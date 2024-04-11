SBB announces the date for the publication of the Annual Report 2023 as well as the updated calendar with new dates for the publication of interim reports.

New calendar:

Annual report 2023: w/c 29 April

Interim report January-March 2024: 6 May (previously 26 April)

Interim report January-June 2024: 28 August (previously 16 July)

Interim report January-September 2024: 28 November (previously 25 October)

The updated financial calendar can be found on the company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Lindahl, Treasury Director, ir@sbbnorden.se, press@sbbnorden.se