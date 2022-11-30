Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden : Presentation regarding EduCo
SBB sells a 49% stake in its social infrastructure portfolio for public education to Brookfield for SEK 9.2bn in cash with an additional earn-out of up to SEK 1.2bn in cash
Depending on value of the Earn-Outs achieved, the transaction price represents between a 2.7% discount and a 2.7% premium to the
Book Value as of Q3'22
Oväder 2 - Preschool
Allerød Sortemosevej 15 - Elementary school
Frostfjärilen 47 - Preschool
SBB SELLS A 49% STAKE IN ITS SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIO FOR PUBLIC EDUCATION TO BROOKFIELD
Transaction
Price
Key terms
Earn-Outs
Debt
financing
Asset
mgmt.
agreement
Rationale
Timing
Through its open-ended, super core infrastructure fund, Brookfield acquires a 49% minority stake in EduCo from SBB (the "Transaction") for c. SEK 9.2bn in cash up front, plus up to c. SEK 1.2bn1in cash throughearn-outs ("Earn-Outs")
SBB contributes its entire SEK 44.9bn2social infrastructure portfolio for public education (including preschools, elementary schools, upper-secondary schools and universities), currently wholly owned by SBB, to a newly formed SBB subsidiary EduCo AB ("EduCo")
SBB will consolidate 100% of EduCopost-Transaction
Investment strategy of EduCo will be to invest in and manage social infrastructure assets within the public-backed educational sector in the Nordics, and will be the main vehicle for SBB's opportunities within the sector
Depending on value of the Earn-Outs achieved, the transaction price of c. SEK 43.7bn ("Transaction Price") represents:
Between a 2.7% discount3 and a 2.7% premium4 to the book value of SEK 44.9bn as of Q3'222
4.4%5and 4.1%6net initial yield excl.Earn-Outs on net operating income ("NOI") in 2023E7 and on NOI earnings capacity as of Q3'22, respectively
Two separate Earn-Outs,expiring after six years from the first Transaction closing, based on (i) achieved refinancing terms, and (ii) achieved NOI yield on new developments and acquisitions, respectively
Totalmaximum cash amount payable to SBB from Brookfield for Earn-Outswill not exceed c. SEK 1.2bn1
Existing external bank financing of c. SEK 6.9bn and c. SEK 14.5bn of inter-company financing provided by SBB to EduCo with a tenor of up to 6 years with a fixed interest rate of 3.0%8. EduCo intends to refinance theinter-companyloan at market terms in themedium-term
EduCo's target loan-to-value("LTV") ratio is 50 to 55%
EduCo will enter into an asset management agreement with SBB, whereby EduCo will pay SBB 1.8% of the NOI p.a.
EduCo will be chaired by Ilija Batljan. Jenny Asmundsson, part of SBB Group's executive management team, will be responsible for EduCo's operations
Best positions SBB to continue delivering critical social infrastructure for municipalities and governmentswithin the public education sector
Provides diversification of funding sources and accelerates deleveraging of SBB's balance sheet withpro-formaloan-to-valueof c. 42%
The Transaction is unconditional and expected to be completed in two steps:
A first closing intended to be completed on 30 December 2022 or latest in the beginning of 2023, accounting for c. 77% of the assets value expected to be transferred in EduCo
A second closing, for the remaining 23% of the assets value, expected to be completed in 1Q'23 or Q2'23
Source: Company information. Figures as of Q3'22; Notes: EUR/SEK FX rate of 10.88; 1) Total maximum cash amount payable by Brookfield to SBB for Earn-Outs will not exceed approx. SEK 1.2bn (refers to 49% payable by Brookfield based on agreed maximum value of Earn-Outs at 100% of SEK 2.4bn; 2) Book value as of Q3'22 for the assets contributed to EduCo amounting to SEK 44.9bn ("Book Value"); 3) 2.7% discount calculated as Transaction Price of SEK 43.7bn divided by Book Value of SEK 44.9bn; 4) 2.7% premium calculated as Transaction Price of SEK 43.7bn, including maximum value of Earn-Outs at 100% of SEK 2.4bn, divided by Book Value of SEK 44.9bn; 5) Calculated as: net operating income in 2023E / (Transaction Price of SEK 43.7bn - SEK 772 million of building rights as of Q3'22); 6) | 2 Calculated as: net operating income earnings capacity as of Q3'22 / (Transaction Price of SEK 43.7bn - SEK 772 million of building rights as of Q3'22); 7) NOI in 2023E, calculated as NOI earnings capacity as of Q3'22, adjusted for 2022E inflation; 8) Being above SBB's current average cost on outstanding debt
SBB update
SBB'S LEADING SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROPOSITION
Company snapshot
Portfolio book value by country
SBB operates in the world's safest asset classes - social infrastructure in the Nordics where 100% of lessees are sovereign or public-financed leaseholders and highly regulated Swedish residential assets
Assets are in attractive locations, major Nordic cities:
therefore, high alternative use potential and strong case for value upside
development of building rights
c.100% occupancy of available assets (i.e. not under refurbishment) in community services and residential assets, with minimal vacancy in the residential and project portfolio to capture upside through investment driven renovations
Sustainability is the core of SBB's business model as the first private member ever of Public Housing Sweden
Key figures
Source: Company information, Statistics Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. Figures as of Q3'22 unless otherwise specified; Inflation assumptions for 2022E as follows: Sweden 10.8%, Norway 6.9%, Finland 8.1%, Denmark 10.0%
Notes: 1) Revenue in 2023E, calculated as reported revenue earnings capacity as of Q3'22, adjusted for 2022E inflation; 2) NOI in 2023E, calculated as reported NOI earnings capacity as of Q3'22, adjusted for 2022E inflation; 3) Includes SEK 3.6bn building rights; 4) Calculated | 4 as NOI in 2023E divided by book value of income producing assets (i.e. excluding building rights); 5) SBB loan-to-value ratio calculated as SBB's Net Debt / Total Assets, pro-forma for (i) the Transaction, (ii) assets divestments to date since the latest reporting as of Q3'22, and (iii) tender offer on hybrid and debt securities as communicated on 17 November 2022; 6) Weighted average contract term
SBB'S MAJORITY STAKE IN EDUCO FORMS THE BASIS FOR SBB'S SEGMENT SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE FOR PUBLIC EDUCATION
Existing segments:
Social infrastructure for
Public Education
Low risk, as preschools, primary schools, upper secondary schools and universities in the Nordics are publicly funded as well as supported by strong demographics
Social infrastructure for
Elderly Care
Social infrastructure for
Health Care
Social infrastructure for Special Residential Care
Government infrastructure
and municipal buildings
Swedish Rent regulated
Residential
Associated companies and
investments
Elderly care in the Nordics is publicly funded and the number of elderly people over the age of 75 in the Nordics is estimated to increase by 44-66% by 2040
In contrast to other parts of the EU/EEA, in the Nordics health care is low risk as it is predominantly publicly funded
Publicly funded residential assets for people with special needs in a housing market characterised by structural shortages
Sweden, Norway and Denmark are among only ten sovereigns in the world to hold an "AAA" rating from all leading credit rating agencies
Stable business with long-term ownership of secure, inflation-protected cash flows from asset management
Largest holdings comprise: JM AB (publ), Heba Fastighets AB, SBB Kåpan Bostad AB and Public Property Invest AS
Source: Company information.
| 5
