Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) ("SBB") has entered into LOIs with existing tenants that intend to acquire properties in which the tenants conduct business. The agreed property value in the deals amounts to over SEK 3 billion. Signing of binding agreements and closings is planned for the third quarter of 2023.

"As we commented after our last sales, our relationships with our tenants are of the utmost importance and we are open to dialogues with tenants who want to acquire properties where they themselves are tenants," says Leiv Synnes, CEO of SBB.

SBB intends to use the net cash from the transactions to strengthen the company's liquidity and financial position.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Lindahl, Treasury director & IR, [email protected]

