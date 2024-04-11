English
Published: 2024-04-11 19:00:00 CEST
Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB
SBB announces date for Annual Report and updates its financial calendar

SBB announces the date for the publication of the Annual Report 2023 as well as the updated calendar with new dates for the publication of interim reports.

New calendar:

  • Annual report 2023: w/c 29 April
  • Interim report January-March 2024: 6 May (previously 26 April)
  • Interim report January-June 2024: 28 August (previously 16 July)
  • Interim report January-September 2024: 28 November (previously 25 October)

The updated financial calendar can be found on the company's website.

For further information, please contact:
Helena Lindahl, Treasury Director, ir@sbbnorden.se, press@sbbnorden.se


