NOK

To be

the principal

exchange

1,000,000,000

amount of the

pursuant to

determined

3.12 per cent.

New

the Offers.

in

Fixed Rate

4.370

Securities to

28

accordance

In respect of

Notes due 28

per cent.

NOK

Not

be received by

XS2085870728

November

with the

each Series,

November

per

474,000,000

Applicable

such Holder

2024

Unmodified

the Offeror

2024 (the

annum *

will be scaled

Dutch

will

"November

up to

auction

determine the

2024

€100,000 or

procedures.

aggregate

Securities")

SEK

principal

1,250,000 (as

EUR

amount of

applicable).

Existing

550,000,000

To be

Securities of

1.750 per

determined

the relevant

cent. Fixed

3.000

in

Series which

Rate Notes

14

accordance

per cent.

EUR

14 October

it elects to

due 14

XS1993969515

January

with the

per

407,291,000

2024

exchange

January 2025

2025

Unmodified

annum *

pursuant to

(the

Dutch

the relevant

"January

auction

Offer (each a

2025 EUR

procedures.

"Series

Securities")

Acceptance

SEK

Amount") in

its sole and

1,100,000,000

To be

absolute

Floating Rate

3.15 per

Interest

determined

discretion.

Notes due

payment

in

cent. +

January 2025

date

accordance

3-month

SEK

Not

(the

XS1997252975

falling in

with the

STIBOR

851,000,000

Applicable

"January

or nearest

Unmodified

per

2025

to January

Dutch

annum

Floating

2025

auction

Rate

procedures.

Securities")

EUR

To be

determined

5,000,000

in

4.500 per

4.500

EUR

accordance

cent. Notes

per cent.

Not

10 March

XS2597112155

with the

due 10 March

per

5,000,000

Applicable

2025

Unmodified

2025 (the

annum

Dutch

"March 2025

auction

Securities")

procedures.

SEK

260,000,000

To be

Senior

2.850

Interest

determined

Unsecured

per cent.

payment

in

Floating Rate

+ 3-

SEK

date

accordance

Social Notes

Not

XS2461738770

month

falling in

with the

due April

260,000,000

Applicable

STIBOR

or nearest

Unmodified

2025 (the

per

to April

Dutch

"April 2025

annum *

2025

auction

Floating

procedures.

Rate

Securities")

2

First

Maximum

Optional

Acceptance

Date for

Amount and

Outstanding

Redemption

Series

Existing

Current

Principal

/ First Par

Maturity

Exchange

Exchange Consideration**

Acceptance

Securities

ISIN

Coupon

Amount

Call Date

Date

Price

Amount

NOK

To be

800,000,000

1.990

Interest

determined

Floating Rate

per cent.

payment

in

Bonds due

+ 3-

date

accordance

June 2025

NOK

26 March

XS2194790429

month

falling in

with the

(the "June

241,000,000

2025

NIBOR

or nearest

Unmodified

2025

per

to June

Dutch

Floating

annum

2025

auction

Rate

procedures.

Securities")

NOK

To be

700,000,000

1.650

determined

Floating Rate

per cent.

in

Bonds due

+ 3-

accordance

August 2025

NOK

27 May

27 August

XS2223676201

month

with the

(the "August

400,000,000

2025

2025

NIBOR

Unmodified

2025

per

Dutch

Floating

annum

auction

Rate

procedures.

Securities")

SEK

200,000,000

Senior

To be

Unsecured

Interest

1.170

determined

Floating Rate

payment

per cent.

in

Social Bonds

date

+ 3-

18

accordance

due

SEK

falling in

XS2275409824

month

September

with the

December

145,000,000

or nearest

STIBOR

2025

Unmodified

2025 (the

to

per

Dutch

"December

December

annum

auction

2025

2025

procedures.

Floating

Rate

Securities")

EUR

To be

500,000,000

determined

1.125 per

2.375

in

cent. Notes

4

accordance

per cent.

