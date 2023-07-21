Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) ("SBB") has entered into an agreement to sell four properties in Höganäs to Höganäs Municipality.

"We see continued great interest from municipalities to acquire properties from SBB. This is our fifth municipal transaction in 2023 and the ambition is to do further transactions with municipalities to strengthen the company's financial position," says Leiv Synnes, CEO of SBB.

The deal is not part of the ongoing deals linked to the communicated letter of intents of over SEK 3 billion. Closing will take place during the third quarter and SBB intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction to strengthen the company's liquidity and financial position.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Lindahl, Treasury director & IR, [email protected]