EUR

due 4

XS2049823680

4 June 2026

September

with the

per

500,000,000

September

2026

Unmodified

annum *

2026 (the

Dutch

"2026

auction

Securities")

procedures.

SEK

600,000,000

To be

Floating Rate

2.750

Interest

determined

Green Bonds

per cent.

payment

in

due Jan 2027

+ 3-

SEK

Not

date

accordance

(the

XS2111589219

month

falling in

with the

600,000,000

Applicable

"January

STIBOR

or nearest

Unmodified

2027

per

to January

Dutch

Floating

annum

2027

auction

Rate

procedures.

Securities")

EUR

To be

determined

750,000,000

in

1.000 per

2.250

accordance

cent. Notes

per cent.

EUR

12 May

12 August

XS2114871945

with the

due 12

per

736,550,000

2027

2027

Unmodified

August 2027

annum *

Dutch

(the "2027

auction

Securities")

procedures.

EUR

700,000,000

0.750 per

cent. Social

To be

Bonds due 14

determined

December

in

2028 issued

0.750

14

14

accordance

by SBB

per cent.

EUR

XS2271332285

September

December

with the

Treasury Oyj

per

694,781,000

2028

2028

Unmodified

("SBB

annum

Dutch

Treasury")

auction

and

procedures.

guaranteed by

the Offeror

(the "2028

Securities")

EUR

To be

950,000,000

1.125

determined

1.125 per

26

in

cent. Social

per cent.

EUR

26 August

XS2346224806

November

accordance

Bonds due 26

per

795,488,000

2029

2029

with the

November

annum

Unmodified

2029 issued

Dutch

by SBB

3

First

Maximum

Optional

Acceptance

Date for

Amount and

Outstanding

Redemption

Series

Existing

Current

Principal

/ First Par

Maturity

Exchange

Exchange Consideration**

Acceptance

Securities

ISIN

Coupon

Amount

Call Date

Date

Price

Amount

Treasury and

auction

guaranteed by

procedures.

the Offeror

(the "2029

Securities")

EUR

To be

determined

50,000,000

in

2.750 per

4.250

accordance

cent. Notes

per cent.

EUR

3 January

3 April

XS2151934978

with the

due 3 April

per

50,000,000

2040

2040

Unmodified

2040 (the

annum *

Dutch

"2040

auction

Securities")

procedures.

  • Inclusive of 125 bps coupon step-up.
  • In order to participate in the relevant Offer and receive the relevant Exchange Consideration, the Holder's Total Calculated Offer must be at least equal to the New Securities Minimum Denomination of the series of the New Securities it is to receive as a part of the relevant Offer. Should a Holder's Total Calculated Offer not be at least equal to the New Securities Minimum Denomination, then such Exchange Instruction will not be accepted by the Offeror.
    In the event that a Holder's Total Calculated Offer is an amount equal to the relevant New Securities Minimum Denomination, the Exchange Consideration to be delivered by the Offeror on the Settlement Date to such Holder will comprise of New Securities only (there will not be a Cash Component to the Exchange Consideration).

Rationale for the Offers

In December 2023, the Offeror announced that it had gathered residential stock and residential development into its subsidiary Sveafastigheter AB (now known as Sveafastigheter AB (publ)), the New Issuer, in anticipation of a proposed expansion of the shareholder base.

Sveafastigheter AB (publ) currently intends: (i) prior to the Settlement Date of the Offers, to organise the Sveafastigheter Group (being Sveafastigheter AB (publ) and its subsidiaries), in all material respects, in

accordance with the structure chart made available on the Offeror's website at

https://corporate.sbbnorden.se/sv/section/investerare/andra-prospekt/andhttps://corporate.sbbnorden.se/en/section/investors/other-prospectus/(the "Proposed Sveafastigheter Structure") and (ii) on the Settlement Date, to deliver to Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (in its role as agent in respect of the New Securities) a certificate executed by an authorised signatory of the New Issuer confirming, to the best of the New Issuer's knowledge, that (a) there are no material write-downsof assets under consideration or under discussion with the auditors with respect to the New Issuer, (b) the value of the properties within the Sveafastigheter Group exceeds SEK 26,500,000,000, and (c) the Sveafastigheter Group's senior debt (excluding the New Securities) does not exceed SEK 10,418,000,000 (the "Financing Commitment", and together with the implementation of the Proposed Sveafastigheter Structure, the "Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps").

The Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps are being taken in order to optimise the structure of the Sveafastigheter Group and aim to ensure that the Sveafastigheter Group is sufficiently capitalised prior to a potential sale of shares in the New Issuer in the future.

The Offeror is undertaking the Offers to enable holders of Existing Securities to maintain their exposure to the Offeror group's residential property assets subject to the transaction whilst benefiting from a structural enhancement by virtue of lending directly to the New Issuer (rather than its ultimate holding company).

The acceptance of Existing Securities for exchange pursuant to the Offers and the settlement of the Offers is conditional on: (i) the completion of the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps, (ii) satisfaction of the Minimum New Issue Condition (as defined below) and (iii) the satisfaction (or waiver by the Offeror) of the other Transaction Conditions, all as further described in "Transaction Conditions" below and in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

If the Offeror determines that the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps have not been completed by 12 July 2024 (the "Long Stop Date"), the Offers will be terminated and notwithstanding the irrevocability of

4

all Exchange Instructions, all Exchange Instructions in respect of the Offers will be deemed to be revoked automatically.

The Offers in respect of the Hybrid Securities do not constitute a Deferred Interest Payment Event (as defined in the terms and conditions of such Existing Securities).

Existing Securities which have not been validly offered for exchange and accepted by the Offeror pursuant to the Offers will remain outstanding after the Settlement Date. The Offeror does not currently intend to cancel any Existing Securities acquired by it pursuant to the Offers.

New Securities

The New Issuer intends to issue two series of new securities to Holders participating in the Offers and whose Existing Securities are accepted for exchange by the Offeror pursuant to the Offers: (i) the EUR denominated 4.75 per cent. senior unsecured bonds due 2027 (the "New Euro Securities") and (ii) the SEK denominated 4.75 per cent. senior unsecured bonds due 2027 (the "New SEK Securities", and together with the New Euro Securities, the "New Securities").

The New Securities will be issued at an issue price (the "New Securities Issue Price") equal to 100.00 per cent. of the principal amount of the relevant series of New Securities.

The New Securities will be issued in the minimum denominations (each a "New Securities Minimum Denomination") and integral multiples specified below:

New Securities

Minimum Denomination

Integral Multiples

New Euro Securities

EUR 100,000

EUR 100,000

New SEK Securities

SEK 1,250,000

SEK 1,250,000

The Offers are conditional on the aggregate principal amount of the relevant series of New Securities being at least the applicable Minimum New Series Size and the total aggregate principal amount of all New Securities to be issued pursuant to the Offers being at least the Minimum Total New Issue Amount. See "Minimum New Issue Condition" below and in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

Pursuant to the Offers, Holders of the Existing EUR Securities are being invited to offer to exchange their Existing EUR Securities for either the New Euro Securities or for the New SEK Securities, at the relevant Holder's election.

Pursuant to the Offers, Holders of the Existing SEK Securities and the Existing NOK Securities are being invited to offer to exchange their Existing Securities for New SEK Securities.

The investor presentation titled "Investor Presentation Sveafastigheter Sr. Unsecured Bond offering and SBB Exchange Offer June 2024" and dated June 2024 (the "Investor Presentation") available on the Offeror's website at https://corporate.sbbnorden.se/sv/section/investerare/andra-prospekt/and https://corporate.sbbnorden.se/en/section/investors/other-prospectus/contains further information in relation to the New Issuer and the New Securities (the "Investor Presentation").

Before making a decision whether to participate in the Offers, Holders should carefully consider all of the information in the Investor Presentation, the Exchange Offer Memorandum and this announcement. Neither the content of the Offeror's website nor any other website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Offeror's website nor any other website is incorporated into, or forms part of, the Exchange Offer Memorandum or this announcement.

There are a number of significant differences between the terms and conditions of each Series of the Existing Securities and the terms and conditions of the New Securities ("New Securities Conditions"), including in relation to the respective coupons, maturity dates and interest payment dates. The New

5

Securities Conditions in respect of each series of New Securities are set out in Annex 1 - "Terms and Conditions of the New Securities" of the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

Holders should note that the New Issuer intends to make applications: (i) for listing of the New Securities on the Nasdaq Transfer Market (operated by Nasdaq Stockholm, and which is not a regulated market for the purposes of Directive 2014/65/EU as amended) which is intended to be effective within 60 days following the issue date of the New Securities and (ii) in due course thereafter, for listing on the corporate bond list (regulated market) of Nasdaq Stockholm which will be effective within 12 months from the issue date of the New Securities.

The New Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The New Securities are subject to U.S. tax law requirements.

Transaction Conditions

The acceptance by the Offeror of Existing Securities for exchange will be subject to: (A) the successful completion of the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps; (B) the satisfaction of the Minimum New Issue Condition; and (C) there not having been threatened, instituted or pending any action or proceeding before any court or governmental, regulatory or administrative body that: (1) makes or seeks to make illegal the delivery of New Securities and/or any payment for, or acceptance of payment for, any of the Existing Securities pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in the Exchange Offer Memorandum; (2) would or might result in a delay in, or restrict, the ability of the Offeror to exchange any of the Existing Securities; or (3) imposes or seeks to impose limitations on the ability of the Offeror to exchange the Existing Securities (together, the "Transaction Conditions").

The Transaction Conditions are for the sole benefit of the Offeror and may (except in the case of the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps and the Minimum New Issue Condition) be waived by the Offeror, in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time, in its sole and absolute discretion. Any determination by the Offeror concerning the conditions set forth above and in the Exchange Offer Memorandum (including whether or not such condition has been satisfied or waived) will be final and binding upon all parties.

Notwithstanding the satisfaction of the above Transaction Conditions, the Offeror expressly reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to delay acceptance of offers to exchange Existing Securities pursuant to the Offers and/or the payment of any applicable Cash Component and/or Accrued Interest Payment for the Existing Securities pursuant to the Offers in order to comply with applicable laws.

If the Offeror determines that the Transaction Conditions have not been satisfied (or, except in the case of the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps and the Minimum New Issue Condition, waived) by the Long Stop Date, the Offers will be terminated and notwithstanding the irrevocability of all Exchange Instructions, all Exchange Instructions in respect of the Offers will be deemed to be revoked automatically.

Details of the Offers - Exchange Prices, Exchange Ratios and Applicable Foreign Exchange Rates

The Offeror will exchange the Existing Securities validly offered for exchange and accepted by it for exchange pursuant to the relevant Offer at an exchange price determined pursuant to an unmodified Dutch auction procedure, as more fully described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum (the "Unmodified Dutch Auction Procedure").

Under the Unmodified Dutch Auction Procedure, the exchange price (specific to each Holder of Existing Securities) in respect of each Series of Existing Securities validly offered by a Holder and which will be accepted for exchange by the Offeror pursuant to the relevant Offer (each such price, expressed as a percentage of the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Securities of the relevant Series which will be accepted for exchange by the Offeror from such Holder, an "Exchange Price") shall be equal to the particular exchange price specified by the relevant Holder of Existing Securities in the relevant Exchange Instruction.

6

As the Exchange Price applicable to each relevant Holder of Existing Securities is the price in respect of the relevant Existing Securities specified by such Holder in its Exchange Instruction, the Exchange Price applicable and payable to each Holder of Existing Securities of the same Series will not necessarily be the same.

In respect of any Existing Securities accepted for exchange by the Offeror pursuant to the Offers, the exchange ratio for such Existing Securities (each an "Exchange Ratio") will be calculated by dividing the relevant Exchange Price (expressed as a percentage) by 100 per cent. (being the New Securities Issue Price), rounded to the nearest six decimal points.

"Applicable Foreign Exchange Rate" shall mean the exchange rate, as reported on the Bloomberg Screen BFIX page as of the Expiration Deadline, between the currency of the relevant Existing Securities and the currency of the relevant series of New Securities.

The Applicable Foreign Exchange Rates will be announced by the Offeror together with the announcement of the results of the Offers.

Holder's Total Calculated Offer

The relevant Exchange Consideration to be delivered by the Offeror on the Settlement Date to each Holder whose Existing Securities have been validly offered for exchange and accepted by the Offeror will be determined by reference to the relevant Holder's Total Calculated Offer.

In respect of each Offer, the Holder's Total Calculated Offer is the product of:

  1. the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Securities validly offered for exchange by such Holder and accepted for exchange by the Offeror (following the application of any Scaling Factor);
  2. the Applicable Foreign Exchange Rate (if any); and
  3. the Exchange Ratio for such Existing Securities,

rounded down, if applicable, to the nearest EUR 0.01 or SEK 1.00 (as applicable).

In order to participate in the relevant Offer and receive the relevant Exchange Consideration, a Holder's Total Calculated Offer must be at least equal to the New Securities Minimum Denomination of the series of New Securities it is to receive as a part of the relevant Offer. Should the Holder's Total Calculated Offer not be at least equal to the New Securities Minimum Denomination, then such Exchange Instruction will not be accepted by the Offeror.

Exchange Consideration

Subject to the conditions contained in the Exchange Offer Memorandum (subject to the satisfaction or (except in the case of the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps and the Minimum New Issue Condition) waiver of the Transaction Conditions on or prior to the Settlement Date), the exchange consideration to be delivered by the Offeror on the Settlement Date to each Holder whose Existing Securities have been validly offered for exchange and accepted by the Offeror will consist of: (a) New Securities and (b) if applicable, the Cash Component (the "Exchange Consideration").

Aggregate principal amount of New Securities

The aggregate principal amount of New Securities per Holder will be calculated as follows:

Aggregate principal amount of New Securities per Holder =

80% × the relevant Holder's Total Calculated Offer,

rounded down to the nearest EUR 100,000 or SEK 1,250,000 (as applicable),

7

and, in the case where: (i) the relevant Holder offers at least the Minimum Submission Amount of Existing Securities for exchange but, (ii) the calculation of the principal amount of New Securities to be delivered to such Holder would not allow such Holder to receive New Securities of at least the relevant New Securities Minimum Denomination, the principal amount of the New Securities to be received by such Holder will be scaled up to €100,000 or SEK 1,250,000 (as applicable).

Cash Component (if applicable)

20% × the relevant Holder's Total Calculated Offer, subject to adjustment arising from the rounding and scaling of a Holder's allocation of New Securities.

Specifically, the Cash Component (if applicable) per Holder will be calculated as follows:

Cash Component (in €/SEK, as applicable) per Holder =

An amount in cash equal to: (i) the relevant Holder's Total Calculated Offer minus (ii) the principal amount of New Securities to be received by such Holder.

Different proportion of New Securities and Cash Component

When determining the Exchange Consideration, where the relevant Holder's Total Calculated Offer is at least equal to the relevant New Securities Minimum Denomination, but the calculation of the principal amount of New Securities per Holder would not allow such Holder to receive New Securities of at least the New Securities Minimum Denomination (being €100,000 and SEK 1,250,000, as applicable), the principal amount of New Securities per Holder will be scaled up to the nearest €100,000 or SEK 1,250,000, as applicable.

As a result of such scaling, the proportion of New Securities and Cash Component constituting the Exchange Consideration will vary between Holders and certain Holders may receive New Securities totalling more than 80 per cent. of their respective Holder's Total Calculated Offer (and correspondingly a lower proportionate Cash Component than certain other Holders).

In the event that a Holder's Total Calculated Offer is an amount equal to the relevant New Securities Minimum Denomination, the Exchange Consideration to be delivered by the Offeror on the Settlement Date to such Holder will comprise of New Securities only (there will not be a Cash Component to the Exchange Consideration).

Maximum Acceptance Amount and Series Acceptance Amounts

The Offeror expects to accept (following the application of any scaling) an aggregate principal amount of the Existing Securities for exchange pursuant to the Offers such that the total principal amount of the New Securities to be issued pursuant to the Offers does not exceed SEK 2,500,000,000 (or equivalent) (the "Maximum Acceptance Amount"). The Offeror may decide, in its sole and absolute discretion, to accept significantly more or significantly less than the Maximum Acceptance Amount (or none) of the Existing Securities for exchange pursuant to the Offers.

In respect of each Series, the Offeror will determine the aggregate principal amount of Existing Securities of the relevant Series which it elects to exchange pursuant to the relevant Offer (each a "Series Acceptance Amount") in its sole and absolute discretion.

The Offeror reserves the right to accept for exchange significantly more or significantly less (or none) of the Existing Securities of any Series as compared to the other Series of Existing Securities.

Maximum New Issue Amount

The Offeror expects that the aggregate principal amount of all New Securities to be issued will not exceed SEK 2,500,000,000 (or equivalent) (the "Maximum New Issue Amount").

8

Minimum New Issue Condition

Depending on which Offers to exchange of Existing Securities pursuant to the Offers are accepted by the Offeror and the relevant currency of the New Securities which are consequently to be delivered to the relevant Holders, the settlement of the relevant Offers is conditional on:

  1. the aggregate principal amount of the New Euro Securities, if any, equalling a minimum of EUR 30,000,000; or
  2. the aggregate principal amount of the New SEK Securities, if any, equalling a minimum of SEK 300,000,000; and
  3. the total aggregate principal amount of the New Securities to be issued pursuant to the Offers (the "Minimum Total New Issue Amount") equalling a minimum of SEK 1,000,000,000 (or equivalent),

as applicable (each of (i) and (ii) above, a "Minimum New Series Size" and, together with the Minimum Total New Issue Amount, the "Minimum New Issue Condition").

The Offeror reserves the right only to issue New Euro Securities, or only to issue New SEK Securities, provided that the relevant Minimum New Series Size is satisfied, in addition to the Minimum Total New Issue Amount.

The Offeror will not reduce either Minimum New Issue Size or reduce the Minimum Total New Issue Amount without giving Holders the limited revocation rights described in "Amendment and Termination" in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

Accrued Interest Payment

The Offeror will pay, on the Settlement Date (subject to satisfaction or (except in the case of the Sveafastigheter Implementation Steps and the Minimum New Issue Condition) waiver of the Transaction Conditions on or prior to the Settlement Date), an Accrued Interest Payment in respect of Existing Securities (other than the Hybrid Securities) accepted for exchange by the Offeror pursuant to the Offers.

In respect of any Hybrid Securities accepted for exchange by the Offeror pursuant to the Offers, the Offeror will not make any Accrued Interest Payment in respect of such Existing Securities or any payment of any Deferred Interest (as defined in the terms and conditions of such Existing Securities).

Exchange Instructions

In order to participate in, and be eligible to receive the relevant New Securities and if applicable, Cash Component (and any relevant Accrued Interest Payment) pursuant to, the relevant Offer, Holders must validly offer their Existing Securities for exchange by delivering, or arranging to have delivered on their behalf, a valid Exchange Instruction that is received by the Exchange Agent by 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 25 June 2024 (the "Expiration Deadline").

Such Exchange Instruction submitted by a Holder must be in respect of at least the Minimum Submission Amount of the Existing Securities. In the event any Exchange Instructions submitted are not in respect of at least the Minimum Submission Amount of the Existing Securities, the Offeror will reject such Exchange Instructions.

"Minimum Submission Amount" means an amount of Existing Securities validly submitted by a Holder to the Offeror for exchange, in respect of which such Holder's Total Calculated Offer (and following the effects of any pro rata scaling and application of any Applicable Foreign Exchange Rate) is determined to be at least equal to the New Securities Minimum Denomination of the New Securities such Holder would receive as a part of the relevant Offer.

When participating in the Offers, Holders of the Existing EUR Securities must also indicate in their respective Exchange Instruction whether they wish to receive New Euro Securities or New SEK Securities

9

(as a part of their respective Exchange Consideration) in accordance with the procedures of the relevant Clearing System.

To offer to exchange Existing Securities pursuant to the Offers, a Holder should deliver, or arrange to have delivered on its behalf:

  1. in respect of each Series of the Existing Securities (other than the January 2025 Capital Securities), a valid Exchange Instruction that is received by the Exchange Agent by the Expiration Deadline via the relevant Clearing System and in accordance with the requirements of such Clearing System, or
  2. in respect of the January 2025 Capital Securities, a completed and executed Exchange Instruction in the form of the Exchange Agent Instruction Form (as set out in Annex 2 - "Exchange Agent Instruction Form" to the Exchange Offer Memorandum) that is received by the Exchange Agent by the Expiration Deadline.

See "Procedures for Participating in the Offers" in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

Exchange Instructions may be submitted on a "competitive" basis only, as follows:

In respect of any Series, a Holder of Existing Securities may submit one or more Exchange Instructions in respect of the Existing Securities prior to the Expiration Deadline, provided that the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the Existing Securities of the relevant Series that are the subject of these Exchange Instructions does not exceed the aggregate principal amount of Existing Securities of the relevant Series that each such Holder of Existing Securities holds. Exchange Instructions must specify:

  1. the Offer Price (expressed as a percentage and rounded to the nearest 0.10 per cent.) that such Holder of Existing Securities would be willing to accept as the Exchange Price in respect of the Existing Securities of the relevant Series that are the subject of the particular Exchange Instruction. In the event that any Exchange Instruction in respect of Existing Securities specifies an Offer Price that is not an integral amount of 0.10 per cent., the Offer Price so specified shall be rounded up to the nearest increment of 0.10 per cent. and the Exchange Instruction shall be deemed to have specified such figure as the Offer Price; and
  2. the aggregate principal amount of Existing Securities of the relevant Series that the relevant Holder of Existing Securities is offering at that Offer Price. The aggregate principal amount of Existing Securities of the relevant Series specified in the relevant Exchange Instruction should be an Integral Multiple in respect of the relevant Series, subject to such specified amount being no less than the relevant Minimum Denomination in respect of the relevant Series.

If the aggregate principal amount of Existing Securities of a Series validly offered for exchange that specify an Offer Price that is less than or equal to the highest Exchange Price at which the Offeror is willing to accept Existing Securities of the relevant Series for exchange, is greater than the relevant Series Acceptance Amount, the Offeror intends to accept for exchange: (A) first, all such Existing Securities offered for exchange at Offer Prices below such highest Exchange Price in full, and (B) second, all such Existing Securities offered for exchange at an Offer Price equal to such highest Exchange Price on a pro rata basis, such that the aggregate principal amount of Existing Securities of such Series accepted for exchange is no greater than such Series Acceptance Amount.

Scaling

In the circumstances described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum in which Existing Securities of a Series validly offered for exchange pursuant to an Offer are to be accepted on a pro rata basis, each relevant Exchange Instruction will be scaled by a factor (a "Scaling Factor") equal to (i) the relevant Series Acceptance Amount less the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the Existing Securities of such Series that have been validly offered and accepted for exchange and are not subject to acceptance on a pro rata basis, if applicable, divided by (ii) the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the Existing Securities of such Series that have been validly offered for exchange and are subject to acceptance on a pro rata basis (subject to adjustment to allow for the aggregate principal amount of Existing Securities of such Series accepted for exchange, following the rounding of Exchange Instructions as set out below, to equal

10

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

